Shuttle service para sa mga empleyado inoobliga ng DOLE

Manila, Philippines – Kailangang magkaroon ng shuttle services para sa kanilang mga empleyado ang malalaking kumpanya na may total assets na 100 milyon pataas na matatagpuan sa loob ng special economic zone at iba pang lugar sa hurisdiksyon ng investment promotion agencies.

Ito ang nilinaw ni Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III at Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez sa inilabas na abiso nitong weekend.

Sa nasabing abiso, kinakailangan ding sundin ng mga pribadong establisyimento ang mga kinakailangan para sa paglalagay ng isolation areas at pagpapatupad ng disinfection procedures na nakasaad sa DTI-DOLE Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 2020-4-A, series of 2020.

Ang pagkakaloob ng mga shuttle services, sa bawat DOLE-DTI advisory ay dapat naayon sa Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Resoltion No.69 na may petsang September 7,2020.

Nakasaad sa IATF guidelines na “large-sized private establishments with total assets above Php100,000,000.00 located inside special economic zones and other areas under the jurisdiction of Investment Promotion Agencies are required to provide shuttle services for their employees.”

“Assets shall refer to total assets, inclusive of those arising from loans but exclusive of the land on which the particular business entity’s office, plant, and equipment are situated. (Section 3, Republic Act 9501 or the Magna Carta for MSMEs), ayon pa sa advisory

“In case the private establishments are unable to financially sustain the provision of shuttle services, they may adopt alternative arrangements, such as cost-sharing, partial vouchers for use of Transport Network Vehicle Services, and other alternative arrangements to facilitate the transportation needs of their employees,” ayon naman kay Bello.

Nilinaw ng dalawang ahensya na ang mga empleyado na nauwi bilang Most-at-Risk Population (MARP) at ang mga hindi bababa sa 18 taong gulang ngunit mas mababa sa 21 taong gulang ay maaring payagan na magreport na magtrabaho para saw along oras, sa kondisyon na sumailalim, sila sa isang fit-to-work examination at makapagpakita ng medical certificate .

Gayunman, sa abiso ay nilinaw na mahigpit na hinihikayat ang mga empleyado na mag-work from home kung kinakailangan.

Bukod dito ang kinakailangan ng pagtatalaga ng isang isolation area ng isang silid para s abawat 200 empleyado ay batay sa average na bilang ng mga empleyado na nagrereport sa trabaho bawat shift.

“The isolation rooms may be outside the establishments, provided that they are within the control of the employer, i.e. the facility is readily available when necessary, and provided further, that a temporary holding facility for employees and visitors with symptoms, or following further assessment required after responding to the health declaration form, shall be set up within the immediate vicinity of the workplace and/or building,” ayon sa DOLE-DTI advisory . Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden

