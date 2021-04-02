Trending Now

SEAL OF GOOD EDUCATION GOVERNANCE AWARD AGAIN FOR VALENZUELA

SEAL OF GOOD EDUCATION GOVERNANCE AWARD AGAIN FOR VALENZUELA

April 3, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

April 3, 2021 @ 12:05 AM 2 hours ago
FOR four straight years, the Valenzuela City government has bagged this year’s Synergeia Foundation’s Seal of Good Education Governance during the virtual 14th Washington SyCip National Education Summit held recently.

Doubly-delighted Mayor Rex Gatchalian shared how education governance works in local government units and how policymakers can “defy gravity” by taking the driver’s seat in challenging the status quo in crafting education programs in localities.

“In defying gravity, it is not just the children that must defy gravity. I really believe that policymakers like us must try to defy gravity by shaking up the status quo. Defying gravity does not happen overnight but it has to start somewhere.”

Valenzuela answers the challenges with its renowned Education 360 Degrees Investment Program in which, by the time of the program implementation in 2013, was able to reduce the number of frustrated level and non-readers in Grades 3 and 6 from 15, 842 in 2014 down to only 6,375 in 2016, the mayor said.

The program’s holistic and systemic package includes Facilities Build Up, ‘Nanay’ (Mother)-Teacher Parenting Camp, Teaching Camp, Curriculum Development, Reading Camp, K to 6 Feeding Program, Performance Incentives Program, Inclusive Learning, and Well-Rounded Balanced Students Program.

Apart from this, Mayor Gatchalian said the city has also championed its COVID-19 pandemic response in education with its innovation of Valenzuela Live Online Streaming School.

With this innovation, he has acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic “turned the realm of governance upside down where everything in the existing education playbook is not applicable — the virus being not just a health concern, but an economic, social, and education governance concern.”

Navotas distributes more relief goods for its residents amid ECQ

The Navotas City government has distributed relief goods for its constituents as Metro Manila reverted to enhanced community quarantine.

Mayor Toby Tiangco said 1,451 ‘Navoteño’ families affected by the ECQ were initially provided with the relief packs as the local government intends to extend the distribution to its entire 14 villages in the next few days.

“All of us felt the adverse impact of the strictest level of community quarantine last year and, as much as possible, we do not want a repeat.  However, with the country’s daily cases reaching more than 10, 000 and with Metro Manila as the epicenter of virus transmission, we have no choice but implement stringent safety measures again.”

The local government targets to provide relief packs to over 80,000 families, said Public Information Officer Irish Cubillan.

It has also started the procurement of additional food supplies such as rice, canned goods, among others to ensure that there would be enough stocks in case the ECQ is extended, she said.

Q-band to track Navotas residents under quarantine

Mayor Tiangco announced that the local government has formally started using the quarantine band system designed primarily to monitor close contacts and confirmed COVID-19 cases and track movement of residents in lockdown areas.

Navo Q-Band would be mandatory for all individuals who are confirmed positive patients, and those who live with them, if they qualified for home quarantine; close contacts of positive cases; and those who reside in areas under granular lockdown.

The system can monitor the location, health status and infection risk of these individuals, which can then help the City Health Office to determine and contain virus clusters, according to the mayor.

Navoteños who live in areas under lockdown are tagged with white Q-bands while COVID-19 positive patients and those who live with them while they are in home quarantine, and close contacts that will undergo or have undergone swab tests with pending results are given pink Q-bands, it said.

They shall also respond to monitoring and tracking inquiry within 10 minutes of receiving the message and failure to respond for at least three times in a day, without justifiable reason, is considered a violation of the quarantine band system’s implementing guidelines.

The City Health Office is the sole entity that can remove the Navo Q-bands from persons wearing them as unauthorized removal or tampering of bands is also a violation and is subject to penalty.

White Q-band wearers will face P1,000, P2,000 and P5,000 fines for their first, second and third offense, respectively. On the other hand, pink Q-band wearers will be slapped with P5,000 fine on their first and succeeding violations.


MGA DAPAT GAWIN SAKALING MAY SINTOMAS NG COVID-19

April 3, 2021 @12:15 AM
Views: 23
ANO nga ba ang dapat nating gawin sakaling makaranas tayo ng sintomas ng sakit na COVID-19 gaya ng lagnat, ubo, sipon at pananakit ng lalamunan?

Kapag ganito ang inyong nararanasan ay huwag ninyong balewalain ang ganitong sintomas ng sakit.

Sinabi ni Infectious disease expert na si Dr. Rontgene Solante na dapat ay paalahanan ulit ang publiko na hindi pa tapos ang pandemya.

Dapat daw ay ibalik ‘yung compliance sa minimum health protocol, okay lang daw na mag-increase ang mobility pero dagdagan lang ang ingat.

Ayon pa sa eksperto hindi rin dapat balewalain o magkampante sa oras kung kailan nagsimulang ang sintomas ng sakit gaya nga ng ubo, sipon, lagnat at pananakit ng lalamunan.

Palaging tandaan kapag nakaranas kayo ng ganitong sintomas ay agad kayong mag-isolate o kaya humiwalay agad kayo sa inyong pamilya para hindi kayo makahawa bago makipag-ugnayan agad sa inyong barangay health workers o kaya tumawag kayo sa family doctor ninyo.

Pero kung hindi naman emergency case magpakonsulta o humingi muna ng rekomendasyon sa pamamagitan ng tawag bago pumunta sa isolation facility o sa hospital.

Ang isa pang dapat na tandaan ng ating mamamayan ay iwasan natin ang mag-self-medication at huwag na huwag ninyong balewalain ang sakit na ito dahil ang sakit na ito ang siyang gugupo sa inyong mga katawan.

Ang isa pang mahalaga rito ay iwasan po ninyo na uminom ng gamot na hindi niresta ni Oki doki Dok o family doctor ninyo.

Bilin pa ni Doc. Solante na hindi dapat mag-isolate sa bahay dahil baka daw may posibilidad na maipasa ang virus sa inyong pamilya kaya baka ang mangyari nito ay pami-pamilya kayong tinamaan ng nasabing sakit.

Kaya kayo mga kababayan ko,para maiwasan ninyo na mahawaaan o magkaroon ng sakit na ito ay ugaliin ninyong magsuot ng facemask,mag-disenfect at palaging mag-hugas ng kamay at iwanan ang magpunta sa mga matataong lugar gaya ng restaurant, mall, sinehan at marami pang iba….

BOOKIES NA 'DI MAGIBA-GIBA

Ngayon naman dumako tayo sa Valenzuela sa bayan na pinaglilingkuran ng mga magkakapatid na Gatchalian na kung saan ay pinamumugaran ito ng bookies ng loteng  na inooperate nina Tony at Sammy na pawang dating katiwala ng namayapang si Jun Moriones.

Ayon sa impo, isang dating pulis naman na kinilalang si LAsyones ang taga-bigay ng intelihensiya nina Sammy at Tony mula sa local samantalang ito namang si alyas Sammy ang direkta namang nagdadala ng intelihensiya sa national at iba pang unit ng PNP.

Walang bukambibig si alyas Sammy kundi kumpare niya si Major. Ramirez ng Intelligence Unit ng Valenzuela at ang waswit naman ni alyas Sammy ay nagtatrabaho naman kay Mayor Rex Gatchalian.

Kaya naman pala hindi kumikilos si yorme laban sa talamak na bookies ng loteng nina si Sammy at Tony dahil ‘yung asawa pala ni Uncle Sam hindi ko lang alam kung sekretarya o katiwaldas ni yorme….

E maging ‘yung hepe ng Valenzuela, ang balita ko ay hindi kumikilos dahil may bumulong sa akin na may tinatanggap daw ito.

Ang sabi ay 80 mil daw linggo-linggo, ang laki nun ah???

 Totoots ba ito, Mayor Rex Gatchalian?

oOo

Anomang puna o reklamo i-text sa 09189274764,09266719269 o i-email sa [email protected] o [email protected]


KAKAMPI NG MGA API O PANG-ELEKSYON

April 3, 2021 @12:10 AM
Views: 20
UNTI-UNTI nang nagsusulputan ang mga organisasyon, samahan o grupo upang maisulong ang kani-kanilang agenda sa darating na eleksyon sa susunod na taon. Ang iba pa nga sa kanila ay nagpapanggap munang kaagapay ng mga inaapi, mahihirap at mga nawawalan ng pag-asa. Kalaunan, ang mga nahikayat na sumama at sumapi ay gagamitin lamang pala sa kanilang mga hangaring mangyari sa susunod na halalan.

Isang  halimbawa. Itong nagpapakilalang Investigate PH. Sa kanilang website sinasabing binubuo ito ng mga tao sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo na ang layunin ay alamin daw ang kalagayan ng karapatang pantao dito sa Pinas, at nakaangkla ang kanilang organisasyon sa ulat ng Office of the United Nation High Commissioner for Human Rights ng taong 2020.

Karagdagang ulat daw ang kanilang ibibigay sa OHCHR  para sa taong 2021 upang papanagutin ang mga lumalabag sa karapatang pantao dito sa ating bansa, sa pangunguna ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte at ang kanyang mga kasama sa administrasyon na naglagay sa karapatang pantao sa krisis.

Agad pinalagan siyempre ng aking boss, si Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar, ang kanilang ” malisyosong” pahayag. At kanyang ipinaliwanag na ang Duterte administration ay patuloy na gumagalang sa karapatang pantao ng sinoman, at ito ay gumagana alinsunod sa mekanismo ng batas.

Sa pagpapalawig pa ng kanyang paliwanag, sinabi ng kalihim na ang lahat ng may katungkulan sa pamahalaang ito ay may kakayahan at pilit na nilalabanan ang mga naghahari-harian sa bansa sa pamamagitan ng tamang pamamahala at legal na batayan at mga proseso.

Hindi nga naman dapat agad paniwalaan ang organisasyong ito. Una, sa punto pa lamang ni Secretary Andanar, ang Investigate PH ay walang kinabibilangang kilala at iginagalang na mga “global” o pandaigdigang institusyon.

Ginagamit lamang nito ang isyu ng karapatang pantao laban sa mga namumuno ng Pilipinas, dala ng pang-sariling adhikain o agendang politikal – ang makasira ng mga karakter o pagkatao ng mga nasa gobyerno.

Kahina-hinala ang kanilang mga galaw at layunin. Kaya nanawagan si Secretary Andanar sa publiko at sa lahat ng Filipino na huwag padala sa mga pahayag ng organisasyong halata namang pulitika lang ang motibo.

Mas kapani-paniwala naman talaga ang pahayag ng kalihim dahil kitang-kita ang nasa likuran ng organisasyong ito ay ang tinatawag na “dirty politics” at nakaumang lamang na guluhin ang ating mga pagiisip upang maloko tayo sa darating na halalan sa 2022.

Sila nga dapat, sa aking palagay, ang dapat imbestigahan. Halatang-halata na nais nitong makialam sa lokal at nasyunal mang halalan upang maisulong ang sarili nilang mga agenda. Imbes na manira, dapat ang kanilang itinutulak ay ang ikabubuti ng lahat at ng bansa.

Dapat pa ba nating paniwalaan ang mga ganitong samahan na nakatuon lamang sa halalan?

Assalamu Alaikum Warahmatullahi Wabarakatuh!


MAGPABAKUNA, LAHAT MAG-INGAT KAY KAMATAYAN

April 2, 2021 @3:22 PM
Views: 36
HINDI natin lulubayan ang usapang coronavirus disease o COVID-19 hangga’t hindi naaabot ang panahong huhupa ito nang matagal na panahon.

Ginagamit nating “huhupa” dahil sinasabi mismo ng mga eksperto na maaaring aabot sa isa o dalawang taon o higit pa ang pandemyang nanalasa hindi lang sa bansa kundi sa buong mundo.

Hangga’t makakaya natin, pagtutuunan natin nang higit ang mga hakbang na tinatawag na “best practices” at hindi magagandang nagaganap hindi lang sa loob kundi sa labas ng mahal kong Pinas laban sa pandemya.

‘Yun bang === pinakaepektibong mga pamamaraan upang magtagumpay tayo sa giyera sa pandemya at pinakamasamang nagaganap na sagabal sa ating giyera.

KABATAAN TINATAMAAN NA

May isang lumulutang na kinatatakutang problema habang nagtatagal ang COVID-19.

‘Yun bang === pagtama ng COVID-19 sa mga kabataan na unang pinaniniwalaan na hindi masyadong kinakapitan nito dahil malalakas ang kanilang katawan laban sa virus.

Ang United States at Brazil ang nakararamdam ng mabilis na pagkalat ng virus sa mga kabataan.

Ang mga dahilan?

Anak ng tokwa, adik ang mga ito sa mga pagtitipon o party at pasikreto ang paggawa nila nito sa mga panahon ng lockdown at iba pang anyo ng kwarantina.

Kapag inalis ang mga kwarantina, nagpipiyesta ang mga ito at dumarayo sa iba’t ibang lugar na parang nagwawalang kalabaw sa ngalan ng human right at kalayaan gaya sa nagaganap sa US.

Ganito rin umano ang nagaganap sa Brazil.

Kasama sa mga pagtitipon, party, pagbibiyahe, pamamasyal at paglimot sa mga health protocol gaya ng pagsusuot ng face mask, social distancing at iba pa.

Kaya ngayon, ang US at Brazil pa rin ang nangunguna sa mga rekord ng dami ng nagkakasakit at namamatay.

Sa rekord sa patay, may 566,611 ang US at may  325,559 ang Brazil at still counting pa sila.

Nagbabala na ang Centers for Disease Control ng US ukol sa mabilis na muling pagdami ng nagkaka-COVID-19 habang mabilis na nilagpasan Brazil ang India sa rami ng nagkakasakit at namamatay at bumulwak na ang virus sa mga bansang Chile, Paraguay At Uruguay.

MGA HAKBANG LABAN SA PANDEMYA

Dahil sa bugso o pagdami ng biktima sa 37 estado at pananatili lang sa normal na kalagayan ang 15 estado sa US, may mga estado at siyudad ang nagpapairal pa rin ng mga lockdown at stay at home na mga patakaran.

Partikular sa mga kabataan, sinasabihan ang mga ito na huwag magdaos ng mga party, mamasyal at maglamyerda kahit saan at kung ano-anong pagtitipon na hindi iniintindi na may COVID-19 pa rin sa paligid.

Itong si President Joe Biden, ipinagpipilitan nito ang pagsusuot ng face mask ng lahat at kasama nito ang mga awtoridad na nagsasabing panatilihin ang iba pang mga health protocol gaya ng social distancing.

Sa Brazil, patuloy na minamaliit ni Pangulong Jair Bolsonaro ang pandemya kaya naman walang gaanong mga lockdown at restriction na pinaiiral ang kanyang pamahalaan.

Gusto niyang bukas ang ekonomiya at kikilos ang lahat nang normal at katwiran niyang mas mahalagang isulong ang hanapbuhay kaysa magpatali sa pandemya.

Sa 18 estado umano ng Brazil, 16 na ang nakararanas ng 90% punuan ng pasyente sa mga ospital dahil sa pananalasa ng Brazilian variant.

Habang nakikitang malaki ang suporta ng mga Kano kay Biden, itong si Bolsonaro naman ay nialalayasan na ng kanyang mga miyembro ng gabinete, kasama na ang Foreign Affairs at Defense Secretaries dahil sa mali umanong paghawak niya sa pandemya.

Kamakalawa lang, iniulat nang nagbitiw na rin sa tungkulin ang lahat ng heneral na namumuno sa Air Force, Navy at Army matapos sibakin ni Bolsonaro ang Defense Secretary.

Bahala na kayong pumulot, mga Bro, ng mga leksyon sa nagaganap sa nasabing dalawang bansa at ilapat para sa ikabubuti ng lahat sa mahal kong Pinas.

SUPLAY NG BAKUNA

Buong makatotohanan ang pahayag ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na napakahirap bumili ng bakuna ngayon dahil kinokopo ng mga bansang vaccine maker ang mga bakuna.

‘Yun bang === kinokopo ng US ang mga gawa ng mga Kano na bakunang Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson at iba pa.

Kinokopo rin ng United Kingdom ang bakunang AstraZeneca na gawa nito habang inoobliga at binawalan ang kompanyang gumagawa nito ng European Union na maglabas ng gawa nito sa kanilang teritoryo.

Ang India, pinatigil na rin nito ang paglabas ng Indian-made AstraZeneca o Covishield at maging ang sarili nitong gawang bakuna na Covaxin.

Layon ng mga bansang ito na magamit muna nila ang mga bakuna bago mabigyan ang iba, lalo’t lumalabas na hindi humuhupa kundi lumalala ang COVID-19 sa kanila.

Isa pa, may prayoridad ang US na bigyan ang mga kalapit-bansa nitong Canada at Mexico bago ang iba at gagawin lang ito kapag nabakunahan na ang halos lahat ng 300 milyong Kano hanggang katapusan ng Mayo 2021 o maagang bahagi ng Hulyo.

Pero hindi lang ito ang problema, mga Bro.

Gusto ng mga bansang nakatayo ang mga kompanya ng gamot na magkaroon sila ng sobra-sobrang suplay at kung hindi nila magagamit, ay oks lang kahit gumastos pa sila nang malaki sa pagbili rito.

KUNG SAAN MERON

Kaya naman, namamasyal ang team ng Pinas sa ibang mga bansa gaya ng India at Russia na gumagawa naman ng Sputnik V upang makabili tayo ng bakuna, bukod sa pagbili natin ng bakuna sa China, gaya ng dumating nang 1 milyong dosage na Sinovac na kaiba sa 1M ding nauna na nang dumating na donasyon nito.

Dahil sa kakulangan ng suplay, nalalagay rin sa alanganin kahit ang pagbili ng mga pribadong kompanya sa Pilipinas.

Matatandaang pumayag na mismo si Pang. Digong na bumili ang mga pribadong kompanya ng sarili nilang bakuna subalit maaaring malalagay rin sila sa alanganin.

Mismong si Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship at Go Negosyo Founder Joey Concepcion at may-ari rin ng higanteng kompanyang RFM Corporation, ay nagsasabing hindi rin sila basta makabili ng bakuna dahil nga sa krisis sa suplay.

Maaari pa ngang maharap sila sa problema sa overpricing mula sa mga kompanya ng bakuna lalo’t ang kumita ng limpak-limpak na salapi ang nasa isipan ng mga ito.

Ang dalangin na lang natin ay magtagumpay ang pagbili ng pamahalaan at ng mga pribadong kompanya ng bakuna.

Hindi naman basta maaasahan ang World Health Organization na makapagbigay ng sapat na bakuna dahil iniintindi rin nito ang iba pang mahihirap na bansa na suplayan din.

Kakaunti pa nga lang ang nabibili ng WHO na bakuna dahil sa kakapusan ng pondo at nakararanas din ito ng panghaharang ng suplay gaya ng ginagawa ng EU at India sa AstraZeneca at ng US sa mga stateside na bakuna.

Todo-reklamo rin ito sa pagsasabing kinokopo ng iilang mayayamang bansa ang 80 porsyento ng suplay ng bakuna sa buong mundo.

KUMAPIT SA “AVAILABLE VACCINE”

Naubos na ang mahigit 525,000 bakunang AstraZeneca kaya ang nalalabing bakuna na pupwede nating gamitin ay Sinovac.

Ang susunod na AstraZeneca na kulang-kulang sa 1M dosage ay maaaring dumating ngayong buwan o Mayo pa.

Ang Sinovac naman, maaaring makakuha tayo buwan-buwan ng 1M dosage.

Sa mga araw na ito, ang Sinovac lang ang available.

Pero hindi dapat itong maliitin bilang panlaban sa COVID-19 dahil milyon-milyong mamamayan na ang gumagamit nito at naging epektibo ito.

Mahigit pitong milyon ang iniulat na napaggamitan ng bakunang ito sa China kaya maagang nakontrol nito ang pandemya,

Siyempre pa, may tatlo pang ibang Chinese vaccine na ginamit laban sa pandemya, kasama na ang Sinopharm.

Ang maganda, bukod sa bisa ng bakunang ito batay sa pagtaya ng ibang mga bansa gaya ng Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysa, Brazil, Turkey at ilang bansa sa Africa, mas madaling makabili nito nang walang gaanong tsetseburetse.

Rason na rin ng mga nabakunahan nito, kabilang na ang libo-libong health worker na doktor, nars at iba pa, “the best vaccine is the available vaccine.”

Alangan nga namang ngumanga na lang tayo sa gitna ng lumalalang COVID-19 sa Pinas at umasa sa pagdating ng ibang klase ng bakuna.

MAGPABAKUNA BAGO MAOSPITAL, MAMATAY

Pinakamabisa ang pagpapabakuna na panlaban sa pandemya at huwag hintaying tayo’y maospital at mamatay.

Totoo, may mga naoospital at nagagamot naman gamit ang iba’t ibang gamot, kasama ang mga makina gaya ng ventilator at iba pa.

Pero pinakamabisa ang pagpapabakuna na napatunayan nang nakapipigil ng seryosong pagkakaospital at kamatayan.

Kapag nagpabakuna tayo, maaaring hindi natin mararanasan ang makipila ng ilang oras o araw sa mga tarangkahan o tent ng mga ospital para magpagamot.

Kapag nakapagpabakuna tayo, magkakaroon na tayo ng malakas na immune system at may sangkap na ang ating katawan na kikilala at lalaban sa COVID-19 kung tatamaan tayo.

Siyempre pa, may mga nalulusutan ng mga virus makaraang mabakunahan o hindi nakakayanan ng mga may malalang sakit ang epekto ng bakuna kaya nadidisgrasya sila.

Pero gaya ng sinasabi ng mga awtoridad at higit na nakararaming nakaliligtas sa pandemya makaraan silang mabakunahan, higit na malaki ang pakinabang sa bakuna kaysa sa mga disgrasyang dulot nito.

Halimbawa sa US na sinasabing may kulang-kulang na 1,000 na namatay na sa Pfizer at Moderna, may 150M na ang nabakunahan, kasama ang ilang milyong may ikalawang dosage na.

Sa China na may namatay nang ilang tao sa Hong Kong na sakop nito gamit ang Sinovac,  may 105M nang nabakunahan.

Sa India na may namatay na sa Covishield o AstraZeneca na halos 100, may 65M naman na ang nabakunahan.

Sa Germany na may mga namatay na sa Pfizer at AstraZeneca na nasa 10 katao, nasa 7.3M na ang naturukan.

Sa Pinas naman na may naiulat na namatay na sa Sinovac, mahigit 800,000 na ang nabakunahan ng pinagsamang Sinovac at AstraZeneca.

Heto naman ang isang maganda sa pagpapabakuna, makaraan kang i-seminar at tsekapin ng doktor, tinatanong ka kung gusto mong magpabakuna at kung ayaw mo, hindi ka naman pipilitin.

Pero kung tinamaan ka ng COVID-19, magpa-doktor, magpa-quarantine o magpaospital at huwag gawing sikret ‘yan hanggang sa madamay ang iba.

Panghuling punto, mga Bro, huwag iasa lahat sa bakuna kundi sumunod din sa pinaiiral ng mga health protocol.

Siguro ito ang tatandaang natin na sinasabi ng mga awtoridad: Ang pagsusuot ng face mask at ng tamang paraan ay 90 porsyentong epektib laban sa hawaan sa pandemya.


CONTACT TRACING, PALPAK

April 2, 2021 @12:20 AM
Views: 85
ANO na nga ba ang nangyari sa contact tracing at paano nga ba ito gumagana ganong halos mahigit isang taon na ito pero bakit patuloy pa rin na dumarami ang bilang ng mga nagkaka-COVID-19 sa bansa?

Bakit tila napakahina hanggang ngayon ang ating contact tracing?

Pinatutupad ba ito o isinilid na lang ito sa isang basura?

Anong klaseng programa ito na halos isang taon na ang contact tracing pero bakit hanggang ngayon sa halip na mabawasan ang bilang ng mga nagkaka-COVID ay lalong dumarami ito partikular na sa Metro Manila.

Alam ninyo ba sa totoo lang, kung naipatupad nang mabuti ang contact tracing sana noon pa ay wala ng pinoproblema ang gobyerno pero ang masakit ay hindi nangyari kaya hayan sandamukal na naman ang mga nagkaka-COVID-19.

Biruin n’yo overwhelming na ang bilang po ng mga nagkaka-COVID-19 na halos hindi na magkandaugaga ang mga medical frontliner at gobyerno dahil ang taas-taas na ng number cases natin na kung saan dati raw ay iilan lang ang mga nagkakaroon nito pero ngayon ay sobra-sobra na kung saan ay inaabot na sa 400.

Sa totoo lang, dapat ay lalong paigtinging mabuti ang contact tracing at mga testing ng coronavirus kung nais lang ng mga lokal na pamahalaan na maging epektibo ang pagpapatupad ng mga ito.

Ayon kasi sa mga eksperto sa infectious disease hindi uubra ang 3 to 4 days ang lockdown na araw lang na ipatutupad ito kung maaari raw ay kailangan ay abutin ito sa 14 days o higit pa para mapigilan ang pagkalat ng coronavirus sa mga lugar na may mga matataas na kaso.

Dagdag ng mga ito na mangyayari lang ang sinasabing flattening curve kapag pinaigting pa ang COVID-19 testing at contact tracing at pagagamot ng mga pasyente dahil ang nagiging sanhi ng pagkalat ng COVID-19 sa Metro Manila ay ang dikit-dikit na mga bahay sa mga barangay kaya nahihirapan din maipatupad ang physical distancing.

Bukod pa roon, halos nagkalat ang ultimong mga matanda’t bata na nakikitang pawa walang mga suot man lamang na face mask o face shield na pang proteksyon nila laban sa nakamamatay na  coronavirus….

Ang matindi rito halos isang taon nang palpak ang tugon sa pandemya na kung saan nitong nakaraang March 17, ang siyang unang taon na anibersaryo nang ilagay sa enhanced community quarantine sa lockdown dahil sa pagsirit na  muli ng COVID-19.

Sa totoo lang, mga pare koy, sa ngayon tanging ang Pilipinas na lang ang may pinakamahabang lockdown at quarantine sa buong mundo dahil ‘yung ibang mga bansa ay halos matatapos na mabakunahan ang milyong-milyong mga kababayan nito samantalang sa atin ay nag-uumpisa pa lamang at lalong lumalaki ang bilang ng mga nagkaka-COVID.

Hay diyos por santo naman…

BOOKIES SA CAVITE TULOY KAHIT MAY PANDEMYA           

Pasyalan naman natin ang Cavite sa kabila ng dinaranas na pandemya ng buong mundo ay patuloy naman ang kaliwa’t kanang operasyon ng STL na sinasabing ligal pero sa totoo lang bookies ng STL ni John Yap sa nasabing lalawigan.

Aba’y paano ba naman malalansag ang bookies ni John Yap sa Cavite, e, pati ang RD at PD ng Cavite ay nagsisilbing padrino nito kaya ‘di nagagalaw ang kumag na ito.

Kahit itanong pa ninyo kina alyas Paquing na nagpapanggap na collector ng Region-4A at isang alyas Rico na nagpapakilalang collector naman ni PD Cavite OIC Lt/Col. Rodelino Aspiras.

Ano pa ang hinihintay ninyo, mga bosing, kung hindi ninyo collector ang mga ‘yan, paghuhulihin ninyo ang mga ugok na ‘yan?

Anomang puna o reklamo i-text sa 09189274764,09266719269 o i-email sa [email protected] o [email protected]


BUBBLE-TO-BUBBLE NG BOHOL

April 2, 2021 @12:15 AM
Views: 81
MAGANDA ang napakinggan kong panukala nitong si Bohol Governor Arthur Yap, ang gumawa ng bubble-to-bubble na kampanyang pang turismo upang makahikayat ng mga dayuhan na pumasyal muli sa kanilang lugar sa gitna ng pandemya.

Nanawagan si Governor Yap sa pamahalaang nasyunal partikular sa Department of Tourism na pag-isipan ang kanyang ideya na makagawa ng mga kasunduan sa ibang bansa na makapagpapayag sa kanilang mga mamamayan na makabiyahe sa kanilang probinsya kahit na sa limitadong pamamalagi roon.

Ito raw ay paraan upang mangyari rin sa iba pang parte ng bansa na mapaunlad at mapasiglang muli ang turismo at kumita ang bansa sa pamamagitan ng mga buwis na ibabayad ng mga dayuhang turista.

Sa kanyang pakikipagtalakayan sa isang kapihan sa Maynila, inilahad ni Gob na kasama sa kanyang ‘proposal’ ang pagluluwag sa mga kailangang dokumento sa pagbibiyahe gaya ng ‘visa’ upang lalong maengganyo ang mga dayuhan.  Dahil ang kanila raw probinsya bilang isla ay maituturing ding “bubble” kung saan nakahiwalay ito sa mga karatig na lugar.

Mayroon din naman daw ang Bohol na sariling international airport na kayang tumanggap ng dalawang milyong pasahero kada taon at limang daungan o ports na maaari ring gamitin sa pagbibiyahe ng mga turista.

Mahusay ang panukala, kasi nga naman babantayan mo na lang ang papasok at lalabas na mga taong bumibisita sa inyong probinsya sa pamamagitan ng airport at mga pantalan na daungan at sisiguraduhing walang dalang COVID-19 virus ang mga ito.

Sa gitna nga naman ng pandemya, may paraan pa upang kumita at gumanda ang ekonomiya ng lugar.

Sa pamamagitan ng bubble-to-bubble ni Gob. Yap, muling uusad nga naman ang kabuhayan sa Bohol.

Noon ngang wala pang pandemya, 30,000 turista araw-araw ang kanilang bisita. Mantakin mo nga namang kita ang ibinibigay niyan sa Bohol. Eh sa huling datus nga raw, kulang sa apat na libo (4,000) lamang ang nakabisita sa kanilang lugar mula noong Disyembre ng nakaraang taon hanggang sa kasalukuyan.

Napakalaking diperensya nga naman. May mga naitala mang kaso ng COVID-19, sa ngayon ay 234 na kaso na lamang at libo na rin ang gumaling, pag-uulat pa ni Gob. Yap. Kaya ang pinakamainam daw na paraan upang sumigla muli ang kanilang probinsya ay ang programang bubble-to-bubble sa Bohol.

Balak nga niya, kung sila ay papayagan ng Malacañang, ng DoT at ng mga ahensyang responsable sa takbo ng COVID-19, mag-alok ng ‘special diving packages’ para sa mga turistang mahilig dito, na galing sa Japan, Korea, Taipei at maging taga-China.

May tama ka nga Gob. Yap. Sana ay mapayagan ka sa mga maganda mong balak para sa sariling bubble-to-bubble mo sa Bohol.

Assalamu Alaikum Warahmatullahi Wabarakatuh!


