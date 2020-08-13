Robredo sa DepEd: Ihanda ang P29B budget sa distance learning, health initiatives

August 13, 2020 @11:27 AM
Manila, Philippines – Posibleng magkaroon na ng bakuna laban sa coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 sa katapusan ng taon, batay kay Food and Drug Administration (FDA) director general and Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo.
Sa isang panayam, inilahad ni Domingo na may daan-daang bakuna ang dinedebelop sa China, US, London, at Russia na ngayon ay nasa ilalim ng Phase 3 trial.
“Well, nandyan po ang posibilidad. Hindi naman siguro October kundi by end of the year,” aniya.
“Kapag may mga nakita tayo, depende sa resulta, makita talaga na safe and effective after the Phase 3, then it’s really possible na before the end of the year meron nang bakuna na magpaparehistro, hindi lang sa Pilipinas kundi sa ibang mga bansa,” dagdag pa nito.
Sa usapin ng side effects nito, pinaalalahanan ni Domingo ang publiko sa mga posibleng dulot nito.
“Unang-una ‘yung mga local side effects: pamamaga sa site ng injection, ‘yung pananakit ng katawan. Merong iba nagkakaroon sila ng mild symptoms: pamimigat ng katawan right after the vaccine,” RNT/FGDC
