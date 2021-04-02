SEAL OF GOOD EDUCATION GOVERNANCE AWARD AGAIN FOR VALENZUELA

2 hours ago







FOR four straight years, the Valenzuela City government has bagged this year’s Synergeia Foundation’s Seal of Good Education Governance during the virtual 14th Washington SyCip National Education Summit held recently.

Doubly-delighted Mayor Rex Gatchalian shared how education governance works in local government units and how policymakers can “defy gravity” by taking the driver’s seat in challenging the status quo in crafting education programs in localities.

“In defying gravity, it is not just the children that must defy gravity. I really believe that policymakers like us must try to defy gravity by shaking up the status quo. Defying gravity does not happen overnight but it has to start somewhere.”

Valenzuela answers the challenges with its renowned Education 360 Degrees Investment Program in which, by the time of the program implementation in 2013, was able to reduce the number of frustrated level and non-readers in Grades 3 and 6 from 15, 842 in 2014 down to only 6,375 in 2016, the mayor said.

The program’s holistic and systemic package includes Facilities Build Up, ‘Nanay’ (Mother)-Teacher Parenting Camp, Teaching Camp, Curriculum Development, Reading Camp, K to 6 Feeding Program, Performance Incentives Program, Inclusive Learning, and Well-Rounded Balanced Students Program.

Apart from this, Mayor Gatchalian said the city has also championed its COVID-19 pandemic response in education with its innovation of Valenzuela Live Online Streaming School.

With this innovation, he has acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic “turned the realm of governance upside down where everything in the existing education playbook is not applicable — the virus being not just a health concern, but an economic, social, and education governance concern.”

Navotas distributes more relief goods for its residents amid ECQ

The Navotas City government has distributed relief goods for its constituents as Metro Manila reverted to enhanced community quarantine.

Mayor Toby Tiangco said 1,451 ‘Navoteño’ families affected by the ECQ were initially provided with the relief packs as the local government intends to extend the distribution to its entire 14 villages in the next few days.

“All of us felt the adverse impact of the strictest level of community quarantine last year and, as much as possible, we do not want a repeat. However, with the country’s daily cases reaching more than 10, 000 and with Metro Manila as the epicenter of virus transmission, we have no choice but implement stringent safety measures again.”

The local government targets to provide relief packs to over 80,000 families, said Public Information Officer Irish Cubillan.

It has also started the procurement of additional food supplies such as rice, canned goods, among others to ensure that there would be enough stocks in case the ECQ is extended, she said.

Q-band to track Navotas residents under quarantine

Mayor Tiangco announced that the local government has formally started using the quarantine band system designed primarily to monitor close contacts and confirmed COVID-19 cases and track movement of residents in lockdown areas.

Navo Q-Band would be mandatory for all individuals who are confirmed positive patients, and those who live with them, if they qualified for home quarantine; close contacts of positive cases; and those who reside in areas under granular lockdown.

The system can monitor the location, health status and infection risk of these individuals, which can then help the City Health Office to determine and contain virus clusters, according to the mayor.

Navoteños who live in areas under lockdown are tagged with white Q-bands while COVID-19 positive patients and those who live with them while they are in home quarantine, and close contacts that will undergo or have undergone swab tests with pending results are given pink Q-bands, it said.

They shall also respond to monitoring and tracking inquiry within 10 minutes of receiving the message and failure to respond for at least three times in a day, without justifiable reason, is considered a violation of the quarantine band system’s implementing guidelines.

The City Health Office is the sole entity that can remove the Navo Q-bands from persons wearing them as unauthorized removal or tampering of bands is also a violation and is subject to penalty.

White Q-band wearers will face P1,000, P2,000 and P5,000 fines for their first, second and third offense, respectively. On the other hand, pink Q-band wearers will be slapped with P5,000 fine on their first and succeeding violations.