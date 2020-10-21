Thursyayyyy na ka-Remate!

Manila, Philippines — Tiniyak ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) na hindi nila kukunsintihin ang mga negatibong gawain ng kanilang tauhan.
Saad ni PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva, ito ay tugon sa court ruling sa iligal na pag-aresto noong July 28 sa mga umano’y drug suspek sa Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.
“We will leave it to the court while our personnel will also have their rights to be heard,” ani Villanueva.
“I immediately ordered for the conduct of investigation on the said incident.”
Sa ulat ay naglabas so Judge Amelia Lourdes Mendoza, nakatalaga sa Branch 34 ng Dumaguete Regional Trial Court, ng 15-page order na itinakda noong Oct. 9 na nagbibigay ng mosyon.
“This Court shall not shirk from this immense responsibility of protecting not only the individual rights of the accused in these cases, but more importantly, in ensuring that individual liberties are never sacrificed on account of expediency and efficacy of the war on drugs,” ani Mendoza.
“Mere expediency was never intended as an excuse for constitutional shortcuts, which are abhorrent to the rule of law ideals defining constitutionalism in this country.”
“The Court, in embarking on an extensive discussion of the constitutional order of things in our legal system, did so with the full intention not only to right wrongs in the present, but also to write for the future of law and survival of democracy in this country as well,” lahad pa nito. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Nilinaw ng opisyal ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) na wala pang isinasagawang kontrata o agreement para sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) expansion project.
Sa pahayag ni DOTr Undersecretary for Planning Ruben Reinoso Jr., nakabinbin pa ang proposal ng Megawide Construction Corporation (Megawide) at aaprubahan pa ng National Economic and Development Authority Investment Coordination Committee (NEDA-ICC) at NEDA Board.
“Allow us to set the record straight, once and for all, that there is no contract awarded yet, or any agreement decided upon, on the NAIA Expansion project,” saad ni Reinoso.
“The DOTr, as mother agency of the MIAA, only endorsed the proposal to the NEDA-ICC, as required under-NEDA ICC protocols,” punto pa ng opisyal.
Magsisimula lamang aniya ang MIAA sa negosasyon oras na maaprubahan ng NEDA Board. RNT/FGDC