Roque: Cascolan hahalili kay Gamboa sa PNP
September 1, 2020 @ 5:25 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pansamantalang pamumunuan ni Gen. Camilo Cascolan, Deputy Chief for Administration ng Philippine National Police (PNP) ang institusyon sa oras na magretiro na ang hepe nito na si Gen. Archie Gamboa.
“What we can announce is pag compulsory retirement po ni Gen. Gamboa, ang sure na magiging OIC (officer-in-charge) ay si Gen. Cascolan,” ayon kay Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.
Nakatakdang magretiro Gamboa, bukas, araw ng Miyerkules.
Sa ulat, nagsilbi si Cascolan bilang OIC ng police force matapos na masugatan si Gamboa sa isang helicopter crash.
Aniya, sinabihan na siya ni Pangulong Duterte sa kung sino ang napili nito para sa susunod na police chief subalit sinabihan siya na huwag munang ipagsabi.
“Mayroon na pong pangalan na initially ibinigay pero I was told i-hold muna ang announcement,” ayon kay Sec. Roque.
Sa ulat, si Outgoing PNP chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, miyembro ng Philippine Military Academy Class of 1986, ay nakatakdang magretiro sa Setyembre 2 dahil sa nalalapit na mandatory retirement age nito na 56.
Noong nakaraang linggo, sinabi ni PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac na susundin ng PNP ang “rule of succession” ng command kapag walang inanunsyo na susunod na bagong PNP chief.
“If no pronouncement will be coming from the President regarding the next PNP chief, by the ‘rule of succession’ of command will be observed and Lt. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan will be appointed as caretaker or officer-in-charge of the PNP,” ayon kay Banac.
Nauna rito, nagsumite naman si Interior Secretary Eduardo Año ng tatlong pangalan kay Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte ng posibleng maging successor ni Gamboa.
Kabilang sa mga posibleng contenders para sa PNP chief ay sina Cascolan; Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, deputy chief for operations and commander of the Joint Task Force Covid Shield; at Lt. Gen. Cesar Hawthorne Binag, hepe ng PNP directorial staff. Kris Jose
September 1, 2020 @5:16 PM
Manila, Philippines – Tiniyak ng Malakanyang na hindi babawiin o ili-lift ng Pilipinas ang overseas deployment ban sa mga healthcare workers sa hinaharap dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic.
Ayon kay presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, ang deployment ban ay mananatili sa kabila ng pagsalungat ni Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., na nakipagtalo na ang pagbabawal sa mga doktor, nurse at iba pang medical professionals mula sa pagta-trabaho sa ibang bansa ay unconstitutional.
Sinabi pa ni Sec. Roque na ipinatupad ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte ang deployment ban para protektahan ang kalusugan at buhay ng mga Filipino healthcare workers at paigtingin ang medical manpower ng bansa sa gitna ng pandemiya.
“Napag-usapan po ‘yan sa IATF [ Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases] and we all concurred with the opinion of the President except for Secretary Locsin,” ayon kay Sec. Roque.
“The President encourages free thought even among Cabinet secretaries especially on matters that do not fall within their primary jurisdiction,” dagdag na pahayag ni Sec. Roque.
At nang tanungin kung darating ang panahon na ili-lift ng bansa ang travel restrictions sa medical professionals ay sinabi ni Sec. Roque : “Wala po siguro.”
Noong nakaraang linggo, hinikayat ni Sec. Roque ang mga health workers na gumawa muna ng karanasan sa bansa sa pamamagitan ng paga-apply para sa posisyon sa ilalim ng COVID-19 emergency hiring program ng pamahalaan.
“And by equipping/acquiring themselves with the skills and competence their profession entails, they have not only helped our people during this time of global health emergency crisis, but they, too, would have been provided the work experience that would open doors for opportunities for overseas employment,” ang pahayag ni Sec. Roque.
Tanging ang mga healthcare employees na mayroong government-issued overseas employment certificates (OEC) at verified work contracts ‘as of March 8, 2020’ ay exempted mula sa pansamantalang deployment ban sa medical at allied health workers.
Exempted din sa ban ang mga nagbabakasyon lamang na health workers na may existing job contracts sa ibang bansa.
September 1, 2020 @5:07 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nanawagan ang Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) sa pamahalaan na “enable the safe re-opening of schools and delivery of accessible quality education to the youth—the heirs and future of our nation” sa paggunita ng National Heroes’ Day.
Ayon sa ACT, isa sa binakamalaking krisis na kinakaharap ng bansa ay ang kahina ng kasalukuyang institusyon at ang sistematikong pang-aapi at pagsasamantala sa mga mamamayan.
“Born of these are modern-day heroes who stand in the frontlines of the COVID-19 war, braving the dangers of the time to protect the welfare of and provide social services to the people,” saad ng grupo.
Pinuri ng ACT ang modernong bayani na kinabibilangan ng mga health worker, essential service worker, public transport driver, educator at staff, government employee, media worker, agricultural worker, at human rights worker.
Inihirit nito sa pamahalaan na siguruhin ang proteksyon ng mga frontliner sa gitna ng “worsening health, economic, and human rights crises.”
Kailangan ding parangalan ang mga pinoy ng proteksyong pangkalusugan, safety nets, trabaho, livable wages, financial aid, at access sa mga vital social services.
“The regime is demanded to employ a comprehensive and rights-based approach to resolving the predicament brought by the botched pandemic response and years of state abandonment,” paglalahad pa ng ACT.
“As human rights defenders, we call for an end to the suppression of people’s rights and freedoms as well as to the summary killings of our colleagues who have already suffered harassment and vilification from state forces. We further demand justice for slain peace and rights workers Ka Randy Echanis, Zara Alvarez, Carlito Badion, and many more,” dagdag pa ng grupo. RNT/LF
September 1, 2020 @4:49 PM
Manila, Philippines – Negatibo sa coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 swab test ang nasa mahigit 48 libong mga overseas Filipino workers (OFWS).
Sa datos ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG),umabot na sa 48,695 ang mga OFWs na nagnegatibo sa RT-PCR test ng Sub-Task Group for the Repatriation of OFWs hanggang ngayong September 1.
Ayon sa PCG, bukod pa ito sa naitalang mahigit na 54 libo na ROFs na negatibo sa Covid-19 mula July 8 hanggang 30.
Sinuri naman ng Philippine Red Cross (PRC) ang specimen ng mga ROFs kung saan sa website ng nasabing tanggapan din nila maaring makita o iberipika ang resulta ng kanilang test. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden
September 1, 2020 @4:37 PM
Manila, Philippines – Aabot sa 90 percent ng mga pasyenteng nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 ay hindi agad nadala sa mga isolation facility, ayon kay dating Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Paulyn Ubial.
Sa isang panayam, sinabi ni Ubial na natuklasang ang mga nagpositibo ay “not reached by the city epidemiology surveillance unit (CESU) or the regional epidemiological surveillance unit (RESU).”
“About only two out of 20 are in the isolation facilities already, meaning we’re missing 18 that’s about 90 percent of all those who tested positive that are not immediately brought to isolation,” ayon kay Ubial na ngayon ay Philippine Red Cross head of molecular laboratory.
Aniya, ang bigong maipadala agad sa mga isolation facility ang mga pasyente ay dahilan ng pagkabiro ng bansa para “drain the swamp” kung saan ang mga ito ay nasa Metro Manila.
“I think it’s basically a failure of communication. A failure of organizing how to get to the positive cases,” saad pa ni Ubial. RNT/LF
September 1, 2020 @4:28 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinayuhan ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon si dating National Bureau of Investigation Director Dante Gierran na huwag “kukurap” sa korapsiyon dahil mahaharap ito sa “high-level, deeply embedded corruption” Sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).
Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Drilon na dapat panatilihin niyang “bukas” ang kanyang mga mata sa katiwalian at tiyakin na magkaroon ng transparency sa ahensiya.
Ayon kay Drilon, masyadong na-perfect ng sindikatong mafia sa PhilHealth ang pangungulimbat ng pondo kaya nararapat lamang maging mapagmasid at matalim ang sipat ni Gierran sa sindikato.
“He should keep his eyes open – never blink – to corruption. A piece of advice: transparency is an effective tool to prevent corruption. I hope his leadership will finally shine a light on PhilHealth which operates in the dark,” ayon kay Drilon.
“He can enhance transparency by employing technology. He must oversee the upgrading of the system of PhilHealth to minimize, if not stop, corruption. He can contract out IT companies to carry out the digitization of PhilHealth,” dagdag ng senador.
Sinabi ni Drilon na hindi sapat na magkaroon lamang ng balasahan sa pangunahing tauhan upang tugunan ang talamak na korapsiyon sa PhilHealth.
“A top-to-bottom reorganization is what must be done. Get rid of the corrupt and the incompetent. We should put behind bars those who are part of the syndicates.”
Pinalitan ni Gierran si Ricardo Morales na nagbitiw sa tungkulin matapos madawit sa malawakang korapsiyon sa ahensya.
Nagbitiw si Morales sanhi ng iniindang sakit habang iniimbestigahan ng Senado ang anomalya sa kompanya partikular ang nawawalang P15 bilyon. Ernie Reyes