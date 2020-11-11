Trending Now

Sinas ‘di magpapatupad ng malawakang balasahan sa PNP

November 11, 2020 @ 3:31 PM 2 days ago
Manila, Philippines – Nilinaw na walang magaganap na balasahan sa hanay ng Philippine National Police, batay sa bagong hepe nitong si Police General Debold Sinas.

“I don’t think it’s a major reshuffle. Kung ano pong bakante, kasi madami nang mag-retire, ‘yun po fill-up natin. Kumbaga, kung umangat ang isa, marami po talagang maaapektuhan kasi mag-akyatan po lahat,” pahayag ni Sinas.

“I don’t think I will effect change dahil lang di ko sila kursunada. Tandaan niyo ang sinabi ko kanina, ako po ay chief PNP ng lahat.”

Sa kabila nito, hinikayat naman ni Sinas ang kapulisan na palaging alalahanin ang kanilang trabaho lalo pa sa pagpapatupad ng batas. RNT/FGDC


Risa sa DOH, DILG: Face mask, alcohol, ipamahagi nang libre

November 13, 2020 @4:33 PM
Manila, Philippines – Hiniling ni Senador Risa Hontiveros sa Department of Health (DOH) at Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) na magbigay ng libreng facemask at alcohol sa lahat ng evacuation centers upang matiyak na hindi magkakahawahan ng COVID-19.

 

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Hontiveros na dapat tiyakin ng naturang ahensya na mayroon sapat na sanitary facilities sa mga evacuation center na krusyal na kailangan sa pagtupad sa health protocols.

 

“Kung akala natin malala na ang sitwasyon ngayon, mas lalala pa kung magiging COVID superspreader ang mga evacuation centers natin. Para sa karamihan ng nasalanta, lahat na nga ay nawala sa kanila, tapos, magkakasakit pa sila? Tulungan natin silang umiwas sa COVID-19,” aniya.

 

Tinukoy ni Hontiveros ang datos mula sa Agap Banta na aabot sa 90 bakwet ang nasirang positibo sa COVID-19 matapos ang bagyo na naapektuhan ang 3,000 katao habang sa Bangladesh naman, 276 bakwet ang positibo sa virus na nasa loob ng evacuation center.  

 

“The last thing we need is for our COVID cases to spike again. Hirap na hirap na tayo sa patuloy-tuloy at patong-patong na krisis,” lahad nito.

 

Hiniling din ng senador sa DOH na magpadala kaagad ng mga doktor at iba pang health professionals sa evacuation center upang suriin kung mayroon sintomas at iba pang pangangailangan sa kalusugan partikular ang mga senior citizens, bata at “immune-compromised”.

 

Dapat tiyakin ng ahensiya na magkaroon ng mabilisang isolation at referral sa mga ospital kung kinakailangang.

 

 “This will help us keep the survivors of Typhoon Ulysses safe while their communities are being restored and rebuilt,” aniya.

 

“We may have rescued them from dangerous flooding, but let’s not put them at risk of a dangerous virus. Everyone’s health is our number one priority, so we need everyone’s cooperation and participation.”   

 

“This is worse than Typhoon Ondoy. Not only did this trigger one of the worst flooding in history, it also happened in the middle of a pandemic. In whatever way the government can make this time easier, we must,” patapos ng senador. Ernie Reyes


RFID sticker caravan, muling aarangkada bukas sa Maynila

November 13, 2020 @4:25 PM
Manila, Philippines – Muling aarangkada ang drive-thru “Easytrip RFID Sticker Caravan” na gagawin sa Kartilya ng Katipunan na matatagpuan katabi lamang ng Manila City Hall bukas ng umaga.

Ayon kay Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, wala umanong dadalhin na anumang dokumento ang mga nais magpunta sa nasabing caravan sa halip ay maghanda lamang sila ng P200 para sa kanilang inisyal na load at magbitbit ng sariling ballpen. Panatilihin din aniya ang pagsusuot ng face mask at face shield.

Ang nasabing drive-thru Caravan ay para lamang sa Class 1 Vehicles (Cars, SUVs, Passenger vans) na magsisimula alas-9 ng umaga bukas.

Matatandaan na nakansela ang ikalawang araw nang nasabing sticker caravan noong Nob. 1 dulot ng bagyong Rolly.   JAY Reyes


MMDA nagsagawa ng clearing-ops sa Marikina

November 13, 2020 @4:17 PM
Manila, Philippines – Muling nagpadala ang Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ng kanilang composite team sa mga apektadong lugar sa Marikina City upang tumulong sa rehabilitasyon nito makaraang masira ang ilang imprastraktura matapos hagupitin ng bagyong Ulysses.

Inatasan ni MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim ang mga tauhan mula sa Metro Parkways Clearing Group, Road Emergency Group, at Public Safety Division upang tumulong sa pamahalaang lokal ng Marikina sa isinasagawang paglilinis at rehabilitasyon dito.=

“We have dispatched our men in severely-damaged areas in Marikina City to remove debris, clear obstructions, and collect household waste in coordination with the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office,” ani Lim.

Bukod sa mga tauhan ay nagpadala din ang MMDA ng mga dump truck, self-loaders, back hoes, at iba pang heavy equipment na kinakailangan upang maialis ang mga sagabal sa kalsada.

“Our men are equipped with clearing tools to haul garbage and thick mud from the affected areas,” dagdag pa ni Lim.

Inatasan din ni Lim, na nagsisilbi din na Chairman ng Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MMDRRMC), ang mga kinauukulang ahensya na tiyaking madadaanan na ang lahat ng mga pangunahing kalsada sa Metro Manila.

Matatandaan na una nang nanawagan si Lim sa iba pang LGU sa Maetro Manila partikular na ang mga hindi naapektuhan ng nasabing bagyo na magpahatid ng tulong sa Marikina gayundin sa iba pang lugar na lubhang nasalanta ni Ulysses.

“At the height of the typhoon “Ulysses,” MMDA personnel assisted in the rescue and evacuation of affected individuals, assisted in crowd control, and managed traffic flow in affected cities in the metropolis. Ambulances, rubber boats, truck-mounted cranes, backhoes, water pumps, rescue equipment were dispatched,” saad ng MMDA.      JAY Reyes  


1,902 pang bagong kaso ng COVID naitala; 31 nasawi, 506 gumaling

November 13, 2020 @4:09 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pumalo na sa 404,713 ang kaso ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) sa bansa, batay sa inilabas na datos ng Department of Health (DOH) ngayong Biyernes, November 11 makaraang madagdagan ng 1,902 bagong kaso.

Pinakamataas ang naitala sa Cavite na may 122; Davao City na may 113; Quezon City na may 84; Bulacan na may 81; at Manila na may 78.

Habang 506 pasyente pa ang nakarekober na ngayon ay 362,903 na at nadagdagan din ang nasawi ng 31 na may kabuuang 7,752. RNT/Jocelyn Domenden


Port inspection sa Iloilo pinaigting ng PDEA

November 13, 2020 @3:57 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinaigting pa ng Western Visayas office of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) ang kanilang inspeksyon sa mga pantalan sa pagbabalik ng operasyon ng Bacolod City at Iloilo upang mabantayan ang pagpasok at paglabas ng droga sa pantalan.

“This interdiction operation was conducted in order to prevent the possible entry and exit of illicit drugs in Iloilo City,” punto ni PDEA-6 Spokesperson Ma. Graziella Tanaleon.

“Inbound and outbound packages were subjected to K9 inspection by narcotics detection dog (NDD) Ellana and her handler. No dangerous drugs were found during the inspection,” lahad pa nito.

Maaalalang halos tatlong buwang sinuspende ang byahe sa pangkaragatan dahil sa  COVID-19. RNT/FGDC


