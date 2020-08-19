Trending Now

Senado winakasan na ang PhilHealth hearings; committee report ilalabas

August 19, 2020 @ 1:55 PM 1 hour ago
Manila, Philippines – Winakasan na ng Senado ang mga pagdinig sa imbestigasyon sa umano’y malalang korapsyon sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

Giit ni Senate President Vicente Sotto III, chairman ng Committee of the Whole, ihahanda niya ang panel’s report maging ang mga rekomendasyon sa iaaksyon ng gobyerno para masupil ang mga anomalya sa ahensya.

“I’m formulating the committee report soon. We are done with the Carousel of denials and lies!” lahad ni Sotto sa isang mensahe.

Sa palagay rin ni Senator Pamfilo Lacson ay nakuha na nila ang mga sapat na ebidensyang magpapatunay sa mga iregularidad na nangingibabaw sa PhilHealth.

“The evidence, supported by official documents and testimonies provided by resource persons who testified under oath so far gathered by the Senate Committee of the Whole during the three, weekly hearings, are sufficient enough to indict people responsible, directly or otherwise for the systematic corrupt practices and malevolent acts that have practically dragged the PhilHealth to its present financial deathbed,” punto ni Lacson.

“Marami pang pwedeng i-uncover sa PhilHealth but I think we have more than enough to move forward on what we have,” lahad naman ni Senator Grace Poe.

Paliwanag ni Sotto, ang mga opisyal ng PhilHealth na sangkot sa mga iligal na gawain ay maaaring makapagpaliwanag at dumepensa sa Department of Justice (DOJ) at Ombudsman.

“I think Gen. [Ricardo] Morales should just appear before the DOJ together with his Execom and other officials and later with the Ombudsman,” pahayag pa ni Sotto.

“[I] Will forward all findings to the DOJ. Enough is enough.”

Samantala, hinikayat naman ng ilang senador si President Duterte na personal nang panghimasukan ang isyu ng PhilHealth.

“With the admission of investigative agencies of government such as the Commission on Audit and National Bureau of Investigation on the difficulty and lack of cooperation of Philhealth to submit important records for the ongoing investigations, then the government, through the Office of the President, should now compel the officers to take a leave of absence or be immediately suspended to allow these agencies to to their job and get to the bottom of this corruption scandal,” ani Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri.

“They should move quickly so these records can be secured and before they can be tampered, altered, or lost by unscrupulous individuals within the agency.” RNT/FGDC


Protocol sa ‘stricter GCQ’ sa MM, alamin!

August 19, 2020 @3:06 PM
Manila, Philippines – Inaprubahan ng National Task Force (NTF) against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) ang pagpapatupad ng “stricter” general community quarantine (GCQ) sa Metro Manila at iba pang lalawigan upang mapigil ang pagkalat ng nasabing sakit.

Ayon kay Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, nagkita ang mga miyembro ng NTF Covid-19, araw ng Martes at napagkasunduan ang rekomendasyon ng local chief executives ng Metro Manila (MM) na magpatupad ng mahigpit na uri ng GCQ na nauna nang ipinatupad noong Hunyo.

“There was an NTF meeting and we considered the recommendations of the mayors to actually impose stricter GCQ because when we consulted the mayors, they were in agreement that it should be GCQ but it should be of a strict type similar to what was imposed in June when we imposed GCQ,” ayon kay Sec. Roque.

Ang Metro Manila at mga lalawigang gaya ng Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Nueva Ecija, at Batangas ay isinailalim sa GCQ hanggang Agosto 31.

Isinailalim din sa GCQ ang mga lungsod ng Iloilo, Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, at Talisay, at maging ang mga munisipalidad ng Minglanilla at Consolacion sa Cebu province.

Sinabi ni Sec. Roque na ang implementasyon ng “localized and granular” lockdowns sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng GCQ ay “aggressively pursued”.

“While we have imposed GCQ, we will follow strict, localized, or granular lockdown,” ayon kay Sec. Roque.

Sa kabilang dalo, pumayag din ang NTF COVID-19 na ang mass gatherings, kabilang na ang religious services, sa GCQ zones ay strictly limited lamang sa 10 katao.

“That means it is no longer the case that religious gathering is allowed up to 10 or 10 percent of the capacity. It is now only 10 people strictly,” aniya pa rin.

Aniya, ang operasyon ng gyms, internet cafes, review at tutorial centers ay suspendido sa gitna ng implementasyon ng GCQ.

Ang mga restaurant at salon na matatagpuan sa mga lugar kung saan ipinatutupad ang GCQ ay maaaring mag-operate subalit ang kapasidad ng kanilang customers ay idedetermina ng local government units (LGUs).

“We leave it now to the LGUs to determine the capacity of dine-in, as well as the salon because that’s what the mayors asked — to have more discretion in opening sensitive industries and businesses,” aniya pa rin.

Idinagdag pa ni Sec. Roque na ang back ride ay pinapayagan naman sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng GCQ, kailangan lamang na ang driver at ang pasahero ay magkapareho ang address.

“They’re not required to wear the barriers. However, they are still required to wear a helmet, face mask, and face shield. If they are of different addresses, then they will have the angkas-side barrier. But in any case, only private motorcycles are allowed,” aniya pa rin.

Tinukoy din ni Sec. Roque ang “unified” curfew hours sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng GCQ na aniya ay balik sa 8 p.m. hanggang 5 a.m.

Samantala, maaari namang magpalabas ng quarantine passes ang LGUs sa mga lugar na nasa GCQ.

“Needless to say, in areas that are covered by localized or granular lockdowns, quarantine passes are a must,” ayon kay Sec. Roque. Kris Jose


Sinkhole, gahiganteng isda nagsulputan sa magnitude 6.6 na lindol

August 19, 2020 @2:58 PM
Legazpi City, Albay – Lumitaw ang isang sink hole sa babayin ng sa Masbate habang lumitaw naman ang gahiganteng isda sa Eastern Samar matapos na yanigin ng 6.6 magnitude na lindol.

Ayon kay Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) Bicol Information Officer Gremil Naz na nadiskubre ng mga residente sa Barangay Casabangan sa bayan ng Pio V. Corpuz ang sinkhole.

“Sa Pio V. Corpuz yun, papunta na po ang team ng MGB (Mines and Geosciences Bureau), DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) at iba pang concerned agencies para i-assess yung nadiskubreng sinkhole,” ani Naz.

Binaha at nakapagtala rin ng ilang landslide sa probinsya, ayon pa kay Naz.

Dagdag pa niya na umabot na sa P23.96 million ang inisyal na naitatalang halaga ng nasira sa Masbate na base na rin sa ginawang pagtataya ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bicol.

SAMANTALA, lumitaw naman ang gahiganteng isda sa bayan ng Santa Monica sa Tubabao Island, sa bayan ng Oras sa Eastern Samar.

Nahuli umano ito ng isang mangingisda ilang oras matapos ang pagyanig.

Ayon kay Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Regional Director Juan Albalajedo, tinatawag na “Opah” ang isda na isang deep-water specie na madalas makita sa lalim na 500-meter ng dagat.

Ayon kay Albalajedo na maaring ikinagulat ng isda ang lindol kung kaya lumangoy ito sa mababaw na bahagi ng karagatan at nahuli.

Isa ang Opah sa pinakamahal na isda sa merkado dahil ginagamit ito panggawa ng sashimi. RNT


UP COVID-19 projection, ‘di binabalewala ng DOH

August 19, 2020 @2:50 PM
Manila, Philippines – Hindi binabalewala ng Department of Health (DOH) ang projection ng mga eksperto ng UP Octa Research ngunit umaasa ang Kagawaran na hindi ito maabot hanggang katapusan ng Agosto.

Sa virtual presser ni Health Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire, sinabi nito na bukas ang DOH sa ganitong uri ng projection.

Ngunit aniya dapat ding maintindihan ng publiko na ang projection na ito ay may basehan gaya ng models at iba pa.

Nauna nang sinabi ng mga eksperto na ang projection ay aabot sa 230,000 kaso kapag niluwagan ang community quarantine at kapag mamatili naman sa MECQ ay maaring mabawasan ng hanggang 20,000 ang mga kaso.

Sinabi pa ni Vergeire na ang nasabing projection ay kasama na sa kanilang pinag-aaralan at nagagamit din para sa mailatag ng mga pagtugon laban sa COVID-19.

Umaasa rin ang DOH na makakatulong ang recalibrated strategies ng pamahalaan at  ang patuloy na pagpapairal ng minimum health standards upang mapigilan ang lalo pang pagtaas ng mga tinatamaan ng COVID-19. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


Online interview ng mga kandidato sa pagka-SC justice, umarangkada na

August 19, 2020 @2:43 PM
Manila, Philippines – Isinalang na sa online public interview ng Judicial Bar Council (JBC) ang mga kandidato sa nabakanteng puwesto sa Korte Suprema.

Unang sumalang sa interview si Court Administrator Midas Marquez sa pamamagitan ng Zoom.

Susunod naman na sasalang sa interview si Ramon Cruz.

Ang online public interview sa nasabing mga aplikante ay kasunod ng compulsory retirement ni Associate Justice Jose C. Reyes Jr na nakatakda sa September 18, 2020.

Ginawa ang online public interview sa pamamagitan ng Zoom kung saan si Court Administrator Midas Marquez ang unang sumalang sa panayam. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


Mas mabangis na strain ng COVID, pinag-aaralan kung dahilan ng spike ng PH cases

August 19, 2020 @2:36 PM
Manila, Philippines- Pinag-aaralan pa ng Department of Health ang bagong strain ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 kung ito ba ay dahilan ng pagtaas ng kaso ng mga nagpoposiutibo sa bansa, ayon kay, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Ayon kay Vergeire, ito ang kanyang paglilinaw matapos maiulat ng Philippine Genome Center (PGC) na ang strain D614G o ang G variant ng COVID-19 ay nakita sa maliliit na sample ng mga nagpositibo sa nasabing sakit sa City.

Ilang pag-aaral na rin ang nagsasabing ang G variant ay mula sa “globally dominant form of SARS-CoV-2.”

 “Ang RITM (Research Institute for Tropical Medicine), nag-aaral na ng genome sequencing since March. Itong G14 and G15 variant, taken from Quezon City, pero maliit na sample lang, nakita noong June,” saad ni Vergeire.

 

 “Pinag-aaralan ito hindi para makita ang variants but to understand paano nagpo-progress itong disease. They will be providing us with information kapag may mas kumpleto na silang detalye,”paglalahad pa nito.

Sa kasalukuyan ay halos 170,000 na ang naitatalang kaso ng COVID-19 sabansa kung saan 2,687 na ang namatay.


