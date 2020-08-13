Trending Now

Robredo sa DepEd: Ihanda ang P29B budget sa distance learning, health initiatives

Robredo sa DepEd: Ihanda ang P29B budget sa distance learning, health initiatives

August 13, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Dapat ihanda ng Department of Education ang kanilang P29 bilyong budget para sa rehabilitasyin ng school buildings at pagbili ng mga gadget, iba pang kagamitan pata sa distance learning at hazard pay ng mga nagtuturo ngayong coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 pandemic, batay kay Vice President Leni Robredo.

Ito ang iginiit ni Robredo sa kanyang liham kay Education Secretary Leonor Briones noon pang August 10.

“Around 29.5 billion was earmarked for the rehabilitation of school buildings for 2020. Given the shift to distance learning, many of these school buildings will be left without children to occupy them, thus deprioritizing the need for the rehabilitation of physical spaces,” ani Robredo.

“This amount can be used to procure the needed gadget and equipment for distance learning, as well as address the health concerns of educators,” saad pa ng bise.

Paliwanag ni Robredo, nasa 61% o 14 milyong kabahayan ang walang internet access at 74% o 34,700 paaralan naman ang walang sapat na establisimyento para sa online learning.

“Perhaps it would be prudent for the government to devote significant resources in setting up internet hubs in schools and communities, so that gaps in access are addressed,” paliwanag pa ni Robredo.

Bukod aniya sa access sa modules at internet connection, kasama rito ang:

mass testing;
sufficient fund sa physical check up at gamot;
pagbibigay ng Personal Protective Equipment, hand sanitizers;
on time distribution of hazard pay; at
pagbubuo ng sistema para sa health and wellness needs ng mga guro.

“Many of these trainings have already, or will be, shifted to online modalities, thus freeing up resources that would otherwise have been used for travel and accommodations,” lahad pa ni Robredo.

“Rest assured that we understand the complexity of the challenges before use. We submit these insights and recommendations in the spirit of solidarity so that we may all, as one nation, build the better normal that our people deserve.” RNT/FGDC


Loading...