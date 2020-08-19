Senado winakasan na ang PhilHealth hearings; committee report ilalabas

1 hour ago







Manila, Philippines – Winakasan na ng Senado ang mga pagdinig sa imbestigasyon sa umano’y malalang korapsyon sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

Giit ni Senate President Vicente Sotto III, chairman ng Committee of the Whole, ihahanda niya ang panel’s report maging ang mga rekomendasyon sa iaaksyon ng gobyerno para masupil ang mga anomalya sa ahensya.

“I’m formulating the committee report soon. We are done with the Carousel of denials and lies!” lahad ni Sotto sa isang mensahe.

Sa palagay rin ni Senator Pamfilo Lacson ay nakuha na nila ang mga sapat na ebidensyang magpapatunay sa mga iregularidad na nangingibabaw sa PhilHealth.

“The evidence, supported by official documents and testimonies provided by resource persons who testified under oath so far gathered by the Senate Committee of the Whole during the three, weekly hearings, are sufficient enough to indict people responsible, directly or otherwise for the systematic corrupt practices and malevolent acts that have practically dragged the PhilHealth to its present financial deathbed,” punto ni Lacson.

“Marami pang pwedeng i-uncover sa PhilHealth but I think we have more than enough to move forward on what we have,” lahad naman ni Senator Grace Poe.

Paliwanag ni Sotto, ang mga opisyal ng PhilHealth na sangkot sa mga iligal na gawain ay maaaring makapagpaliwanag at dumepensa sa Department of Justice (DOJ) at Ombudsman.

“I think Gen. [Ricardo] Morales should just appear before the DOJ together with his Execom and other officials and later with the Ombudsman,” pahayag pa ni Sotto.

“[I] Will forward all findings to the DOJ. Enough is enough.”

Samantala, hinikayat naman ng ilang senador si President Duterte na personal nang panghimasukan ang isyu ng PhilHealth.

“With the admission of investigative agencies of government such as the Commission on Audit and National Bureau of Investigation on the difficulty and lack of cooperation of Philhealth to submit important records for the ongoing investigations, then the government, through the Office of the President, should now compel the officers to take a leave of absence or be immediately suspended to allow these agencies to to their job and get to the bottom of this corruption scandal,” ani Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri.

“They should move quickly so these records can be secured and before they can be tampered, altered, or lost by unscrupulous individuals within the agency.” RNT/FGDC