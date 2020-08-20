Ruru, minaliit ng basher







Manila, Philippines-Isa nang Viva artist ang anak ni Jericho Rosales na si Santino, 19 years old.

Sa isang interbyu, inamin ni Santino na deeply crush niya si Nancy McDonie ng Momoland.

Natanong si Santino kung humihingi raw ba siya ng advice sa ama regarding sa mga girl na kanyang nagugustuhan.

Sagot ng 19-year old na anak ni Echo: “No… Wala naman. Mom and dad, they just really let me because they truly believe in me.

“Kasi ako naman, I always try to respect everyone that I meet especially girls.”

Regarding kay Nancy: “That’s something I can’t answer on the spot. Just because for a person, I wouldn’t really bend my plans so much.”

Pahabol ni Santino: “I look forward to meeting her, that’s for sure.”

Hindi rin daw naging mahirap para kay Santino na maging anak ng isang Jericho Rosales na isang A-list actor sa entertainment industry.

Esplika ni Santino: “I wouldn’t say so because… especially when we were together, we know where to bridge the gap between whatever happens in his work, whatever happens in my work and what we have together as a father and son.

“And I don’t really think that I’ve ever got a hard time of doing that.”

Malaki ang pagkakaiba ng mag-ama pagdating sa interviews.

Kung si Echo ay mahilig mag-joke kapag kinakausap, si Santino naman ay medyo may pagka-formal.

Before entering showbiz, si Santino ay nag-start as a model when he was 17.

He is also into sports. Santino plays football for La Salle at dati rin siyang player ng Kaya FC at Pilipinas Dragons.

Sa panahon ng pandemya, pinasok na rin nilang mag-ina ang eatery business named Kaisant Skews & Brews na matatagpuan sa Parañaque. BETH GELENA