Shuttle service para sa mga empleyado inoobliga ng DOLE

September 13, 2020 @ 3:25 PM 18 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Kailangang magkaroon ng shuttle services  para sa kanilang mga empleyado ang  malalaking kumpanya  na may total assets na 100 milyon pataas  na matatagpuan sa loob ng special economic zone  at iba pang lugar  sa hurisdiksyon  ng investment promotion agencies.

Ito ang nilinaw ni Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III at Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez sa inilabas na abiso  nitong weekend.

Sa nasabing abiso, kinakailangan ding  sundin ng mga pribadong establisyimento ang  mga kinakailangan para sa paglalagay ng isolation  areas at pagpapatupad ng  disinfection procedures  na nakasaad sa DTI-DOLE Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 2020-4-A, series of 2020.

Ang pagkakaloob ng mga shuttle services, sa bawat DOLE-DTI advisory ay dapat naayon sa Inter-Agency Task Force  (IATF) Resoltion No.69 na may petsang September 7,2020.

Nakasaad sa IATF guidelines na “large-sized private establishments with total assets above Php100,000,000.00 located inside special economic zones and other areas under the jurisdiction of Investment Promotion Agencies are required to provide shuttle services for their employees.”

“Assets shall refer to total assets, inclusive of those arising from loans but exclusive of the land on which the particular business entity’s office, plant, and equipment are situated. (Section 3, Republic Act 9501 or the Magna Carta for MSMEs), ayon  pa sa  advisory

“In case the private establishments are unable to financially sustain the provision of shuttle services, they may adopt alternative arrangements, such as cost-sharing, partial vouchers for use of Transport Network Vehicle Services, and other alternative arrangements to facilitate the transportation needs of their employees,” ayon naman kay Bello.

Nilinaw ng dalawang ahensya na ang mga empleyado na nauwi bilang Most-at-Risk Population (MARP) at ang mga  hindi bababa sa 18 taong gulang ngunit mas mababa sa 21 taong gulang ay maaring payagan na magreport na magtrabaho para saw along oras, sa kondisyon na sumailalim, sila sa isang fit-to-work examination at makapagpakita ng medical certificate .

Gayunman, sa abiso ay nilinaw na mahigpit na hinihikayat ang mga empleyado  na mag-work from home kung kinakailangan.

Bukod dito ang kinakailangan ng pagtatalaga ng isang isolation area ng isang silid para s abawat 200 empleyado ay batay sa average na bilang ng mga empleyado na nagrereport sa trabaho bawat shift.

“The isolation rooms may be outside the establishments, provided that they are within the control of the employer, i.e. the facility is readily available when necessary, and provided further, that a temporary holding facility for employees and visitors with symptoms, or following further assessment required after responding to the health declaration form, shall be set up within the immediate vicinity of the workplace and/or building,” ayon sa DOLE-DTI advisory . Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


Makalumang pamamaraan ng panggagamot binuksan ng DOH-Calabarzon

September 13, 2020 @3:18 PM
Calabarzon, Philippines – Binuksan na ng  Department of Health (DOH)-CALABARZON (Cavite Laguna Batangas  Rizal Quezon )  sa publiko ang kauna-unahang Center na  nag-aalok sa makalumang pamamaraan ng pangagamot.

Sinabi ni DOH-Regional Director Eduardo C, Janairo na isang magandang altenatibo ang pagubukas  sa publiko ng Traditional Complimentary and Altenative Medicine (TCAM) upang  sa  pagkapanganak pa lamang sa isang bata ay maumpisahan na ang paggagamot sa pamagitan ng isang traditional at alternative medine upang hindi sila maging drug dependent.

Dagdag pa ni Janiato na higit na nakakabuti rin  ang traditional medicine sa mga nakatatanda upang hindi sila masanay sa pag-iinom ng mga gamot.

“Kahit sino pwedeng pumunta dito, me sakit man o wala. Lalo na ang ating mga elderly na mayroong mga dinaramdam at sa mga kababayan natin na gustong magpagamot gamit ang complementary at alternative medicine para hind sila maging drug dependent.” paliwanang ni Janairo

Ayon pa kay Janiao na mainam din na sabayan ng ehesisiyo at tamang pagkain.

“Kaya importante dito ang nutrition, regular exercise at iba pang modalities na pwde nating ipasok sa TCAM kasi ito ang magpapatunay na hindi mo kailangang uminom ng maraming gamot at yung sakit mo sa pagtanda ay mababawasan o hindi ka magkakasakit lalo na kung uumpisahan natin ito during early stages of life,” dagdag pa ng Regional Director.

Kabilang sa mga serbsiyong medikal na inaalok ng TCAM ay ang acupuncture, yoga, ventosa, moxibustion and herbal medicines.

Ang TCAM  at pakikiisa sa Alliance of Health Oriented Neighbors (AHON) na matatagpuan sa Batangas Medical Center (BatsMC) ay may sariling kuwaro para sa kanilang mini- micro laboratory, spa, assessment at evaluation, yoga at music therapy, medical work out at relief and wellness para sa kanilang mga pasyente. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


Cashless toll collection ipagpaliban – solon

September 13, 2020 @3:10 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nananawagan si Probinsyano party-list Representative Ronnie Ong na ipagpaliban muna ang cashless toll collection hanggang Enero 2021.

“Sa atin kasi, parang hindi masyadong maganda yung timing at mukhang nagmamadali na naman sila. We are not against automation, yung cashless, we are all for that. Pero November 2, medyo malapit siya,” aniya.

Nirekomenda rin ni Ong na gawing ‘all-in-one’ ang mga Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) upanh hindi mahirapan ang mga motorista.

“And with the technology that we have right now, everything is possible and everything is workable. Pwede naman nilang ayusin kung gustong ayusin,” dagdag pa nito.

Matatandaang ipinag-utos ni Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade ang pagrerekwara sa lahat ng tollways ng cashless system sa ilalim ng DOTr Order No. 2020-10 simula Nobyembre 2.RNT/ELM


Rider dedbol sa kasalubong na dyip

September 13, 2020 @3:05 PM
Ilocos Sur – Tigok ang isang 40-anyos na lalaki matapos na sumalpok  sa nakasalubong na jeep ang kanyang minamanehong motorsiklo sa Brgy. Camanggaan, Sta. Cruz, ng lalawigang ito kahapon, September 12.

Kinilala ng Sta. Cruz Police ang biktima na si Wilson Sibayan Eleazar, may asawa, construction worker, residente ng Brgy. Padaoil ng naturang bayan.

Nakilala naman ang driver ng Mitsubishi Jeep na si Zaldy Santiago Bugarin, 39, may asawa, residente ng Brgy. Kinmarin, Salcedo ng lalawigang ito.

Sakay sa kanyang Rusi motorcycle, ang biktima ay patungong kanlurang direksyon.

Nabatid na pagsapit sa lugar ay biglang umagaw ng linya ang motorsiklo kaya bumangga ito sa nakasalubong na jeep.

Ang biktima ay agad na dinala sa Ilocos Sur District Hospital sa bayan ng Sta. Lucia pero idineklarang dead-on-arrival. Rolando S. Gamoso


3 timbog sa P.6M shabu at baril

September 13, 2020 @2:55 PM
Manila, Philippines – Arestado ang tatlong drug peddlers na mula sa Caloocan city matapos makumpiskahan ng higit sa P.6 milyon halaga ng shabu sa isinagawang buy-bust operation ng pulisya sa Valenzuela City.

Kinilala ni Valenzuela police chief P/Col. Fernando Ortega ang mga naarestong suspek na si Paolo Delos Santos, 31 ng 203 Donato St. Sta Queteria, Rex Gardose, 30 ng 734 Libis Baesa at Michael Ledesma, 29 ng 27 L. Tullahan Road, Sta Quiteria, pawang ng Caloocan city.

Ayon kay Col. Ortega, isinagawa ng mga operatiba ng Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) sa pangunguna ni PLT Ronald Sanchez, PSSg Samson Mansibang, PSSg Gabby Migano, PCpl Ed Shalom Abiertas at PCpl Jayson Arce ang buy-bust operation kontra sa mga suspek sa Gen. T De Leon Road, Brgy. Gen T. De Leon.

Sakay ang mga suspek sa kulay puting sedan na may plakang (RJB-876) nang dumating sa naturang lugar bandang alas-4 ng madaling araw upang makipagkita sa police poseur-buyer na naunang nakipagtransaksyon sa kanila ng P3,000 halaga ng shabu.

Nang iabot ng mga suspek ang droga sa poseur-buyer kapalit ng P3,000 marked money, agad hinarang ng mga operatiba ang kanilang sasakyan at inaresto ang mga ito.

Nakumpiska sa mga suspek ang aabot sa 100 gramo ng shabu na may standard drug price P680,000.00 ang halaga, isang caliber .9mm pistol na may magazine na kargado ng limang bala, tatlong cellphones, buy-bust money at ang puting sedan na gamit sa pagdeliver ng illegal drugs.

Sasampahan ng pulisya ang mga suspek ng kasong selling, conspiracy at possession of illegal drugs at paglabag sa R.A. 10591 o ang Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition Act sa Valenzuela City Prisecutors Office. R.A Marquez


Mga sementeryo sa Cebu City sarado rin sa Undas

September 13, 2020 @2:48 PM
Cebu City, Philippines – Sarado sa darating na Undas ang mga sementeryo sa Cebu City ayon kay City Mayor Edgardo Labella mula Octubre 30 hanggang Nobyembre 3.

 “There is a need for the City Government of Cebu to temporarily close memorial parks, cemeteries and columbaries in the city during All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day as well as days leading to and after these events so as to prevent the expected influx and gathering of people inside these areas,” ani Labella.

Hindi naman kasama sa kautusang ito ang paglilibing at cremation services.

“I am appealing to the public, please understand. We know we have this tradition. We ourselves, our parents, family, the clan always go together in the cemetery but this time, let us first set aside our tradition all for the sake of health and the life our people. We are in the middle of this pandemic, the virus is still very much around,” dagdag pa ni Labella.

Pinaalalahanan din ng mayor na maaari pa ring bumisita sa sementeryo bago ang itinakdang araw ng pagsasara.

Humingi rin ang Cebu City mayor ng tulong sa Department of Social Welfare and Services para sa mga apektadong mga nagtitinda ng mga kandila at bulaklak bunsod ng pagsasara ng mga sementeryo.RNT/ELM


