Richard Quan, may bad experience sa younger stars!







Manila, Philippines – Matinding pinalagan ni Senador Panfilo Lacson ang isinasagawang amendments ng Mababang Kapulungan sa 2021 national budget ng isang “maliit na grupo” matapos pagtibayin ang panukala sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa nitong Oktubre 16.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na hindi maaaring amyendahan ang naipasang badyet sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa dahil walang nakatakda sa Saligang Batas hinggil sa naturang pagkilos.

Ayon kay Lacson, malinaw ito sa Art. VI, Sec. 26, Paragraph 2 ng 1987 Constitution na kahit anopaman ang amendments o kung saan mangagaling maliban na lamang sa bicameral conference committee.

“Wala namang sinasabi ang Constitution na kapag naghahabol ng “errata,” hindi ito applicable: “Upon the last reading of a bill, NO AMENDMENT THERETO SHALL BE ALLOWED, and the vote thereon shall be taken immediately thereafter, and the yeas and nays entered in the Journal,” ayon kay Lacson.

Sinabi na mas lalong paguguluhin ang medyo tagilid at maraming pagkakamaling budget measure sa pananaw ni House Appropriations Committee chair na manggagaling sa implementing agencies ang “errata” aka amendments, at hindi sa indibiduwal na miyembro ng Kamara.

“Why? The authorization part of the four-phase budget process is under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Congress, and the executive should deal only with budget preparation and execution,” aniya.

“No amount of technicalities and sweet-talk maneuvers can correct a flawed budget that is supposed to address the problems and concerns of more than 100 million Filipinos,” giit pa ng senador.

“It is time that we correct the mindset of the so-called representatives of the people in this regard,” dagdag ni Lacson. Ernie Reyes