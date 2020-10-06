Rep. Velasco, humingi ng permiso kay PDu30 sa Speakership







Manila, Philippines – Nangako si Senador Panfilo Lacson na kanyang susuportahan ang inisyatiba ng pamahalaan na magbigay ng libreng Wi-Fi, partikular sa malalayong lugar at magtayo ng national broadband program.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na kanyang isusulong ang mas malaking badyet sa dalawang programa na magsisilbing gulugod ng ekonomiya ng bansa.

“This is the backbone of our economy. In this day and age of modern information technology, we have no reason not to catch up or to be at par with neighboring countries, considering that potential investors’ first concern would be internet speed,” ayon kay Lacson sa ginanap ng pagdinig sa badyet ng Department of Information and Communications Technology at National Telecommunications Commission.

“I am a believer in ICT because there is so much we can do if our ICT is efficient,” dagdag niya.

Sa ginanap na pagdinig, inilantad ng DICT na humihingi sila ng karagdagang P17.276 bilyon sa ilalim ng 2021 budget upang makumpleto ang national broadband program na may layunin na sakupin ang daang-daang tanggapan ng pamahalaan.

Anila, makatitipid ang pamahalaan ng P720 milyon sa buwis ng mamamayan sa unang taon ng implementasyon nito at P34.25 bilyon sa internet connectivity expenses sa loob ng limang taon.

Umabot lamang sa P902, 194,000 ang inaprubahang badyet ng Department of Budget and Management sa National Expenditure Program sa hinihinging P18, 178, 708, 149.20 badyet ng DICT upang makumpleto ang national broadband program.

Humingi din ang DICT ng karagdagang P3.625 bilyon para sa libreng

Wi-Fi sa mga remote areas pero aabot sa P6, 350, 579, 000 ang badyet dito pero umabot lamang sa P2,725,461,000 ang inaprubahan sa NEP.

Tinukoy din ni Lacson ang papel ng DICT sa pagtulong upang mapagsama-sama ang databases ng lahat ng ahensiya ng pamahalaan upang maputok ang bureaucratic red tape.

“In this case, the budgets for the database will be with the departments concerned, but the DICT will guide the departments on the use of the budgets,” aniya.

Samantala, kinuwestiyon din ni Lacson ang plano ng DBM na magtakda ng “For Later Releas” sa congressional initiatives para sa 2021 budget kabilang ang ilang institutional amendments.

“Instead of rendering ‘For Later Release’ all congressional initiatives without even consulting with the agencies under the executive, it should have asked the executive offices concerned what part of their budgets they could not implement, and render those for later release. But if their mindset is to automatically tag ‘FLR’ anything outside the NEP including congressional initiatives, I don’t think it is healthy,” aniya. Ernie reyes