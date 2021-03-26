September 2020 pa ‘di nasahuran; DepEd TV pinatatalupan sa Kamara
MANILA, Philippines – Hiniling ng Makabayan Bloc sa House Committee on Labor and Employment na imbestigahan ang hindi pagbabayad ng Department of Education(Deped) sa mga sa media at production worker na kinuha nito para sa kanilang TV project.
Sa House Resolution 1662 na inihain ng Makabayan Bloc iginiit nito na obligasyon ng Kongreso na protektahan ang interes ng mga manggagawa kaya naman dapat nitong siyasatin ang hindi pagbabayad ng DepEd.
Ayon sa Makabayan Bloc, sa ilalim ng DepEd TV Project ay kinuha nito ang serbisyo ng Ei2 Tech, isang production firm na pagmamay ari ng TV host na si Paolo Bediones para mag-produce ng TV episodes para sa distance learning scheme.
Mayroon umanong 30 team na kinuha ang DepEd na kinabibilangan ng 20 executive producers na may mga sariling team ng editors, graphic artists, illustrators at teachers na pinangakuan ng buwanang sahod subalit mula noong Setyembre 2020 ay hindi pa sila nasusuwelduhan.
“Most of the estimated 400 affected workers who started working in September last year were still not compensated for the services they rendered despite several demands. The DepEd has the moral responsibility to ensure that the workers under their contracted service providers are properly compensated without delay, especially now that the country is still under health crisis”pahayag ng Makabayan Bloc.
Wala pa namang pahayag ang DepEd sa nasabing isyu. Gail Mendoza
Manila, Philippines – Idedeploy na ang bagong 220 corrections officers ng Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) at nakatakdang manumpa sa Lunes, Marso 29.
Hindi lamang sila ilalagay sa National Bilibid Prison (NBP) sa Muntinlupa City kundi maging sa Operating Prison and Penal Farms (OPPFs).
Ang lahat ng maitatalaga sa OPPFs ay manunumpa kung saan sila lugar ia-assign.
Dapat magreport ang 220 bagong officers sa ganap na alas-5 ng umaga bukas, Marso 29 para sa testing at screening suot ang facemasks, face shields, white shirts, jeans at white rubber shoes.
Pinagdadala naman sila ng valid government identification cards; tatlong kopya ng personal data sheets at notarized statements of assets, liabilities and net worth; at essentials, provisions sa possible in-housing.
Hindi naman tatanggapin bilang ID ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) at police clearances. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Maaaring magpatupad ang gobyerno ng “house-to-house” visits para sa posibleng COVID-19 cases.
Maaari rin silang dalhin sa isolation facilities kung kinakailangan sa lalong madaling panahon, batay sa National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19.
Sa panayam ng “Dobol B TV” interview, sinabi ni NTF spokesperson Retired Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla na sa pagpapatupad ng enhanced community quarantine sa “National Capital Region (NCR) Plus,” mahigpit na ipatutupad ang Prevention, Detection, Isolation, Treatment, and Reintegration (PDITR) strategy ng gobyerno.
“Kasama diyan, unang-una, ang tinatawag na surveillance at pagtingin o pag-scan sa mga komunidad kung saan may tumataas na kaso nang sa ganun ay malaman natin kung sino yung nagdadala ng sakit … at madala kaagad sa isolation facilities at magamot,” saad ni Padilla.
“Gagawin [yan] kung kinakailangan sa mga lugar na tumataas ang kaso.”
May panawagan naman ang opisyal sa publiko tungkol sa patuloy na pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID.
“Hinihikayat namin ang lahat, tutal panahon naman ng Semana Santa, manatili na lang tayo sa bahay.” RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Naniniwala ang Malakanyang na ang muling pagpapatupad ng enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) sa Greater Manila Area ay makapagtatapyas ng 25 porsyento sa kaso ng coronavirus (COVID-19)
“I think the expectation is mas malaki pa po sa (it will be more than) 25 percent because this is ECQ,” saad ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.
Ang ibang detalye aniya rito ay ipahahayag sa unang araw ng ECQ.
“We’re estimating that with these measures and at the end of the two-week period, that the numbers would drop by at least 25 percent, but we’re hoping for more,” naunang pahayag nito. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Wala pang natatanggap na tugon ang Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) mula sa mga mayor na inisyuhan ng show cause order dahil sa pagsingit sa pagpapabakuna laban sa COVID-19.
“So far wala pa naman [there is none],” lahad ni DILG officer-in-charge Undersecretary Bernardo Florece Jr. sa Dobol B TV.
“Inabot na sila ng weekend, although three days ‘yung binigay natin sa kanila para magpaliwanag.”
Kinilala ang limang mayor na sumingit sa priority list na sina Mayor Alfred Romualdez ng Tacloban City, Leyte; Mayor Dibu Tuan ng T’boli, South Cotabato; Mayor Sulpicio Villalobos ng Sto. Nino, South Cotabato; Mayor Noel Rosal ng Legazpi City, Albay; at Mayor Abraham Ibba ng Bataraza, Palawan.
“Titignan naman natin kung ano explanation nila. From there, titignan natin kung dapat ba talagang ituloy ang kaso o puwede nating i-admonish lang o i-reprimand,” punto pa ni Florence.
“We would like to state for the record that Mayor Romualdez volunteered to be publicly vaccinated with Sinovac vaccine in order to boost confidence in the vaccination program of the government.”
“At the time the vaccination was done, health workers were hesitant to avail of Sinovac, opting instead to pass and wait for other Western made brands,” dagdag pa nito.
“Hindi naman natin sila masisisi dahil gusto nila mapakita sa mga tao na sila mismo ay nagpapaturok. Pero ganunpaman, meron tayong sinusunod kasi kaya kailangan natin sundin ang priority list.” RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Naitala ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) ang kabuuang 3,509 pagyanig sa Bulkang Taal mula Pebrero 13 hanggang Marso 7/ Feb. 13 to March 27, 2021.
Sa nakalipas na magdapag, apat na episodes ng volcanic tremor ang naitala na tumagal ng hanggang 15 minuto.
“The volcanic earthquakes and tremor can have typical frequencies of vibration, which can be interpreted as associated with specific volcanic process,” saad ni Science and Technology Undersecretary at Phivolcs Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Renato Solidum
“For example, a harmonic tremor is a volcanic tremor with distinct low frequencies typically associated with movement of magma or gas or both. A low level background tremor is a continuous low energy volcanic tremor. Volcanic earthquakes or volcanic tremor occurrences would have distinct, with beginning and end, and higher energy signals above the low level background tremor.”
“These parameters may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice,” lahad ng Phivolcs.
Nananatili naman sa Alert Level 2 ang Bulkang Taal.
“Sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around TVI (Taal Volcano Island).” RNT/FGDC