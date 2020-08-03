Senado lockdown hanggang Aug. 18 – Sotto
August 3, 2020 @ 6:07 PM
53 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Nakatakdang isailalim sa enhance community quarantine (ECQ) o lockdown ang Senado bilang tugon sa kahilingan ng health care workers na mag-time out muna sa Metro Manila at ilang bayan dahil lubha na silang nahihirapan sa pagdami ng kaso ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Inihayag ito ni Senate President Vicente Sotto III, alinsunod sa rekomendasyon ni Senador Panfilo Lacson at pagsang-ayon ng maraming senador kabilang ang minority bloc sa pamumuno ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.
Sinabi ni Sotto na tinawagan siya ni Lacson nitong Linggo hinggil sa kautusan ng Supreme Court na isailalim sa katulad na ECQ ang Hudikatura sa loob ng dalawang linggo at nakatatanggap siya ng mga tawag at panukala mula sa health sector at ilang medical at health professionals hinggil dito.
“So I thought it best that to show our concern and support to our frontliners who have been in the forefront since February, I thought it best that we do agree with them, we concur, and declare an ECQ in the Senate para sa lahat ng empleyado,” ayon kay Sotto.
Aniya, ngayong Lunes, nakipag-usap siya kay Lacson at kinonsulta ang ilang kasamahan dahil “lead by consensus” siya at pinakamahusay na pamamaraan sa pagpapatakbo ng Senado.
“I have yet a member to disagree, so lahat ng nakausap ko sa Viber group namin, lahat agreed and it is only as far as the Senate is concerned,” aniya.
Idinagdag pa ni Sotto na nagdesisyon sila na mag-ECQ dahil hiwalay na sangay sila ng pamahalaan at mayroong sariling desisyon ang Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) hinggil sa pangkalahatan ng bansa.
“So, 100 percent ang narinig ko so far sa lahat ng nandoon sa Viber group namin. And then I called my kumpadre, Senator Frank, and asked him if he is supportive. He said he is very supportive and would like to second the motion,” giit niya.
“So I immediately informed you na yes, total naka leak sa inyo yung usapan, so I told you that yes, we will do so today,” ani pa ni Sotto.\
Inatasan din niya si Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri na maghain ng kaukulang mosyon hinggil dito.
“Pero it will be confined to the Senate as a whole, not only the senator’s offices, but the entire secretariat na ECQ na muna, but we will allow the virtual committee hearings para hindi rin completely ma-stop yung mga trabaho dahil yun nga, parang ECQ pa rin yun,” ani Sotto.
“And then of course there will be two exemptions: one is the already scheduled PhilHealth hearing tomorrow, and the other one is any bicam meeting that the House and the Senate will conduct. Yun ang two exemptions doon sa ECQ namin,” dagdag ng senador. Ernie Reyes
August 3, 2020 @6:52 PM
Manila, Philippines – Inatasan na ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ang National Bureau of Investigation na imbestigahan na ang kaso ng pagpatay sa National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) Chied at sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) secretary nitong Hulyo.
Kinilala ang mga nasawi na sina NCMH chief Roland Cortez, at PCSO board secretary Wesley Barayuga na kapwa tinambangan at pinagbabaril ng mga nakamotorsiklong suspek.
Ayon sa pulisya na maaring konektado sa trabaho ang motibo sa kapwa insidente ng krimen. RNT
August 3, 2020 @6:45 PM
Manila, Philippines – Ipinaubaya na ng Malakanyang sa Local Government Units (LGUs) ang muling pagbabalik ng liquor ban sa ilalim ng iiral na Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) sa susunod na dalawang linggo.
“Ang liquor ban po talaga, lokal na pamahalaan po nag-iimpose niyan. So ‘yan po ay imposed on the basis of ordinances,” pahayag ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque sa isang briefing.
Matatandaang maraming mga LGU ang inalis agad ang ban sa pagbebenta ng alcoholic drinks matapos alisin ng pamahalaan ang restrictions sa bansa nitong Hunyo.
Simula bukas, Agosto 4 isasailalim na sa MECQ ang Metro Manila, Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, at Rizal base sa direktiba ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte dahil sa hiling ng mga health workers habang patuloy na tumataas ang kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa
Inaasahang matatapos ang MECQ sa Agosto 18.
Samantala, Ibinalik ng lokal na pamahalaan ng San Juan ang liquor ban sa lungsod alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kaugnay sa muling pagsasailalim sa Metro Manila sa MECQ.
Pinirmahan ni Mayor Francis Zamora ang Ordinance No. 54 na muling ibinabalik ang City Ordinance No. 24 o ang pagbabawal sa pagtitinda, pagse-serve at pag-inom ng lahat ng uri ng alak sa lahat ng lugar sa lungsod habang nasa gitna ng State of Calamity ang bansa dahik sa COVID-19. RNT/LF
August 3, 2020 @6:34 PM
Manila, Philippines- Inaasahang matatapos na sa loob ng tatlong buwan ng mga government lawyer ang draft ng implementing rules and regulations (IRR) ng anti-terror law, ayon kay Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra.
Sinabi ni Guevarra na nagsimula na sila sa pagbuo ng IRR sa Republic Act 11479 o ang Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 (ATA) na pinirmahan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte noong Hulyo 3.
“We shall consult our law enforcement and military institutions as we go along. We shall also coordinate with intelligence agencies for inputs. Then, we’ll present an initial draft to the anti-terrorism council for consideration,” ani Guevarra.
Sa kabila nito, sinabi ng kalihim na masyado pang maaga para isama sa IRR draft ang probisyon para sa social media.
Una nang sinabi ni Solicitor General Jose Calida na epektibo na ang RA 11479 kahit hindi pa nakakabuo ng IRR ang pamahalaan.
Dagdag pa nito, nasunod na ng batas ang lahat ng kailangan para sa publication sa parehong online at print ng Official Gazette na kailangan sa batas. RNT/LF
August 3, 2020 @6:33 PM
Manila, Philippines – Kinumpirma ni Senate President Vicente Sotto III na tuloy ang imbestigasyon sa sinasabing mafia sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) kahit isasailalim sa lockdown ang Senado simula Agosto 4 hanggang 18, 2020.
Sa Zoom press conference, itutuloy ang imbestigasyon pero may pagka-hybrid at kakaunti lamang ang empleyadong makadadalo, partikular ang kailangan tauhan sa naturang imbestigasyon ang papasukin.
“Meron, for tomorrow yes. Medyo may pagka hybrid pero less on the physical presence as far as employees are concerned. Wala na yung employees na iba, yun lang concerned doon sa hearing and then very limited, skeleton din.,” ayon kay Sotto.
Aniya, papupuntahin ang lahat ng saksi at opisyal ng PhilHealth upang maayos na masagot ang paratang na anomalya at puwedeng dumalo ang sinumang mambabatas na gustong dumalo.
“Senators who would want to be physically present, and then the resource persons, more particularly the whistle blowers and of course the leadership of PhilHealth,” ayon kay Sotto.
Sinabi ni Sotto na dulot ng kasalukuyang sitwasyon, masyadong mahalaga ang imbestigasyon upang makalikha ng kaukulang batas at matigil ang korapsiyon sa ahensiya.
“Napaka halaga sapagkat yung mga topics na pinag-uusapan at binanggit natin doon sa resolution namin, is the, yung PhilHealth is allegedly collaborating with hospitals or clinics that are charging large claims to pay for non-existent dialysis services, while denying payments for legitimate claims of other hospitals,” paliwanag ng lider ng Senado.
“So isa sa nangyayari sa atin dito, number one issue ng bansa ngayon is the health of the country, di ba? Tapos meron pang mga overpriced information technology projects, merong mga questionable implementation ng interim reimbursement mechanism, the overpriced Covid-19 testing kits, lahat ito may kinalaman sa nangyayari sa bansa natin ngayon kaya mahirap ipostpone, mahirap patagalin,” dagdag pa niya.
Sinabi pa ni Sotto na gustong malaman ng Senado ang kung saan ginastos ang pondo ng PhilHealth at kung ano ang financial standing ngayon ng ahensiya.
“We seek to get the answers to the questions of how and where these funds were spent. Tapos, what is the current financial standing of PhilHealth bukod sa mga pinag gastusan nila?,” ayon kay Sotto.
“What are the causes of the leakages and the losses of PhilHealth? Kailangan lahat yan, dokumentado yan, hindi pwedeng basta sasagutin lang tayo ng hindi dokumentado yan,” giit pa niya.
“We’d like them to address the corruption allegations. The important thing, bottom line, is we need to amend the law. Apparently we need to amend the law creating the PhilHealth to prevent similar occurrences in the future, dagdag ng mambabatas. Ernie Reyes
August 3, 2020 @6:25 PM
Manila, Philippines – Hinikayat ng bagong hepe ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na si Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay ang mga Pilipino na makiisa sa mga militar sa laban nito kontra terorismo at sa COVID-19.
“Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo once said we cannot free ourselves unless we move forward united in a single desire. During that time, he was calling the support of our forefathers to cooperate and unite for our Independence. Today as I assume the 54th Chief-of-Staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines, I am making similar call on our fellow Filipinos to join us in our fight against terrorism, fear, deception, and the pandemic. Indeed, there is no better time but now to reecho Gen. Aguinaldo’s call for unity,” ani Gapay.
Nabatid na pinalitan ni Gapay si Gen. Felimon T. Santos Jr. matapos makarating ito sa kanyang mandatory retirement sa edad na 56.
Nabatid na bago maging AFP chief ay naging commander si Gapay ng 61st Philippine Army commander.
Nagpasalamat naman ito sa mga Pilipino sa patuloy nilang pagtitiwala sa AFP na makakatulong sa paglago ng militar.
“As your new Chief-of-Staff of the Armed Forces, I will hit the ground running to sustain the momentum in winning the peace, stability and development embodying a world-class Armed Forces that is a source of national pride,” ayon pa kay Gapay. RNT/LF
