Speaker Cayetano dapat magbitiw sa Oct 14 – Velasco

October 7, 2020 @ 12:45 PM 9 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Nanindigan si Marinduque Rep Lord Allan Velasco na walang dahilan para manatli pa sa pwesto si House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano dahil tapos na ang kanyang termino at dapat nang bumaba sa pwesto sa Oktubre 14.

Ayon kay Velasco malinaw ang kasunduan sa term sharing at malinaw din ang kautusan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa naging pulong kamakailan sa Malacanang.

“The President was categorical when he said, “Lord, it is your right time now. I have already spoken. You have to insist your right based on the term sharing agreement.That’s why we expect Speaker Alan Cayetano to resign on October 14 and to abide by the term sharing agreement because his time is already up”pahayag ni Velasco.

Giniit pa nito na hindi rin maaaring sabihin ni Cayetano na sya ang leader at may kontrol sa Super Majority Coalition sa Kamara.

“The Super Majority does not belong to Speaker Cayetano but allied with the President of which PDP Laban is the largest bloc in the coalition and for anyone who would renege on the term sharing agreement from any member of the coalition is actually defying the wishes of the President”paliwanag pa nito.

Aniya, anuman ang naging accomplishments sa Kamara ay hindi solong gawa ni Cayetano bagkus ay collective efforts ng lahat ng miyembro ng Super Majority Coalition na nabuo nang magkaroon ng term sharing agreement sa speakership.

Giit ni Velasco na nagpapasalamat ang Kamara sa liderato ni Cayetano ngunit ang suportang natanggap nito sa kanyang panunungkulan ay tiyak na matatanggap din nya sa kanyang liderato dahil na rin sa suporta ng nag iisang super majority coalition.

“Whatever accomplishments of the House of Representatives are the collective efforts of all the members of the Super Majority Coalition because we cooperated with the House leadership”dagdag pa ni Velasco.

Samantala sinbi ni Oriental Mindoro Rep Doy Leachon na sa oras na bumaba na sa pwesto si Cayetano at ipatupad ang term sharing agreement ay buo din ang suporta na makukuha ni Velasco mula sa hanay ng mga mambabatas.

“We are confident that we shall get the necessary votes, once the Speaker steps aside and honors the agreement. After all, while Congress is a separate and distinct body, my colleagues fully respect the president, the agreement that he brokered and know that his mandate will be carried out more seamlessly if his preferred choice is elected as House Speaker”pagtatapos pa ni Leachon. Gail Mendoza


DPWH at DOH nagtayo ng rain water collection systems sa mga eskuwelahan sa Samar

October 7, 2020 @12:33 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nagtulong na ang Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) at Department of Health (DOH) sa pagtatayo ng rain water collection system o RWCS sa iba’t ibang eskuwelahan sa lalawigan ng Samar.

Ayon kay Secretary Mark A. Villar, dalawampung (20) units ng 4,000-liter tanks ang naiilagay na sa mga eskuwelahan sa mga siyudad ng Alamagro, Gandara, Sta. Margarita at Calbayog sa Samar.

Proyekto ng DOH sa lalawigan at DPWH ang naturang Rainwater Collection Systems na nagkakahalaga ng ₱3.8-million , ayon kay Villar.

Itinayo ang proyekto alinsunod sa itinatadhana ng
Republic Act 6716, na nagtatakda sa DPWH na magtayo ng water wells, rainwater collectors, pag-develop sa mga spring at rehabilitasyon ng mga kasalukuyang balon sa lahat ng mga barangay sa bansa na pinagkukunan ng tubig.

Nakikinabang ngayon sa itinayong rainwater collector projects ang mga edkuwelahan sa Almagro, Samar ay ang mga sunusunod: Almagro Central Elementary School, Malobago Elementary School, Tonga-Tonga Elementary School, Kirikiti Elementary School, Magsaysay Elementary School, San Isidro Elementary School, Talahid Elementary School, Imelda Elementary School, Costa Rica Elementary School at Lunang II Elementary School.

Sa Gandara, Samar ay ang mga sumusunod: Tagnao Elementary School at Casab-ahan Elementary School.

Sa bayan ng Sta. Margarita, kabilang sa mga naging benepisyaryo sa rainwater collection system ay ang: Sta. Margarita II Central Elementary School, Palale Elementary School, Solsogon Elementary School, Clarencio Calagos Memorial School of Fisheries at ang Burabod Elementary School habang sa Calbayog City ay ang Tinambacan Central Elementary School, Malajog Integrated School at ang Ba-ay Elementary School.

Sa pamamagitan bagong tayong RWCS umaasa ang dalawang ahensya na hindi na pahirapan ang pagsalok ng tubig sa malalayong lugar. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


PH 3×3 may go-signal na sa IATF

October 7, 2020 @12:30 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Binigyan na ng Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) nang go-signal ang Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 na magsagawa ng bubble game sa Calamba, Laguna.

Ayon sa ulat, sisimulan ang President’s Cup sa Oktubre 21 na unang hindi pinayagan noong nakaraang dalawang linggo.

Sinabi ni league owner Ronald Mascariñas na nagagalak umano sila at pinayagan silang magsagawa ng kanilang bubble games.

Aminado sila na sabik na silang makapaglaro para sa nasabing bagong season.

Base sa inilabas na iskedyul, magsisimula ang ensayo sa Oktubre 16-18 habang ang preseason tournament na binubuo ng 12 teams ay magsisimula sa Oktubre 19.

Lahat umano ng lalahok sa laro ay sasailalim sa 14-day home quarantine.Rico Navarro


Asawa ng Fil-Am na PBA star, matapobre; malupit sa kasambahay?

October 7, 2020 @12:26 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Mabait ang Fil-Am player pagdating sa pakikisama sa mga kasambahay nito, subalit kabaligtaran naman sa kanyang asawa na isang foreigner na matapobre at malupit sa mga kasambahay.

Kung titingnan mo ang personalidad ng babae ay maamo ang mukha nito na parang tupa, ngunit kwidaw ka, dahil kakaiba ang ugali nito pagdating sa kanilang mga kasambahay.

Kwento ng dati kasambahay  ng basketbolista na walang problema sa among player pero sa babae  bawal mamahinga  ang mga kasambahay dahil gusto nitong walang hinto sa pagtatrabaho ang mga katulong at walang nasasayang na oras.

Hindi kataka-taka kung bakit walang nagtatagal na katulong sa tahanan ng player dahil sa ugali ng kanyang asawa.

Ibang lahi kasi ang asawa ng Fil-Am player saka super rich ang pamilya ng babae kaya marahil ganun ang ugali.

Pero ngayon nandito sila sa Pinas, dapat marunong itong makisama sa mga Pinoy lalo na sa kasambahay nila para hindi sila nilalayasan bukod pa sa hindi dinuduran at sinasabotahe ang nilulutong pagkain nila, hehehe. HULA WHOOPS? Dwayne Rituel


Jeepney modernization program, ipinatitigil ni Imee

October 7, 2020 @12:21 PM
Manila, Philippines – Hiniling ni Senador Imee Marcos sa Department of Transportation (DOTr) na pansamantalang ipatigil ang   public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program sa kabila ng matinding epekto ng pandemyang Covid-19 sa drayber at kanilang pamilya.

Sa unang pagkakataong nagsama ang mga lider ng anim na transport groups mula ng lockdown, isinumbong nila kay Marcos ang mga hinaing ng jeepney drivers sa isang meet-and-greet via Zoom.

Sinabi ni   Marcos na malaking dagok sa mga mahihirap na drayber ng traditional jeepney ang halos pitong buwan ng community quarantine sa Metro Manila.

Ayon kay Marcos, chairperson ng Senate committee on economic affairs, namamalimos na ang mga drayber dahil gutom na ang kanilang mga pamilya kasabay ng mga bayarin sa renta ng bahay,  ilaw, tubig at pagkain sa araw-araw.

Sabi ni Marcos naetsa-pwera na ang mga tradisyunal na jeeps dahil mas pinaboran ng DOTR at LTFRB ang mga operator ng bus at modernized jeeps na pinabiyahe sa   ruta na malakas ang kita.

“Bakit imbes na tulungan ang jeepney driver sa panahon ng pandemya, sinamantala pa ng LTFRB at DOTr ang   lockdown upang ipilit ang PUV modernization program na bago pa sa Covid, di na kayang bilhin ng mga pobreng driver?” galit na pahayag ni Marcos.

“Lehitimo at talagang mabigat na problema ito ng mga drivers at operators – ang mataas na presyo ng mga bagong units at kulang na kulang sila ng kakayahang pinansiyal upang makabili ng mga bagong units. Ipinaglalaban nila ang kanilang kabuhayan at bitbit din nila ang obligasyon na tulungan ang ating mga commuters na magkaroon ng ligtas at komportableng masakyan,” dagdag pa ni Marcos.

Tinukoy ni Marcos na kahit Php80,000 ang grant at Php5,000 ang gas subsidy ng DOTr, hindi pa rin ito sapat para makabili ng isang yunit ng modernized jeep.

“The 80-thousand grant plus five-thousand gas subsidy and fixed salary for drivers are not enough to help them pay for a P1.4 to P2.2 million brand new jeepney with Euro-4 capability . The government must lighten the burden of the high cost of new units because failure to do so would mean loss of public transport for most Filipinos and loss of jobs for our drivers,” paliwanag pa ni Marcos.

Bukod dito, binigyang-diin ni Marcos na napakatagal na rin at hindi matapos-tapos ang rerouting plans ng LTFRB.

Giit pa ni Marcos, wala ring natanggap sa Social Amelioration Program o SAP ang mga drayber dahil inuna ng DSWD ang mga benepisyaryo ng Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

Ayon nga sa mga doctor, sinabi ni Marcos, mas ligtas pa na bumiyahe ang lumang jeepneys dahil hindi aircon at hindi nakukulob o nagtatagal ang virus sa loob kaya mas mahirap maimpeksyon o mahawa ang mga pasahero.

Bilang agarang ayuda sa mga namamalimos na tsuper, namigay si Marcos ng sako-sakong bigas sa UP campus, Quezon city at sa Dapitan Drivers and Operators of Jeepney Association (DADOJA) sa Maynila.

Nabiyayaan din ng sako-sakong bigas ang anim pa na transport groups na kinabibilangan ng PASANG MASDA ni Obet Martin,  LTOP ni Lando Marquez,  STOP & GO Transport Coalition ni Jun Magno,  ACTO ni Efren de Luna,  FEJODAP ni Ricardo Rebano at ALTODAP ni Boy Vargas.

Ito ang unang pagkakataon na nagsama-sama ang naturang mga transport leaders sa inisyatiba ni Senadora Marcos at sa tulong rin ni Manila barangay chairman Leninsky Bacud at Atty. Ariel Inton. Ernie Reyes


Winwyn, inokray dahil maskulada!

October 7, 2020 @12:12 PM
Manila, Philippines- Walang paki si Winwyn Marquez sa pang-ookray sa kanya ng ilang netizens tungkol sa mga pagbabago ng kanyang katawan.

Sa litrato kasing ibinahagi ng actress turned beauty queen sa kanyang Instagram account, hindi nakaligtas sa mga kate-katera dila ang pagkakaroon niya ng muscles.

Hirit nila, hindi raw bagay kay Winwyn ang magkaroon ng prominenteng muscle lalo pa’t babae siya at isang beauty titlist.

Palaban naman ang naging tugon ng dating Miss Hispanoamericana.

Buwelta ng beauty queen, i-unfollow na lamang siya ng mga ito kung may problema sila sa kanyang katawan.

Sey pa niya, ang pagkakaroon daw ng muscles ay bahagi ng kanyang masigasig na pagwo-workout.

“You(‘re) so muscular na, please stop building your muscles. Only European women fits,” puna ng isang netizen.

Imbes na sagutin ang pamumuna sa kanyang katawan, tinama ni Winwyn ang paggamit nito ng salitang ‘your’ imbes na ‘you’re.’

Isa pang netizen ang sumang-ayon sa naunang komento: “You’re right about that, too much becomes like a man, not too feminine!”

“Having it is not wrong but too muscular is no longer feminine to the point that you’re like a man already!” komento ng isa pang Instagram user.

Matapang na sagot naman ni Winwyn: “Ayan na, lumabas na ang word na feminine.

“We are happy, fit and healthy..

“I love how I look now.

“If you have a problem with me looking like a MAN because of my muscles then hit that unfollow button and follow people that fit your standards para bawas problem sa life mo.” Archie Liao


