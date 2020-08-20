Trending Now

Ruru, minaliit ng basher

August 20, 2020 @ 9:30 PM 1 hour ago
Views: 22
Manila, Philippines-Minaliit ng isang basher si Ruru Madrid dahil sa pagiging artista at celebrity endorser nito.

Komento ng isang netizen na may social media name na @ralphxandrew: “Hirap talaga ‘pag gipit lahat na lang gagawin.”

Hindi naman pinalampas ni Ruru ang batikos ng nasabing netizen.

Sumagot naman agad ito at idinepensa ang kanyang ginagawang trabaho.

“Mahirap talaga tol..

“Pero masaya naman ako sa ginagawa ko, mahal ko naman ang trabaho ko kaya kahit mahirap o nakapapagod okay lang kasi nawawala lahat ng hirap at pagod ko ‘pag alam ko na may mga tao akong napasasaya at natutulungan,” aniya.

Ang tinutukoy ng basher ay ang pagpo-post ni Ruru ng isang snack food na iniendorso.

Para sa ilan, nag-react ang naturang basher dahil hindi nito nagustuhan ang pagpapa-cute ni Ruru na aniya’y hindi bagay para sa naturang endorsement. ARCHIE LAO


Anak ni Jericho Rosales, super-crush si Nancy McDonie ng Momoland!

August 20, 2020 @10:00 PM
Views: 16
Manila, Philippines-Isa nang Viva artist ang anak ni Jericho Rosales na si Santino, 19 years old.

Sa isang interbyu, inamin ni Santino na deeply crush niya si Nancy McDonie ng Momoland.

Natanong si Santino kung humihingi raw ba siya ng advice sa ama regarding sa mga girl na kanyang nagugustuhan.

Sagot ng 19-year old na anak ni Echo: “No… Wala naman. Mom and dad, they just really let me because they truly believe in me. 

“Kasi ako naman, I always try to respect everyone that I meet especially girls.”

Regarding kay Nancy: “That’s something I can’t answer on the spot. Just because for a person, I wouldn’t really bend my plans so much.”

Pahabol ni Santino: “I look forward to meeting her, that’s for sure.”

Hindi rin daw naging mahirap para kay Santino na maging anak ng isang Jericho Rosales na isang A-list actor sa entertainment industry.

Esplika ni Santino: “I wouldn’t say so because… especially when we were together, we know where to bridge the gap between whatever happens in his work, whatever happens in my work and what we have together as a father and son. 

“And I don’t really think that I’ve ever got a hard time of doing that.”

Malaki ang pagkakaiba ng mag-ama pagdating sa interviews.

Kung si Echo ay mahilig mag-joke kapag kinakausap, si Santino naman ay medyo may pagka-formal.

Before entering showbiz, si Santino ay nag-start as a model when he was 17.

He is also into sports. Santino plays football for La Salle at dati rin siyang player ng Kaya FC at Pilipinas Dragons.

Sa panahon ng pandemya, pinasok na rin nilang mag-ina ang eatery business named Kaisant Skews & Brews na matatagpuan sa Parañaque. BETH GELENA


PANDEMIC EFFECT (IKA-23 LABAS)

August 20, 2020 @10:00 PM
Views: 11
Naramdaman ng ginang ang hagod ng dila ng binata.

“Hahhh J-Jigs ano ba ‘yan? Hu-huwag iho, malaswa.”

“Gusto ko ang ganitohhh. Ahhh (slurp, tsup) ang bango mo auntiehhh.”

“Haunghhh huuuungh nakuppp tama nahhh ohhh, mandiri kahhh.”

Ngunit hindi nilubayan ng binata na tila sarap na sarap sa hiyas ng ale.

Mahusay na pinagpala ng dilang iyon na napapadeliryo ang ginang.

“Ohhhh ahhhhhhhh nakupooo oh Jigs hahhh sige ituloy mo na ngaaaaa.”

Napamumungayan ng matang ang ginang sa sarap.

Pinatagal ng binata ang pagpapala sa ginang hanggang hindi na nakatiis, “Ahhh ahhhhh hahhh hayyy-yan nahhh Jigs,” ang ikinatili ng ale.

Maagap ang lalaki na noon ay agad na umibabaw sa tiyahin at itinutok ang ari sa basam-basang biyak nito.

Ang ginang naman ay agad hinila ang matigas na aring iyon upang igiya ang pagtusok nito.

“Hahhh uh uh sige Jigs hayan nahhhh ah uh uh uh kandiii kandiiii,” naibulalas ng ginang na ninanamnam ang sarap ng bawat ulos sa kanyang naglalawang hiyas.

Naroon ang panaghoy sa mga labi.

Maging si Jigs ay ganoon na rin naaarok na ang minimithi.

“Hahh uh uh auntiehhh heto na rin ako ahh ah ah.”

“Sigehhh sige lang Jigs sulitin mo ang sarili mohhh, Jigs sigehhh tatanggapin kohhh.”

TATAPUSIN


Sunshine Guimary, katakam-takam ang kabibe

August 20, 2020 @9:50 PM
Views: 18
Manila, Philippines-Grabeng pampagana sa mga kalalakihan ang hatid ng newbie actress na si Sunshine Guimary.

Palaban at walang takot ang makikita sa mga post niya sa kanyang social media accounts.

May-K naman kasing bumuyangyang ng kaseksihan si Sunshine dahil talagang bukod sa beauty na, super-sexy pa ang dalaga.

Tulad ng larawang ito na animo’y mga kabibe lang ang nakatakip sa maseselang bahagi ng kanyang pagkababae.

Kakaiba ang lakas ng sex appeal niya, sadyang pagnanasaan ng sinomang hot-blooded male ang alindog ng Viva contract artist na ito.

Luluwa ang mata ng bawat boy na makakikita sa kanyang porma rito dahil halos kapiraso na lang ang tumatakip sa pang-ibabang saplot ni Sunshine.

Sobrang biniyayaan din ng malalaking boobs si Sunshine dahil sa sobrang laki ay hindi na halos matakpan ng hugis kabibeng pang-itaas ang kanyang yummy bumper. Iterno pa rito ang mala-Coca-cola niyang katawan at nakapaglalaway na legs, glorya ang katumbas niya sa maraming boys.

Isang sulyap lang sa hot na hot na kabuuan ni Sunshine, kahit sinong barako ay masasabing katakam-katakam ang kanyang kabibe.

Hindi maiiwasang mag-init ang katawan ng sinomang lalaki kung tulad ng kaseksihan ni Sunshine ang kanilang masisilip.

Normal lang na pagpantasyahan ng mga kalalakihan ang isang babae lalo na kung tulad niyang umaapaw ang sex appeal.

Ang mga babaeng tulad ni Sunshine ang dream kalampungan ng mga kalakihan sa kanilang wild sexual fantasy, lalo na kapag ganitong malamig na gabi. NONIE NICASIO


KC Concepcion balik-TV na!

August 20, 2020 @9:24 PM
Views: 24
Manila, Philippines- Matapos pag-usapan ang pagpapakita ng puwet ni KC Concepcion sa kanyang IG account, malakas din ang bulong-bulungan na malapit na siyang bumalik sa telebisyon.

Pagkatapos ng halos ilang taon na wala siyang show o teleserye ay may ilang insider ang nagsasabing nakikipag-usap na ang aktres sa pamunuan ng TV 5 para sa isang proyekto.

Ayon sa tsika, mukhang may namumuong magandang kasunduan sa kampo ni KC at ng kapatid network.

Ilan sa mga naging teleserye ni KC ay ang ‘When I Met U,’ ‘Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala,’ at ‘Ikaw Lamang.’

Sana nga ay makabalik na si KC sa TV dahil marami na ang nakami-miss sa kanyang beauty.

Abangan natin! WALLY PERALTA


Itlog ni Batangas Vice Gov. Mark Leviste, sumilip!

August 20, 2020 @9:17 PM
Views: 40
Manila, Philippines-Umikot kamakailan ang mga mata ng mga netizen nang mapanood ang FB live ng certified bachelor ng Batangas na si Vice Governor Mark Leviste.

Napanood sa nasabing video na nag-i-stretching si vice gov. nang naka-topless at naka-shorts.

Habang pine-flex ni Leviste ang mga pangalan ng mga nagpapabati sa kanya ay hindi niya napansin na unti-unti na palang sumisilip ang kanyang ‘itlog’ na nakita ng mga netizen.

Dahil dito, inulan tuloy ng nakatatawang comments ang FB live ni vice gov. na ngayo’y deleted na.

Si Vice Gov. Leviste ay lumalabas sa ‘Ang Probinsiyano’ at nagkaroon ng cameo role.

Once upon a time ay na-link din si Mark sa Queen of All Media na si Kris Aquino.

Isa ring COVID-19 survivor si vice governor. JOEY SARMIENTO


