Frenchlyn Del Corro
South Korea naglaan ng ₱139M para sa pagtatayo ng ‘smart greenhouses’ sa Pinas
Frenchlyn Del Corro
Dec 2020
Dec 2020
Czeh – Nakaligtas ang 15-anyos na lalaki nang mahulog mula sa 19th floor ng isang gusali, batay sa ulat.
“We were called following the fall of a person most probably from the 19th floor,” saad ni Prague police spokeswoman Eva Kropacova sa AFP.
“The 15-year-old youngster was… taken to hospital with serious head and pelvis injuries,” lahad pa nito.
Giit ni Kropacova, tinitingnan na ng mga pulis ang sanhi ng aksidente. RNT/FGDC