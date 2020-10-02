Trending Now

Travel restrictions sa foreign workers lumuluwag na – POEA

October 2, 2020 @ 6:03 PM 11 mins ago
Manila, Philippines- Magandang balita sa mga overseas Filipino worker na nawalan ng trabaho dahil sinimulan nang luwagan ng ilang bansa ang kanilang restriction sa mga foreign worker na ipinatupad dahil sa coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic

Ayon kay Philippine Overseas Employment Administration administrator Bernard Olalia nitong Biyernes, napansin nilang maraming bansa ang unti-unti nang lumuluwag sa ipinatutupad ng travel restriction sa pagpapasok ng mga dayuhang manggagawa.

“Unti unti na pong nagluluwag ang mga travel restriction at lockdown sa iba’t ibang destination-labor countries natin tulad po halimbawa ng Middle East,” ayon kay Olalia.

“Kamakailan lang nag-anunsyo na ang Bahrain at ang Kingdom of Saudi Arabia na sila ay tatanggap na muli ng foreign workers, particularly ‘yung OFWs…. Ang trabaho na in-demand ay skilled workers natin,” he said.

Sa Asya, nagsisimula nang maghanap ng skilled at domestic foreign workers ang Hong Kong, Singapore, at Brunei.

 “Sa Canada at United Kingdom, unti-unti na ring tumatanggap. Ang in-demand po riyan ngayon ay healthcare workers katulad ng nurses natin,” dagdag pa ni Olalia.

“Sa ibang lugar, sa Cuba meron nang tinatanggap katulad ng construction workers,” aniya pa.

Sa panukalang 2021 budget, P7.39B ang nakalaan sa Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, attached agency ng Department of Labor and Employment, para ayudahan ang mga OFW na nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic. RNT


2021 nat’l budget dapat ipasa – Bong Go

October 2, 2020 @6:10 PM
Manila, Philippines – “Sinuman ang magiging House Speaker, dapat maipasa ang 2021 national budget”

Ito ang pahayag ni Senador  Bong Go bagamat ayaw na niyang magkomento sa isyung  ng Speakership sa Kamara  sa pagitan nina Congressman Alan Peter Cayetano at Congressman Lord Allan Velasco.

Sinabi ni Go na karapatan ng mga kongresista na pumili ng magiging leader nila  pero dapat hindi maisakripisyo ang pagpasa ng  budget para sa susunod na taon.

Sa kabila nito, binigyang diin ni Go na hindi dapat ipasa sa taumbayan ang parusa ng pagkakaroon ng reenacted budget na lalong magpapahirap sa sambayanan  sa  gitna ng  COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayon kay Go, dapat sa Disyembre ay kasado na ang budget para mapirmahan din on time ni Pangulong  Rodrigo Duterte at  pagpasok ng  January 1, tiyak ang pondo ng sambayanan.

Nilinaw naman ni Go na “no comment” siya kung sinuman ang maging House Speaker dahil ang mahalaga sa kanya ay maipasa ang budget  “on time” para sa taumbayan.

Dagdag ni Go na ito din ang gusto ng pangulo na mangyari lalo at hindi katanggap-tanggap na ang taumbayan ang magdudusa sa hindi pagkakaintindihan sa Speakership. Kris Jose


DOLE sa employers: Empleyado tulungang magbukas ng bank account

October 2, 2020 @5:55 PM
Manila, Philippines – Hinikayat  ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)  ang employers  na tulungan  ang kanilang mangaggawa  na magbukas  ng kanilang bank accounts.

Ayon sa  DOLE, ang mga manggagawa  ay maari ding tulungan ng mga employer  sa pagbubukas  ng  mga account  sa anumang mga  e-money issuers (EMIs)  kung saan nagpapanatili  ng mga account.

Sa Labor Advisory No. 026 series of 2020, hinikayat ni Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III ang mga pribadong kumpanya na gumamit ng transaction accounts  para magbayad ng sweldo ng kanilang empleyado  at iba pang monetary benefits.

Sinabi ng kalihim na  bukod  sa isang ligtas na paraan  para sa paglipat ng pera , ang paggamit  ng mga accpount sa transaksyon ay financially inclusive.

“Paying wages and monetary benefits of workers the digital way helps the government promote financial inclusivity,” pahayag ni Bello.

Sa paggamit  nito, paalala ni Bello sa employers na kailangan pa ring sumunod  sa mga umiiral na batas kabilang ang pagbibigay ng mga paylips  o tala  ng pagbabayad at deduction.

Ang panawagan ng kalihim ay kasunod ng apela ng DOLE regional offices sa buong bansa na maaring humantong sa cashless transactions sa pagitan ng manggagawa at employers at makatulong na mapigil ang pagkalat  ng virus.

Sa kanyang apela  sa mga employers, binigyan diin ni DOLE Region 6 Director Cyril Ticao na wala dapat karagdagang gastosin o fees  sa bahagi  ng  manggagawa.

“Neither should there be diminution of wages and other monetary benefits,” ani Ticao

Sinabi rin nito  na ang  regional office ay ipinakikilala  rin  ang digital  payment  bilang ligtas na alternatibo  sa casj transaction dahil nakakabawas  ito  ng physical contact at nababawasn ang psoibilidad  ng pagkalat ng COVID-19. (Jocelyn  Tabangcura-Domenden)


Beep cards, ipamigay nang libre – Recto

October 2, 2020 @5:48 PM
Manila, Philippines – Hiniling ni Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto sa Department of Transportation (DOTr) na ipamigay nang libre ang Beep cards sa commuters bilang tulong sa manggagawang nagisimulang bumangon sa pagdurusa sanhi ng corona virus 2019 (COVID-19).

 

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Recto na may pondo ang pamahalaan upang bumili ng Beep card saka ipamigay ng libre na gagastusan ng P80 milyon, na katumbas ng 1/5 ng isang porsiyento ng P20.71 bilyon na budget cuts ng DOTr sa 2019 at 2020 budget na ginamit vs COVID-19.

“Beep cards for buses should be given for free to commuters. It is the right thing to do and both private issuer and the government can easily afford it. They have  cash to fund this cashless payment system.

“1 million Beep Cards at the reported non-discounted price of P80 each will only cost government P80 million. But this is an overindulgent estimate. If pegged to a daily bus ridership of 500,000, the cost will be P40 million. If limited to present EDSA bus riders, it will only be a fraction of the two figures cited above,” ayon kay Recto.

“Even if we use P40 million, it is still just one-fifth of one percent of the P20.71 billion that a generous DOTR voluntarily cut from its 2019 and 2020 budgets and turned over to the government’s anti-COVID fight.”

 

Ilan lamang ang DOTr sa mga ahensiya ng pamahalaan na kinaltasan ng 1/4 ng kanilang badyet upang gamitin sa giyera laban sa pandemya.

“Kaya baka naman puwedeng ibalik ang katiting ng kanilang ibinigay para matustusan ang Beep cards na gagamitin ng mga commuters. Nagsauli ang DOTR ng P100, ang gastos sa Beep kung gagawing libre ito ay katumbas lang ng 20 centavos sa naiambag nito, o baka limang sentimo nga lang,” ayon sa senador.

 

Sinabi ni Recto na naghahanda ng bilyong piso ang pamahalaan upang tulungan ang kompanyang nanghingalo na pag-aari ng mayayaman. Pero, kung ipamimigay nang libre ang Beep card,  katiting lamang ito sa badyet ng pamahalaan.

“This, however, is just Plan B. The best option is for the corporation that issues it to give it for free, or make it free until the end of the year or of the pandemic,” aniya.

“It is the best CSR of a corporation which has in its genes the tradition of solidarity and compassion which are again on full display during these perilous time,” dagdag ng senador mulang Batangas. Ernie Reyes


Dokumento ng Sputnik V para sa clinical trial natasa na

October 2, 2020 @5:40 PM
Manila, Philippines – Na-evaluate na ng vaccine expert panel ang mga dokumento na isinumite ng Russian government at Gamaleya hinggil sa Sputnik V para sa clinical trial.

Ayon kay Health Usec Maria Rosario Vergeire, patuloy pa rin ang palikipag-ugnayan  ng gobyerno sa Russia  at manufacturer na Gamaleya.

Aniya, may mga ilang request pa ang pamahalaan na ipinadala sa Russia para sa iba pang detalye.

Sinasabing bakuna sa COVID-19 ang Sputnik V na natuklasan ng Russia na isasalang sa clinical trial sa bansa.

Sinabi ni Vergeire na naghihintay pa rin ang DOH at kaukulang mga ahensya ng sagot mula sa Russia at Gamaleya.

Sinabi rin ng opisyal na hiniling na rin nila ang protocol para sa clinical trial upang maisalang na rin sa evaluation para kapag nag-apply na ay magiging mabilis na ang proseso.

Nauna nang sinabi ng Department of Science and Technology o DOST na target ang clinical trial para sa Sputnik V ngayong buwan ng Oktubre.

Gayunman, nakadepende pa rin sa Russia at Gamaleya ang galaw ng proseso. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


Planong pagbuwag ni PRRD sa PhilHealth suportado ng Health Alliance for Democracy

October 2, 2020 @5:31 PM
Manila, Philippines – Suportado ng grupong Health Alliance for Democracy o HEAD ang pahayag ni Pangulong Duterte na buwagin ang Philippine Health Insurance Corporation o PhilHealth.

Sinabi ni HEAD Secretary General Albert Pacsual, sa isinagawang kilos  protesta sa harap  ng tanggapan ng Department of Health na kalutasan aniya upang matiyak  ang karapatan sa kalusogan ang pagbuwag sa Philhealth at pagtatatag  ng komprehensibong healthcare.

Isang paraan lamang aniya upang mapagtakpan ang naganap na katiwalian sa ahensiya na bilyun-bilyong piso ang nalusaw na kontribusyon mula sa milyung miyembro nito ang ipapalit o pagbabago ng pangalan ng Philhealth.

Sinabi pa ni Pascual na kailangan ng libreng health services, mga gamot mula sa health facilities sa mga barangay, distrito, lalawigan, rehiyon at maging sa national level upang maramdaman ang  epekto nang ginagawang pagsusulong ng pamahalaan sa kalusugan ng mga mamamayan.

Dagdag pa rito, kaakibat ang mga kinakailangang diagnostic machines at mga health personnel na sumasahod nang sapat o tama.

Kailangan din aniya na itaas ng sampung porsiyento ng Gross Domestic Product kasama na rito ang pagtugon sa COVID-19 pandemic.(Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


