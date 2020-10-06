Trending Now

Rep. Velasco, humingi ng permiso kay PDu30 sa Speakership

Rep. Velasco, humingi ng permiso kay PDu30 sa Speakership

October 6, 2020 @ 5:48 PM 19 seconds ago
Views: 1
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Humingi ng permiso si Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco kay Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte na tumakbo  bilang House Speaker.

Nagpulong sina Pangulong Duterte at Velasco, Lunes ng gabi sa Malakanyang.

Sinabi ni Presidential  spokesperson Harry Roque na si Velasco ang nag-request ng meeting kay Pangulong Duterte, ilang araw matapos naman na magpulong sina Pangulong Duterte at House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano sa Malakanyang din kung saan pinag-usapan ng mga ito ang pinagtatalunang  liderato sa Kongreso.

“Humingi po ng permiso si Congressman Lord Allan para tumakbo bilang Speaker at ang sagot po ng Presidente: ‘Karapatan mo ‘yan, sang-ayon sa kasunduan ninyo kay Speaker Alan Cayetano,’” ayon kay Sec. Roque.

“I will refrain from annotating what has been said,” dagdag na pahayag nito.

Nauna rito, sinabihan naman ni Deputy Speaker Luis Raymund Villafuerte si Velasco na  “mag-move on”  mula sa kanyang  speakership bid matapos na tanggihan ng Kongreso  ang alok ni Cayetano na magbitiw sa  pwesto noong Setyembre 30.

Matatandaang, inakusahan ni Velasco si Cayetano na hino-hostage ang 2021 national budget upang mapanatili ang sarili sa puwesto.

Sa kanyang Facebook post, sinabi ni Velasco na sa halip na matutukan ng kamara ang trabaho, natabunan na ng politika at drama ang pagtalakay sa panukalang budget para sa susunod na taon.

Ayon kay Velasco, walang ibang pakay ang mga nangyayaring pag-atake at panggugulo sa House of Representatives kundi ang mapanatili ang mga personal na agenda kapalit ng agarang pagpasa sa 2021 national budget.

Kasunod nito, nananawagan si Velasco sa kanyang mga kapwa mambabatas na magpatuloy sa pagtatrabaho at ipasa ang national budget bago ang ika-14 ng Oktubre.

Una nang iginiit ni AnaKalusugan Party-list Representative Mike Defensor na kilalang kaalyado ni Cayetano na kaya nilang maipasa sa ikalawang pagbasa ang panukalang national budget bago mag-recess ang kongreso. Kris Jose


  •  
  •  
  •  

Bagong whistleblower sa ‘pastillas scam’ lumantad sa Senado  

October 6, 2020 @5:37 PM
Views: 18
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Isa na naman ang miyembro ng tinaguriang “pastillas” group ang lumantad sa Senado nitong Martes upang tumestigo laban sa multi-bilyong racket na sangkot ang ilang immigration officers  sa pangingikil ng salapi sa mga Chinese natioanls kapalit na madaling pagpasok sa bansa.

 

Sa pagpapatuloy ng imbestigasyon ng   Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, iniharap ni   Senador Risa Hontiveros si Immigration Officer II Jeffrey Ignacio bilang bagong whistleblower.

 

“Isa akong miyembro ng tinaguriang Pastillas group na gumagawa ng katiwalian sa hanay ng Bureau of Immigration at ang grupo naming na ito ay naimbestigahan ng NBI at kamakailan lamang ay sinampahan ng kaso ng Ombudsman,” ayon kay Ignacio.

 

Naunang sinampahan ng kaso ng  National Bureau of Investigation  ang 20 indibiduwal na kinabibilangan ng   19 immigration officers at may-ari ng isang travel agency, na sangkot sa  modus.

 

Dagdag pa ni Ignacio, nagdesisyon siyang lumantad upang linisin ang kanyang pangalan.

 

Sinabi pa niya na problemang pinansiyal ang nagtulak sa kanyang upang sumali sa “pastillas” group noong 2017.

 

“Lumipas ang ilang buwan na wala pa ring Augmentation Pay, nagkabaon-baon na ako sa utang. Nanghiram ako ng pera sa mga ka-batch ko, kaibigan ko, at parents ko,” aniya.

 

“Noong wala na po akong mahiraman ng pera, doon na ako napilitan sumali sa Pastillas group bilang ‘foot soldier’ kagaya ni Alex Chiong.”

 

Unang testigo ng komite si Chiong na nagbulgar ng detalye hinggil sa modus operanid ng immigration sa airport noong Pebrero.

 

Sinabi pa ni Hontiveros na inaprubahan ni   Senate President Vicente Sotto III  ang  legislative immunity kay Ignacio. Ernie Reyes/Jr Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

DA, NFA kinastigo ng grupo ng magsasaka

October 6, 2020 @5:29 PM
Views: 19
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Kinastigo ng grupo ng mga magsasaka ang Department of Agriculture at National Food Authority (DA-NFA) sa pagsasabi nitong aabot sa P19 per kilo ang bili sa palay ng mga magsasaka mula sa mga lugar na mataas mag-produce ng palay.

Ayon sa Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas  (KMP) wala umanong katotohanan na mataas ang presyo ng pagbili ng NFA sa mga palay ng mga magsasaka at bilang katunayan umano ang average na presyo na bili sa mga palay ng mga magsasaka ay P11-13 kada kilo.

“Iyan pong sinasabi ng DA at NFA ay walang katotohanan na mababa ang presyo ng palay ay kasinungalingan. Mababa po ang presyo ng palay sa ngayon” ani pa ni KMP chairperson Danilo Ramos.

Sinabi pa ni Ramos na mga magsasaka mismo at mga nagtatanim ng palay ang nagpapatunay na mababa ang presyo. Average nasa P11-13 kada kilo. Mataas na ang P14 at wala pa kaming nakita na halagang P16. Iyan po ang presyo ng bilihan laluna kapag sariwa ang palay.

Reaksyon ito ng KMP sa press statement ng Department of Agriculture na mataas umano ang bilihan ng presyo ng palay sa mga top-producing area ng bansa sa mga nagtatanim ng palay sa  halagang P19.

“Ang sinasabi ng DA na P19 sa ilang lugar ay iyon po ang tuyong-tuyo at ready to mill na. Ang kalakhan po ng ating magsasaka ay wala namang mechanical drying facilities at nakaasa sa sun drying o sikat ng araw kapag nagpapatuyo” dagdag pa ni Ramos.

Nabatid pa sa KMP na sa totoo lang, napakahirap abutin ng requirement Ng NFA na 90% purity na clean and dry. Mga mayamang magsasaka po ang may kakayahan sa ganung requirement.

Sa mga maralitang magsasaka, mahirap abutin ito.

Sinabi pa ng KMP na ang panawagan po sa DA at NFA, tingnan ang sitwasyon at pakinggan ang mga magsasaka natin. Mas marami ang nagsasabi na mas nalugi sila dahil sa Rice Liberalization at importasyon. Valid sentiments po ito. Bakit sasabihin ng DA na paninira ito samantalang ang RLL ang sumira sa kabuhayan ng ating mga magsasaka. Lugi nga ng P85-bilyon.   (Santi Celario)


  •  
  •  
  •  

P99.6B Marcos assets nililitis pa

October 6, 2020 @5:20 PM
Views: 20
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines-Ibinunyag ng isang mambabatas na kabuuang P99.6 bilyong halaga ng Marcos assets, na umano’y bahagi ng ill-gotten wealth ng pamilya, ang nililitis pa rin.

Sa House plenary debates sa panukalang 2021 budget, hiniling ng mga mambatas kay Bulacan 1st District Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado na nagtatanggol sa funding proposal ng Department of Justice, na magbigay ng update sa ginagawang pagsamsam sa umano’y mga nakaw na yaman ng Marcoses.

Ayon kay Sy-Alvarado, ang kabuuang halaga ng nililitis pa o total value of assets under litigation ay kulang P100B o P99.6 bilyon ay mayroon pang inaasikasong 88 kaso ang Presidential Commission on Good Government.

Kasama na umano nito ang mga Marcos jewelry collection na nagkakahalaga ng P1.8 bilyon.

Aniya, dapat sundin ang due process dahil karapatan din naman ng pamilyang Marcos na malinis ang kanilang pangalan sakali na hindi naman totoo na itong mga bagay na ito ay kanilang ninakaw.

“At sakali naman na mapatunayan na ito ay parte ng ill-gotten wealth, sana naman ay mai-distribute kaagad o maibigay kaagad sa gobyerno upang ang kulang P100-bilyon na hinahabol na yaman ay magamit ng pamahalaan lalong-lalo na sa mga programang pangmahirap upang maitaas ang antas ng pamumuhay ng ating mga kababayan,” dagdag pa ng mambabatas.

Sinabi naman ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate na umabot sa punto na may kumakalat na mga revisionist narratives na walang ginawang kasalanan ang diktador na si Marcos at ang pamilya niya at kanyang mga crony na walang nakaw na yaman, na walang human rights violations sa panahon ng diktadura.

“Hindi totoo ‘yan dahil tayo mismo sa Kongreso at sa ilang mga desisyon ng Korte Suprema, it was already affirmed that there were human rights violations, there were ill-gotten wealth, there is still ill-gotten wealth that has to be recovered,” aniya pa.

Binanggit pa ni Zarate na ipinasa ng Kongreso ang Marcos’ Victims Compensation Law na pumapayag sa mga human rights victim sa panahon ng rehimeng Marcos na tumanggap ng kabayaran mula sa nabawing kayamanan. RNT


  •  
  •  
  •  

Grado sa performance, pagtitiwala kay Robredo mababa pero serbisyo tuloy – Spox

October 6, 2020 @5:11 PM
Views: 15
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Sinabi kahapon ng tagapagsalita ni Vice President Leni Robredo na si Barry Gutierrez na bagama’t mababa ang grado ng una sa panukat ng mga mamamayan, tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang pagseserbisyo nito.

Ayon sa Pulse Asia, nakakuha si Robredo ng 57 grado sa performance o pag-apruba sa kanyang ginagawa habang 50 lamang sa pagtitiwala sa kanya bilang opisyal ng pamahalaan.

Kumpara rito, nakakuha si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ng 91 grado sa pag-apruba at pagtitiwala.

Pangatlo lang din sa may pinakamababang grado si Robredo sa tatlong iba pang pinakamatataas na opisyal ng bansa.

Nakakuha sina Senate President Vicente Sotto III ng 84 grado at House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano na may 70.

Naungusan lang ni Robredo si Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta na nakakuha ng gradong 44 lamang.

Ayon kay Gutierrez, mababa umano ang grado ng Pangalawang Pangulo dahil sa walang puknat na paninira rito, lalo na sa social media, sa kabila ng mga magagandang ginagawa at programa nito para sa mamamayan, kahit sa gitna ng pandemya ng coronavirus disease-19.

Magkagayunman hindi umano apektado sa mababang grado si Robredo.

Kabilang naman umano sa mga ginagawa at programa ng Pangalawang Pangulo ang pagtulong sa mga COVID-19 frontliner sa pamamagitan ng pangingilak ng pondo para pambili ng mga protective gear, pagkain, test kit, libreng sasakyan at dormitorio sa Metro Manila at Cebu.

Nakipag-ugnayan din umano ito sa iba’t ibang lokal na pamahalaan para sa pagtatatag ng Community Mart na gumagana bilang delivery service sa pamamagitan ng internet.

Nilikha rin nito ang Sikap.Ph para tumulong sa pagkakaroon ng empleyo sa mga nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa COVID-19.

Ipagpapatuloy umano ni Robredo ang magserbisyo kahit pa sinisiran at pinupulitika ito. RNT


  •  
  •  
  •  

Lacson maglalaan ng mas malaking badyet sa national broadband, free Wi-Fi 

October 6, 2020 @5:03 PM
Views: 20
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nangako si Senador Panfilo Lacson na kanyang susuportahan ang inisyatiba ng pamahalaan na magbigay ng libreng Wi-Fi, partikular sa malalayong lugar at magtayo ng national broadband program.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na kanyang isusulong ang mas malaking badyet sa dalawang programa na magsisilbing gulugod ng ekonomiya ng bansa.

“This is the backbone of our economy. In this day and age of modern information technology, we have no reason not to catch up or to be at par with neighboring countries, considering that potential investors’ first concern would be internet speed,” ayon kay Lacson sa ginanap ng pagdinig sa badyet ng  Department of Information and Communications Technology at National Telecommunications Commission.

“I am a believer in ICT because there is so much we can do if our ICT is efficient,” dagdag niya.

Sa ginanap na pagdinig,  inilantad ng DICT na humihingi sila ng karagdagang P17.276 bilyon sa ilalim ng 2021 budget upang makumpleto ang national broadband program na may layunin na sakupin ang daang-daang tanggapan  ng pamahalaan.

Anila, makatitipid ang pamahalaan ng P720 milyon sa buwis ng mamamayan sa unang taon ng implementasyon nito at P34.25 bilyon sa internet connectivity expenses sa loob ng limang taon.

Umabot lamang sa P902, 194,000 ang inaprubahang badyet ng Department of Budget and Management sa National Expenditure Program sa hinihinging P18, 178, 708, 149.20 badyet ng DICT upang makumpleto ang  national broadband program.

Humingi din ang DICT ng karagdagang P3.625 bilyon para sa libreng
Wi-Fi sa mga remote areas pero aabot sa P6, 350, 579, 000 ang badyet dito pero umabot lamang sa   P2,725,461,000 ang inaprubahan sa  NEP.

Tinukoy din ni Lacson ang papel ng DICT sa pagtulong upang mapagsama-sama ang databases ng lahat ng ahensiya ng pamahalaan upang maputok ang bureaucratic red tape.

“In this case, the budgets for the database will be with the departments concerned, but the DICT will guide the departments on the use of the budgets,” aniya.
Samantala, kinuwestiyon din ni Lacson ang plano ng DBM na magtakda ng “For Later Releas” sa congressional initiatives para sa 2021 budget kabilang ang ilang   institutional amendments.

“Instead of rendering ‘For Later Release’ all congressional initiatives without even consulting with the agencies under the executive, it should have asked the executive offices concerned what part of their budgets they could not implement, and render those for later release. But if their mindset is to automatically tag ‘FLR’ anything outside the NEP including congressional initiatives, I don’t think it is healthy,” aniya. Ernie reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...