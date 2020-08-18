Special risk allowance sa health workers pinababalik ni Hontiveros

42 mins ago







Manila, Philippines – Hiniling ni Senator Risa Hontiveros kay Health Francisco Duque III na tanggalin na ang department memorandum na nagsususpende sa implementasyon ng special risk allowance (SRA) sa ilang public health workers sa gitna ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 pandemic.

Sa Senate hearing, isinangguni ni Hontiveros ang tungkol sa Department Memorandum No. 2020-0285 ng DOH na may date na June 23, 2020 kung saan sinususpende ang SRAs sa Central Office, Bureau of Quarantine, Food and Drug Administration, at Centers for Health and Development dahil sa pagbibigay ng kalituhan sa depinisyon sa “public health workers.”

Sa ilalim ng President Rodrigo Duterte’s Administrative Order No. 28, tinutukoy na public health workers ang medical, allied medical, at iba pang personnel na nakatalaga sa mga ospital at health care facilities na umaagapay sa COVID-19 patients.

“Could your urgent call be to revoke the memorandum? Secretary, the nurse who brought this to my attention already has COVID contracted from when she has been on duty taking care of us Filipinos sa gitna ng pandemic. Could you please revoke this?” panawagan ni Hontiveros.

Humilig naman si Duque ng kaunti pang panahon para desisyunan ang naturang kahilingan.

Samantala, nilinaw naman ni Duque na dapat patuloy pa ring makatanggap ang frontliners ng special risk allowance kahit pa kinkwestyon ang memorandum.

“Kapag sinabi ninyong frontliner ‘yan, hindi siya dapat kasama sa suspension.” RNT/FGDC