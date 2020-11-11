Sinas ‘di magpapatupad ng malawakang balasahan sa PNP

November 13, 2020 @3:57 PM
Views:
38
Manila, Philippines – Pinaigting pa ng Western Visayas office of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) ang kanilang inspeksyon sa mga pantalan sa pagbabalik ng operasyon ng Bacolod City at Iloilo upang mabantayan ang pagpasok at paglabas ng droga sa pantalan.
“This interdiction operation was conducted in order to prevent the possible entry and exit of illicit drugs in Iloilo City,” punto ni PDEA-6 Spokesperson Ma. Graziella Tanaleon.
“Inbound and outbound packages were subjected to K9 inspection by narcotics detection dog (NDD) Ellana and her handler. No dangerous drugs were found during the inspection,” lahad pa nito.
Maaalalang halos tatlong buwang sinuspende ang byahe sa pangkaragatan dahil sa COVID-19. RNT/FGDC