Traditional Chinese drug vs. COVID-19 aprubado na ng FDA

August 12, 2020 @7:48 PM
Tagbilaran City – Nasabat ng mga otoridad ang nasa P3.74 milyong halaga ng shabu sa isang company driver sa bayan ng Dauis sa Tagbilaran, Bohol.
Kinilala ang suspek na si Carlos Butal Lamanilao, 43 taong gulang at residente ng San Isidro village sa bayan San Miguel na naaresto sa isinagawang buy bust operation sa ansabing lugar ganap na 11:30 ng umaga ngayong araw, ayon kay Bohol police’s intelligence branch head Capt. Gereon Item.
Sinabi ni Item na tatlong linggo nang under surveillance si Lamanilao na nagtatrabaho bilang isang driver ng isang food product company na nakabase sa bayan ng San Miguel town bago matuklasan ng pulisya na sangkot ito sa droga.
Nabatid na isinagawa ng pinagsamang puwersa nmg Bohol police intelligence ay drug enforcement units maging ang Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency ng Bohol sa isinagwang buy-bust operation.
