Simpleng oral hygiene panlaban sa malalang COVID-19 — pag-aaral
Apr 2021
“That said, the AFP/DND should have heeded the call of the Senate to immediately recall him back to the AFP more than a month ago. He should be censured for dabbling in politics instead of just focusing on his inherent mission as commanding general of the Southern Luzon Command – that is, to fight threats such as terrorism and insurgency,” ayon kay Lacson, chairman ng Senate committee on national defense and security.
“Meanwhile, that as far as Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy is concerned, her political statements are her and the NTF-ELCAC’s responsibility to the Filipino people,” aniya. Ernie Reyes
Ang pahayag ni Abeyasinghe ay kasabay ng pagdiriwang ng World Immunization Program kung saan inihayag nito ang kahalagahan ng bakuna para sa mga bata laban sa naturang mga sakit.
“We do recognize that people have concerns in the context of COVID-19 but we are going to reassure already that even in the big canpaigns that carried out , we had inplace the processess to mitigate COVID-19 transmission” pahayag pa ni Aberyasinghe.
“We have to have confidence on what the country ahs achieved and our message this time to parents and caregivers is to access those vaccines and protect your children from vaccine preventable disease,” sinabi pa ng WHO representative.
Mahalaga aniya ang bakuna laban sa mga sakit dahil napoprotektahan ang mga bata dahil ito ay ligtas at epektibo.
Panawagan ni Abeyasinghe sa mga magulang, tiyakin na protektado ang kanilang mga anak sa mga sakit na maari ding ikamatay.
“We do anything possible to make sure that all children has access this vaccines and they are fully protected,” dagdag pa ng WHO official. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden