Suporta sa mga guro para sa distance learning, ‘di sapat — Gatchalian
February 25, 2021


Manila, Philippines — Iginiit na hindi sapat ang budgetary support sa mga guro para sa distance learning sa bansa, batay kay Senator Sherwin Gatchalian.
Sinabi rin ng senador na Pilipinas na lang ang bansa sa Asya na hindi pa nagbubukas ng silid-aralan buhat noong pandemya.
“It’s not enough, we have 900,000 teachers and not all of our teachers have the luxury of buying internet. We did put some amounts in the Bayanihan 2 as well as in the 2021 budget, however, it’s not enough to sustain it,” lahad ni Gatchalian sa panayam sa ABS-CBN News Channel.
“That’s why this distance learning should, if possible, be limited to urban areas or to higher risk areas. But I have to admit that the budget to support our teachers with internet connections, gadgets, as well as other necessities to successfully implement distance learning is not enough.”
“It will take time for the entire education system to normalize so the pilot testing will give us a wealth of information and data on how to go back to our face-to-face system in the future. That’s why it’s important right now to study this carefully,” patuloy pa ni Gatchalian.
“A lot of countries have been doing this, in fact, in Asia right now, we’re the only country which has not opened schools yet. A lot of our neighbors have already started face-to-face and that’s why we have to study our situation very carefully.”
Maaalalang hindi sinang-ayunan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang pagbubukas ng mga klase dahil na rin sa wala pang bakuna laban sa COVID.
“In other countries even though they did not have the vaccine, they have already started face-to-face classes, some are partial, some are once a week but it’s important to study the situation. Each country will have a peculiar situation that’s why we learn from them, but we also study our own and that’s how we move forward.” RNT/FGDC
February 25, 2021
Manila, Philippines – Iniulat ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) na 45,000 education personnel mula sa private at public schools ang nabenepisyuhan ng COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP).
Sa report ng Bureau of Local Employment (BLE), sinabi ni Rolly Francia, DOLE-Information and Publication Service (IPS) director na may kabuuang 45,715 education personnel na ang nakatanggap ng tulong pinansyal na P228 milyon mula sa P300 milyong budget.
“According to the Bureau of Local Employment, the program manager for CAMP for education, over PHP228 million have been given to 45,715 people both private and public in the teaching profession,” saad nito sa virtual briefing.
“The funds have been given to the beneficiaries. There’s a balance of PHP62 million of the PHP300 million allocated for this program,” saad ni Francia.
“There are no more takers, no more applicants but we are ready to dispose of the funds.”
Iginiit na may karagdagang 14,000 pang manggagawa ang makikinabang sa nasabing programa.
Sa ilalim ng CAMP, makatatanggap ang mga benepisyaryo ng one-time cash assistance na nagkakahalaga ng P5,000 para sa mga apektado ng pandemya. RNT/FGDC
February 25, 2021
MANILA, Philippines — Siniguro ng Magnolia Hotshots na babantayan nito si Calvin Abueva, na nanatiling nasa probationary status ng Games and Amusements Board (GAB), upang hindi na magbalik sa dati nitong magaspang na ugali.
Ayon sa GAB, anim na buwan ang probation ni Abueva kaya dapat itong manatiling good boy habang naglalaro sa PBA.
Sinabi ni GAB Chairman Baham Mitra na kahit nasa bagong koponan na ito ay nanatiling nasa probation period ito.
Sakaling maganda ang ipinakita nito sa kanyang probation ay tuluyang ibabalik ng ahensiya ang kanyang lisensya bilang pro basketball player.
Sinabi ng Hotshots na handa silang tulungan si Abueva sa kanyang pagbabagong buhay.
“We hereby depose and state that we individually and collectively promise, pledge and undertake that we will provide Calvin Abueva the resources and support for his continued reformation,” ayon sa Magnolia.
Gusto umano ng Hotshots na maging magandang halimbawa si Abueva sa mga kabataang umiidolo sa kanya.
Binalaan ng GAB si Abueva na nasa probationary status pa rin ito sa kabila ng pagkakatrade nito sa Magnolia mula sa Phoenix Fuel Masters.Rico Navarro
February 25, 2021
Manila, Philippines — Itinakda ng Senate committee on public order na imbestigahan sa susunod na linggo ang nangyaring shootout sa Quezon City sa pagitan ng mga tauhan ng Philippine National Police (PNP) at Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
Ayon kay Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, chairman ng komite, itatakda ito sa Martes, March 2.
“I am going to conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation relative to that incident this coming Tuesday,” lahad ni Dela Rosa. RNT/FGDC
February 25, 2021
ATLANTA – Nagpaulan si Danilo Gallinari ng 10 three points upang gibain ng Atlanta Hawks ang bisitang Boston Celtics, 127-112.
Umiskor si Gallinari ng 24 points at pitong 3 points sa first half at tatlo pang three points sa 2nd half para ilipad ang Hawks sa panalo.
Umambag din si Trae Young ng 33 points at pitong assists para sa Hawks.
Tumulong din para sa Hawks si Jonh Collins na may 14 points at 11 rebounds na muling nagbalik sa lineup matapos magpagaling sa injury.
Bumida naman para sa Boston sina Jaylen Brown na may 17 points, Jeff Teague (14 points) at Tristan Thompson, Jayson Tatum at Aaron Nesmith na may tig-13 points.Rico Navarro
February 25, 2021
Manila, Philippines — Muling ipinanawagan ni Senate President Vicente Sotto III ang pagpasa sa panukalang Presidential Drug Enforcement Authority (PRDEA) makaraang maganap ang “misencounter” sa pagitan ng mga pulis at Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives sa Quezon City.
“The misencounter [between] PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) and PNP (Philippine National Police) shows the wisdom and ripeness of my bill creating a united [Presidential] Drug Enforcement Authority,” lahad ni Sotto.
Sa ilalim ng kanyang Senate Bill No. 3 na inihain noong July 2019, ang PRDEA ang magsisilbing supervising agency laban sa droga.
“It (bill) places Enforcement, Prosecution, Prevention and Rehabilitation all in one Super body!.”
“This fiasco will not be the last if we do not act on this soon,” lahad ni Sotto.
Ang proposed agency din ang magmimistulang taga-absorb ng “policy-making and strategy-formulating functions of the current Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).” RNT/FGDC