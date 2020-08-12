Trending Now

Traditional Chinese drug vs. COVID-19 aprubado na ng FDA

Traditional Chinese drug vs. COVID-19 aprubado na ng FDA

August 12, 2020 @ 7:25 PM 5 hours ago
Views: 73
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Aprubado na ng Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ang traditional Chinese drug para sa pagpapagamot ng mga may mild coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19, ayon sa Chinese Embassy at FDA chief.

Ayon kay FDA Director General Eric Domingo, inaprubahan na nila noon pang nakaraang linggo ang Lian Hua Qing Wen na ginawa ng traditional Chinese medicine manufacturer na Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

“It was approved last Friday as traditional medicine. It may now be sold, prescribed, and used in the Philippines,” ani Domingo.

“Lianhua Qingwen Capsule is an approved COVID-19 treatment for mild and moderate cases in China,” paglalahad naman ng Chinese Embassy.

Sinabi ng embahada na ang nasabing gamot ay aprubado na sa Hong Kong, Macau, Brazil, Indonesia, Canada, Mozambique, Romania, Thailand, Ecuador, Singapore, at Laos.

“It is our sincere hope that its entrance into the Philippine market will contribute to the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in this country and help the patients with mild and moderate symptoms recover,” paliwanag ng embahada.

Nagpaaalala naman ang embahada sa mga cosumer na tanging bilihin lamang at inumin ang mga auhentic traditional Chinese medicine. RNT/LF


  •  
  •  
  •  

Comments (10)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

TV broadcast test ng DepEd binatikos

August 12, 2020 @7:57 PM
Views: 32
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines -Umani ng batikos ang test broadcast na inilabas ng Department of Education (DepEd) sa kung ano ang aasahan ng publiko sa darating na pasukan dahil sa new normal na dulot ng soronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayon sa ulat, may ilang mali kasi sa mga ito na napuna at ikinabahala ng mga netizen.

Sa hiwalay na social media post, sinabi ni DepEd Undersecretary Alain Pascua na kinikilala nila ang mga nasabing puna at tiniyak na aayusin nila ang mga nasabing pagkakamali bago mag-umpisa ang klase sa darating na Agosto 24.

“Tama ang mga komento ng mamamayan na may mga mali nga sa accuracy at maging sa grammar at typography,” paglalahad ni Pascua.

“Asahan po ninyo na patuloy ang pagsasaayos na ginagawa ng DepEd upang maging maayos at handa ang lahat para sa darating na pagbubukas ng klase, mapa-online, radyo, tv o modular man,” dagdag pa nito. RNT/LF


  •  
  •  
  •  

P3.74M shabu nasamsam sa drayber sa Bohol

August 12, 2020 @7:48 PM
Views: 26
  •  
  •  
  •  

Tagbilaran City – Nasabat ng mga otoridad ang nasa P3.74 milyong halaga ng shabu sa isang company driver sa bayan ng Dauis sa Tagbilaran, Bohol.

Kinilala ang suspek na si Carlos Butal Lamanilao, 43 taong gulang at residente ng San Isidro village sa bayan San Miguel na naaresto sa isinagawang buy bust operation sa ansabing lugar ganap na 11:30 ng umaga ngayong araw, ayon kay Bohol police’s intelligence branch head Capt. Gereon Item.

Sinabi ni Item na tatlong linggo nang under surveillance si Lamanilao na nagtatrabaho bilang isang driver ng isang food product company na nakabase sa bayan ng San Miguel town bago matuklasan ng pulisya na sangkot ito sa droga.

Nabatid na isinagawa ng pinagsamang puwersa nmg Bohol police intelligence ay drug enforcement units maging ang Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency ng Bohol sa isinagwang buy-bust operation.


  •  
  •  
  •  

Free annual med check-up bill, lusot na sa Komite ng Kamara

August 12, 2020 @7:40 PM
Views: 37
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Aprubado na sa House Committee on Health ang House Bill 4093 o ang panukalang magbibigay ng free annual check sa mga Pinoy sa mga government hopsital at health care institutions.

Ang House Bill 4093 o Free Annual Medical Checkup Act of 2019 ay inakda ni Anakalusugan Party-list Rep. Mike Defensor.

Sa ilalim ng panukala, mapapasamasa sa free medical checkup ang basic diagnostic at laboratory tests gaya ng complete blood count, urinalysis, stool analysis, chest x-ray at complete physical exam.

Ang panukala ay alinsunod umano sa itinatakda sa Section 5 ng Universal Health Care Law na nagsasaad na “every Filipino citizen shall be automatically included to the National Health Identification Program,” making every Filipino a member of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and entitled to the proposed measure.

Sa oras na maging batas ay aatasan ang PhilHealth na magestablisa ng sistema kung saan ang bawat Pinoy ay magkakaroon ng access sa free medical checkup.

Ang pondo na gagamitin sa nasabing programa ay kukunin naman sa total revenue ng ahensya.

“This bill aims to secure that each Filipino will be given a chance to have a free annual medical checkup to promote their right to health and health literacy,” paliwanag ni Defensor kung saan umaasa itong agad na maisasabatas ang mahalagang panukalang ito para sa kalusugan ng bawat isa. Gail Mendoza


  •  
  •  
  •  

Red tape case vs ex-Roxas City mayor, binasura ng CA

August 12, 2020 @7:32 PM
Views: 36
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines -Ibinasura ng Court of Appeals (CA) ang dalawang administrative charges laban sa dating Roxas City, Capiz Mayor Angel Alan Celino at dalawa pang iba kaugnay sa umano’y paglabag sa Republic Act 9485 o ang The Anti-Red Tape Law.

Ayon sa 13-pahinang desisyon na may petsang Hulyo 30 at inilabas ngayong araw, ibinasura ni CA Special 12th Division sapamamagitan ni Associate Justice Marilyn Lagura-Yap dahil sa kawalan ng merito ng mga naghain ng petisyon ng Kapis Development Corporation (KDC) na una nang kinuwetyon ang Office of the Ombudsman i-clear si Celino, accountant Carmen Andrade at Sherlita Tumlos.

Naghain ng petisyon ang KDC sa dating alkalde matapos palayain nito sina Tumlos at Andrade sa kinasasangkutan nilang reklamo na may kaugnayan sa Licensing Office ng lungsod na umano’y tumangging magbigay sa kanila ng business license noong 2016 dahil sa kakulangan sa buwis.

Ayon sa KDC, imbes na gamitin ng mga nasabing opisyal ang isinumite nilang sales report at quarterly tax returns ay dinagdagan ng mga ito ng 30-percent ang kanilang tax base.

Nabatid na nagpapatakbo ang KDC ng isang restaurant at isang hotel sa lungsod.

Napagkasunduan ni Associate Justices Gabriel T. Ingles at Pamela Ann Maxino na balewalain ang mga pahayag ng KDC dahil “there is no merit in the contention that the Ombudsman’s ruling was tainted with grave abuse of discretion for being constitutionally infirm. Indeed, the Ombudsman’s ruling was brief”.

“A perusal of the assailed Joint Resolution reveals that the Ombudsman adequately justified its ruling with the facts and the law,” ayon pa sa CA. RNT/LF


  •  
  •  
  •  

Randy Echanis at ‘Manuel Santiago’ iisa – QCPD

August 12, 2020 @7:30 PM
Views: 63
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Inihayag ngayon ng pamunuan ng Quezon City Police District (QCPD) na si National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) Peace Consultant at Anakpawis Chairman Randall ‘Randy’ Echanis nga ang siyang natagpuang patay sa tahanan nito sa Novaliches, Quezon City nitong Agosto 10.

Ito ay makaraang lumabas sa ginawang fingerprint examination ng QCPD na ‘one and the same person’ o iisang tao lamang si Manuel Santiago at peasant leader na si Echanis.

Ayon kay PMAJ Elmer Monsalve, hepe ng Crimial Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU), kukuhanan lamang nila ang pahayag ang asawa ni Echanis at pagkatapos pwede nang iturnover ang katawan ng biktima sa pamilya.

Aniya, maituturing nang naresolba na ang pagkakakilanlan ni Echanis pero tuloy pa rin ang imbestigasyon sa krimen.

Wounds o mga sugat pa rin ang sinasabing nakita kina Echanis at isa pang biktimang si Louie Tagapia, at wala ring nakitang basyo ng bala ng baril sa crime scene.

Humingi naman ng paumanhin si QCPD District Director PBGen Ronnie Montejo sa hindi agad pag-turnover ng katawan sa pamilya Echanis dahil kinailangan munang mapatunayan ang pagkakakilanlan nito.

“Lumabas na ibang tao pala at may claimant na kamag-anak din ni Manuel Santiago. Makita niyo kung anong reckless na investigation na ginawa ng imbestigador namin, tapos pinakialaman na yung body of crime. So talagang nasira na ang investigation. Sana naintindihan niyo po kami. Doon naman sa kamag-anak, pasensya na po sa inyo, sana naiintindihan niyo kami. Iniingatan din po namin ang mga imbestigador, para sa inyo rin po ito. Para makapagbigay rin kami ng credible justice,” paliwanag pa ni General Ronnie Montejo.

Napag-alaman na pasado 6:00 ng gabi nang magtungo sa kampo Karingal ang asawa ni NDFP consultant na si Erlinda Echanis at tumuloy sa opisina ni Montejo upang ipakita ang dala nitong dokumento tulad ng marriage certificate at ilang pang ebidensya.

Matapos ang ilang minutong pag-uusap nila Montejo at Erlinda dakong 6:45 ng gabi ay nagtungo naman ang maybahay ni ‘Ka Randy’ sa opisina ng CIDU upang kuhanan na ito ng pinal na statement.

Habang sinusulat ang balita itong anumang oras ngayong gabi ay pwede nang makuha ng pamilya ang mga labi ng mataas na lide ng NDFP. Jan Sino Cruz

 


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...