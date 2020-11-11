Sinas ‘di magpapatupad ng malawakang balasahan sa PNP







Manila, Philippines – Hiniling ni Senador Risa Hontiveros sa Department of Health (DOH) at Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) na magbigay ng libreng facemask at alcohol sa lahat ng evacuation centers upang matiyak na hindi magkakahawahan ng COVID-19.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Hontiveros na dapat tiyakin ng naturang ahensya na mayroon sapat na sanitary facilities sa mga evacuation center na krusyal na kailangan sa pagtupad sa health protocols.

“Kung akala natin malala na ang sitwasyon ngayon, mas lalala pa kung magiging COVID superspreader ang mga evacuation centers natin. Para sa karamihan ng nasalanta, lahat na nga ay nawala sa kanila, tapos, magkakasakit pa sila? Tulungan natin silang umiwas sa COVID-19,” aniya.

Tinukoy ni Hontiveros ang datos mula sa Agap Banta na aabot sa 90 bakwet ang nasirang positibo sa COVID-19 matapos ang bagyo na naapektuhan ang 3,000 katao habang sa Bangladesh naman, 276 bakwet ang positibo sa virus na nasa loob ng evacuation center.

“The last thing we need is for our COVID cases to spike again. Hirap na hirap na tayo sa patuloy-tuloy at patong-patong na krisis,” lahad nito.

Hiniling din ng senador sa DOH na magpadala kaagad ng mga doktor at iba pang health professionals sa evacuation center upang suriin kung mayroon sintomas at iba pang pangangailangan sa kalusugan partikular ang mga senior citizens, bata at “immune-compromised”.

Dapat tiyakin ng ahensiya na magkaroon ng mabilisang isolation at referral sa mga ospital kung kinakailangang.

“This will help us keep the survivors of Typhoon Ulysses safe while their communities are being restored and rebuilt,” aniya.

“We may have rescued them from dangerous flooding, but let’s not put them at risk of a dangerous virus. Everyone’s health is our number one priority, so we need everyone’s cooperation and participation.”

“This is worse than Typhoon Ondoy. Not only did this trigger one of the worst flooding in history, it also happened in the middle of a pandemic. In whatever way the government can make this time easier, we must,” patapos ng senador. Ernie Reyes