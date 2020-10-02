Frenchlyn Del Corro
Travel restrictions sa foreign workers lumuluwag na – POEA
Ayon sa DOLE, ang mga manggagawa ay maari ding tulungan ng mga employer sa pagbubukas ng mga account sa anumang mga e-money issuers (EMIs) kung saan nagpapanatili ng mga account.
Sa Labor Advisory No. 026 series of 2020, hinikayat ni Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III ang mga pribadong kumpanya na gumamit ng transaction accounts para magbayad ng sweldo ng kanilang empleyado at iba pang monetary benefits.
Sinabi ng kalihim na bukod sa isang ligtas na paraan para sa paglipat ng pera , ang paggamit ng mga accpount sa transaksyon ay financially inclusive.
“Paying wages and monetary benefits of workers the digital way helps the government promote financial inclusivity,” pahayag ni Bello.
Sa paggamit nito, paalala ni Bello sa employers na kailangan pa ring sumunod sa mga umiiral na batas kabilang ang pagbibigay ng mga paylips o tala ng pagbabayad at deduction.
Ang panawagan ng kalihim ay kasunod ng apela ng DOLE regional offices sa buong bansa na maaring humantong sa cashless transactions sa pagitan ng manggagawa at employers at makatulong na mapigil ang pagkalat ng virus.
Sa kanyang apela sa mga employers, binigyan diin ni DOLE Region 6 Director Cyril Ticao na wala dapat karagdagang gastosin o fees sa bahagi ng manggagawa.
“Neither should there be diminution of wages and other monetary benefits,” ani Ticao
Sinabi rin nito na ang regional office ay ipinakikilala rin ang digital payment bilang ligtas na alternatibo sa casj transaction dahil nakakabawas ito ng physical contact at nababawasn ang psoibilidad ng pagkalat ng COVID-19. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)
“Beep cards for buses should be given for free to commuters. It is the right thing to do and both private issuer and the government can easily afford it. They have cash to fund this cashless payment system.
“1 million Beep Cards at the reported non-discounted price of P80 each will only cost government P80 million. But this is an overindulgent estimate. If pegged to a daily bus ridership of 500,000, the cost will be P40 million. If limited to present EDSA bus riders, it will only be a fraction of the two figures cited above,” ayon kay Recto.
“Even if we use P40 million, it is still just one-fifth of one percent of the P20.71 billion that a generous DOTR voluntarily cut from its 2019 and 2020 budgets and turned over to the government’s anti-COVID fight.”
“Kaya baka naman puwedeng ibalik ang katiting ng kanilang ibinigay para matustusan ang Beep cards na gagamitin ng mga commuters. Nagsauli ang DOTR ng P100, ang gastos sa Beep kung gagawing libre ito ay katumbas lang ng 20 centavos sa naiambag nito, o baka limang sentimo nga lang,” ayon sa senador.
“This, however, is just Plan B. The best option is for the corporation that issues it to give it for free, or make it free until the end of the year or of the pandemic,” aniya.
“It is the best CSR of a corporation which has in its genes the tradition of solidarity and compassion which are again on full display during these perilous time,” dagdag ng senador mulang Batangas. Ernie Reyes