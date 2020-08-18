Trending Now

Special risk allowance sa health workers pinababalik ni Hontiveros

Special risk allowance sa health workers pinababalik ni Hontiveros

August 19, 2020 @ 7:09 AM 42 mins ago
Views: 6
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Hiniling ni Senator Risa Hontiveros kay Health Francisco Duque III na tanggalin na ang department memorandum na nagsususpende sa implementasyon ng special risk allowance (SRA) sa ilang public health workers sa gitna ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 pandemic.

Sa Senate hearing, isinangguni ni Hontiveros ang tungkol sa Department Memorandum No. 2020-0285 ng DOH na may date na June 23, 2020 kung saan sinususpende ang SRAs sa Central Office, Bureau of Quarantine, Food and Drug Administration, at Centers for Health and Development dahil sa pagbibigay ng kalituhan sa depinisyon sa “public health workers.”

Sa ilalim ng President Rodrigo Duterte’s Administrative Order No. 28, tinutukoy na public health workers ang medical, allied medical, at iba pang personnel na nakatalaga sa mga ospital at health care facilities na umaagapay sa COVID-19 patients.

“Could your urgent call be to revoke the memorandum? Secretary, the nurse who brought this to my attention already has COVID contracted from when she has been on duty taking care of us Filipinos sa gitna ng pandemic. Could you please revoke this?” panawagan ni Hontiveros.

Humilig naman si Duque ng kaunti pang panahon para desisyunan ang naturang kahilingan.

Samantala, nilinaw naman ni Duque na dapat patuloy pa ring makatanggap ang frontliners ng special risk allowance kahit pa kinkwestyon ang memorandum.

“Kapag sinabi ninyong frontliner ‘yan, hindi siya dapat kasama sa suspension.” RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

MM COVID-19 bed occupancy rate nasa ‘high risk’ pa rin

August 19, 2020 @7:20 AM
Views: 6
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nananatili sa ‘high risk zone’ ang occupancy rate ng mga kama para sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases sa Metro Manila, batay sa datos ng Department of Health (DOH).

Sa kabila nito, bahagya namang bumaba ang critical care utilization rate sa capital region nang pairalin ang dalawang linggong modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Sa updated classification system ng DOH, ang “high risk” ay may occupancy rates sa pagitan ng 70 at 100%; “medium risk” na may 30 hanggang 70% occupancy; habang ang “low risk” ay sa 0 hanggang 30% utilization ng critical care facilities.

Sa datos ng occupancy rate sa COVID-19 intensive care unit beds, bumagsak ito sa 70.42% nitong August 16 mula sa 77.5% noong August 3.

Bumulusok din ang utilization ng COVID-19 isolation beds sa 70.15% as nitong August 16 mula 76.47% noong August 3.

Habang angoccupancy rate ng COVID-19 ward beds ay nasa 85.05% nitong August 3 na ngayon ay nasa 78.86% buhat noong August 16.

“Hindi po natin makikita na bababa ang cases,” lahad ni Dra. Maria Carmela Kasala, presidente ng Philippine Society for Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology.

“Realistically, hindi po ‘yun talaga ang pakay. Ang pakay po natin talaga ay mag-restrategize, mag-reboot. So at least po, alam namin na ‘yung mga strategies o recommendation ay pinakikinggan,” dagdag pa nito. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

P7M ipon ng lola tinangay ng budol-budol; suspek tiklo

August 19, 2020 @7:05 AM
Views: 12
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Arestado ang isang suspek na umano’y utak ng budol-budol sa isinagawang entrapment operation sa Balagtas, Bulacan.

Sa ulat, P7 milyon ang tinangay sa 92-anyos na lola ng kinilalang suspek na si Anthony Jitula, 24 taong gulang.

Naaresto si Jitula sa labas ng isang bangko matapos niyang tanggapin ang pera ng biktimang si Remedios Buizon na nag-withdraw sa bangko.

Lumalabas sa imbestigasyon ng pulisya na kilala umano ni Buizon ang mga suspek dahil nagkabentahan na sila ng mga kagamitan noong nakaraang buwan.

“‘Di natin alam kung gaano kagaling ‘yong skill nila sa pag-convince pero na-convince [ang biktima] kasi according sa records ng bank ay talagang nagkaroon ng withdrawal,” punto naman ni Balagtas, Bulacan chief of police Police Major Neil Cruzado. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

P9.7M na inilipat ng PhilHealth sa Rural Bank hinahanap ni Lacson

August 19, 2020 @6:57 AM
Views: 8
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Iginisa ni Senator Panfilo Lacson ang PhilHealth sa umano’y P9.7 million na inilagay ng PhilHealth sa isang rural bank sa Bataan noong May 2019.

“Isinauli ba sa Land Bank o naroon pa rin sa Balanga? Where is the money now? Usapang pera ito… sabihin na nating pera ng PhilHealth pero pera nating lahat ‘yan eh,” tanong ni Lacson sa isinagawang pagdinig.

Sa ulat, nakatanggap ng impormasyon si PhilHealth senior vice president Renato Limsiaco Jr. mula sa fund management sector na naibalik na ang P9.7 milyon sa Land Bank of the Philippines ngunit walang kaukulang dokumento.

Sa panig naman ni PhilHealth vice president Oscar Abadu Jr., naibigay na ito sa B. Braun Avitum Philippines, Inc.

Mayroon aniyang mga resibo ng pag-transfer mula Balanga sa Landbank at paglipat mula rito sa B. Braun.

Tinanong din ni Lacson si Limsiaco kung bakit niya inirekomenda ang memorandum na may date na June 28, 2019.

“May letter po sila na request po para ma-release ang kanilang pondo,” sagot ng PhilHealth executive.

“Wala man lang personal follow-up ito, puro letter? Ganito kayo kabilis mag-aksyon? ‘Yung ibang ospital nagkukumahog na maningil sa inyo, ‘di niyo binabayaran; itong B. Braun you never met them?” lahad pa ni Lacson.

“Alam niyo, malapit na kayo humarap sa DOJ [Department of Justice]. Maliligo kayo ng kaso rito. For every count of illegal disbursement, malversation and more than P8.8 million, harap niyo reclusion perpetua. That is as far as Article 217 as amended by 10951,” dagdag pa nito. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

COA inalmahan ang ‘di pagsusumite ng dokumento ng PhilHealth para sa audit

August 19, 2020 @6:45 AM
Views: 11
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Umalma ang Commission on Audit (COA) dahil sa nahihirapan silang busisiin ang record ng PhilHealth para isailalim sa audit.

Sa pagdinig, sinabi ni Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri na nahihirapan ang National Bureau of Investigation na ma-access ang kanilang dokumento.

Ayon kay COA director Cleotilde Tuazon, ito ang palaging problema ng komisyon at PhilHealth simula pa umpisa.

“‘Yan po ang naging problem namin actually sa PhilHealth, they refuse to give documents. Actually, ‘yan po ang naging basis ng qualification namin ng opinion kung bakit disclaimer ang opinion na ibinigay namin sa kanila, because they did not give us the documents and we were not also given full access of the system,” ani Tuazon.

“It was only late, late na. May na po noong nabigyan kami, in which case tapos na ’yung audit period namin and we’re in the process na of preparing the Audit Observation Memorandum and the drafting of the report,” dagdag pa nito.

Sa COA report noong 2018, sinabi ni Tuazon na napansin nilang hindi na nagsusumite ang PhilHealth ng mga dokumento.

“In fact, may finding pa kami doon, na may nabayaran sila na hindi nabigay sa amin ang documents,” lahad pa nito.

Lahad ni Zubiri, kumbinsido siya na ang mafia ay may pinoprotektahan.

“Mapapamura ka ng pucha, magagalit ka talagang pu@#&* talaga dahil sa nangyayaring ito, pera ng taong bayan ito, para sa mahihirap,” saad ng senador.

Paglilinaw ni PhilHealth senior vice president Renato Limsiaco Jr., binigyan na nila ang COA ng sapat na access sa kanilang record.

“Year 2019 po nabigyan na po sila ng access. ‘Yung sinabi po na mga dokumento na binigyan po kami ng pagkakataon, those are documents po sa mga regional offices po natin. During that time nahirapan po ang regional offices na magpadala sa central office dahil sa maiksing panahon,” paliwanag ng opisyal. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

LPA, localized thunderstorm mananaig sa bansa

August 19, 2020 @6:33 AM
Views: 14
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Patuloy na binabantayan ang Low Pressure Area (LPA) sa layong 600 kilometrong silangan ng Guiuan, Eastern Samar habang makaaapekto rin ang habagat sa kanlurang bahagi ng Southern Luzon, Visayas at Mindanao ngayong Miyerkoles, August 19 ayon sa PAGASA.

Kalat-kalat na pag-ulan ang mararanasan sa Bicol Region, nalalabing bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao dala ng LPA.

Habagat naman ang iiral sa MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, at Zamboanga Peninsula na magdudulot ng mga pag-ulan, kulog, at kidlat.

Samantala, localized thunderstorm naman ang iiral sa Metro Manila at nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon na magdudulot din ng panaka-nakang pag-ulan at maulap na himpapawirin

Nagbaba na rin ang PAGASA sa posibilidad ng pagbaha o pagguho ng lupa sa kasagsagan ng buhos ng ulan, kulog, at kidlat.

Habang patuloy ring binabantayan ng PAGASA ang active tropical cyclone sa labas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) na may layong 875 kilometro ng west northwest ng extreme northern Luzon taglay ang 100 kilometrong hangin na may pagbugsong 20 kph. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...