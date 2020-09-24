Trending Now

Tugade, NGO tutol sa pagrehistro ng e-bike, scooters

September 24, 2020 @ 4:36 PM 1 hour ago
Manila, Philippines – Inihayag ni Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade ang personal niyang pagtutol sa pagrerehistro ng mga e-bike at scooter sa gitna ng pandemic at sa kawalan ng umiiral na patakaran dito.

Ginawa ni Tugade ang pagtutol sa harap ng pahayag ng Land Transportation office na dapat i-rehistro ang mga ito.

Gayunman, nagbigay-pasubali si Tugade sa pagsasabing makikinig siya sa boses ng mga mamamayan at kinauukulan para sa tamang patakaran dito.

Ayon kay LTO chief Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante, itinatakda ng Republic Act No. 4136 na dapat awtorisado at llisensyado ang anomang sasakyan, electric man o de gasoline o diesel.

Gumagawa na umano ang LTO ng patakaran na kung kung maaaprubahan ay magiging isang kautusang administratibo.

Kaugnay nito, nagpahayag din ng pagtutol sa plano ng LTO ang non-government organizaiton na Clean Air Movement Philippines sa pagsasabing ang sapilitang pagkuha ng driver’s license para sa nasabing uri ng mga sasakyan upang maibiyahe ang mga ito ay hindi makatutulong sa pag-usad ng ekonomiya ng bansa, lalo pa’t mismong si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang nag-utos na panatilihin ang isang metro distansya sa mga pasahero ng pampublikong sasakyan.

Sa ngayon, dummarami ang gumagamit ng e-bike at scooter sa pagnenegoso at pagpasok sa trabaho upang magkaroon ng social distancing at maiwasan ang pagsakay sa mga pampublikong sasakyan na maramihan kung magsakay na pinagmumulan na rin ng pagkalat ng coronavirus disease-19.

Bukod dito, marami rin ang nahihirapang magnegosyo at pumasok sa trabaho sa kawalan ng sapat na pampublikong sasakyan.

Ayon sa grupo, hindi dapat maging hadlang ang pamahalaan sa pagkilos ng taumbayan para magbago at umunlad ang ekonomiya ng bansa sa pagharang sa paggamit ng mga e-bike at scooter na napatunayan na ring walang nililkhang polusyon sa kapaligiran. RNT


MGCQ ‘di nangangahulugan ng pagbababa ng health protocols – Lopez

September 24, 2020 @5:54 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nanindigan si Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez na hindi nangangahulugang ibababa na ang health protocol kasabay ng pagsasailalim sa modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) ng mas maraming bahagi ng bansa.

“Narining niyo siguro napalutang natin ‘yung pag-move sa modified GCQ. When we proposed that, hindi po ibig sabhin ng modified GCQ na hindi na tayo mag-iingat, tatanggalin na natin ang health protocol. On the contrary, we’ll be more strict, mayroon na tayong health protocol,” punto ni Lopez.

Sa ulat, ang buong bansa ay nasa MGCQ na bukod sa Metro Manila, Bacolod, Tacloban, Bulacan, at Batangas which are under a general community quarantine (GCQ) habang ang Iligan ay nasa modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) naman hanggang September 30.

“Maaari po natin i-push ang mas magaan na community quarantine, subalit ang importante po ay may self-discipline at self-regulation ang buong bayan para talagang bumaba pa rin ang transmission kahit modified GCQ, that will allow us to open more sectors in the economy,” paliwanag pa ni Lopez. RNT/FGDC


Pagbabalik ng STL sa ilang lugar inanunsyo ng PCSO

September 24, 2020 @5:45 PM
Manila, Philippines – Kinumpirma na ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) ang pagbabalik ng Small Town Lottery (STL) gaming sa mas maraming lugar sa bansa, ayon sa ulat.

Batay sa PCSO, pinayagan na ang STL gaming operations sa Abra, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Surigao Del Sur, Davao Del Sur bukod sa Davao City, at Olongapo City, Zambales na epektibo kahapon, Sept. 23.

Sa kabila nito, may paalala naman ang PCSO sa publiko.

“Health and safety protocols implemented by the IATF [Inter-Agency Task Force], LGUs [Local Government Units] concerned, and the PCSO shall be strictly implemented,” saad dito.

Nagpasalamat din si PCSO General Manager Royina Garma sa mga patuloy na tumatangkilik sa PCSO gaming products kasama na ang STL, Lotto and Digit games, Keno at Instant Sweepstakes Scratch-it tickets.

“With your P20.00, you do not only get the chance to become a millionaire but you also get to help indigent Filipinos nationwide through the charity programs of PCSO,” ani Garma. RNT/FGDC


Pagyanig, pagguho ng airport site sa Bulacan ibinabala ng Phivolcs

September 24, 2020 @5:36 PM
Manila, Philippines – Philippines-Nagbabala ang isang opisyal ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology na ang lugar na pagtatayuan ng P740 bilyong halaga ng domestic at international airport sa lalawigan ng Bulacan ay lapitin sa mga pagyanig at pagguho ng lupa.

Sa pagdinig ng Senate public services committee, sinabi ni Phivolcs Director Dr. Renato Solidum, prone sa ground shaking at liquefaction ang  lugar na pagtatayuan ng “New Manila International Airport’ ng San Miguel Aerocity Inc., subsidiary ng San Miguel Corporation, datapwat malayo ito sa anomang fault system.

Batay sa United States Geological Survey, nagaganap ang liquefaction kapag ang “loosely packed, water-logged sediments” na malapit sa ground surface ay nawawalan ng lakas para labanan ang malalakas na pagyanig ng lupa.

Gayunman, sinabi ni Solidum na posibleng maiwasan ang naturang panganib kung ang itatayong airport ay may naaayong disenyo at konstruksyon.

Bukod sa pagyanig, ibinabala rin ni Solidum ang pagbaha sa naturang lugar na matagal nang inilalatag ng environmental groups.

Nauna rito, sinabi ng SMC na nakatakda silang magtayo ng multibillion pero flood control program para mapagaan ang taunang pagbaha sa Bulacan sa sandaling matanggap nila ang go signal para simulan ang proyekto.

Ayon kay Melissa Encanto-Tagarda, head ng government relations ng SMC, kumuha sila ng foreign partners na eksperto sa airport construction at safety designs. RNT 


80% ops capacity sa PUVs inapela ng mga negosyante

September 24, 2020 @5:27 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nanawagan ang Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) sa mga pampublikong transportasyon na mag-operate hanggang sa 80 percent capacity para sa unti-unting pagbubukas ng ekonomiya sa bansa.

 “Transportation is crucial to effectively revitalize businesses and help them recover. Many of our members continue to hurt even as they have been allowed to reopen because their workers are hampered by the lack of or absence of public transportation. Moreover, consumer demand continues to be low,” ani PCCI president Benedicto Yujuico.

“COVID-19 has been with us for 6 months now, and is not going away soon. We should not let it keep us hostage. Instead, we have to know how to move our way with the virus,” lahad pa nito.

Dapat din aniyang mahigpit na maipatupad ang hindi pagsasalita, walang pagkain, at paggamit ng cellphone sa loob ng pampublikong sasakyan.  RNT/FGDC


Comelec humirit ng dagdag-pondo para sa 2022 polls

September 24, 2020 @5:18 PM
Manila, Philippines-Humirit ang Commission on Elections ng mas malaking badyet para sa susunod na taon para sa pagbili ng bagong vote-counting machines para sa 2022 national elections.

Sa deliberasyon ng Kamara sa 2021 budget ng Comelec, sinabi ni Director James Jimenez na layunin ng Comelec na bumili ng  mas maraminga makina para matugunan ang inaasahang pagdagsa ng mga botante sa 2022.

Aniya, hindi lang ang edad ng makina ang problema kundi ang dami ng mga taong gagamit nito at inaasahan nilang darami ang botante dahil taon-taon naman talagang tumataas ang bilang ng mga botante.

Idinagdag pa ni Jimenez na kapag marami ang botante, nagsisiksikan sila sa isang makina  at hindi iyon safe pagdating sa sitwasyon ngayong pandemya.

Bukod sa pagtiyak na kakaunti lang ang taong gagamit ng iisang makina sa halalan, naghahanda rin ang eleksyon para masunod ang election safety protocols laban sa COVID-19 sakaling wala pa ring bakuna sa 2022.

Aside from making sure that fewer people are going to use the same machine in the elections, Comelec is also preparing to enforce election safety protocols against COVID-19 in case a vaccine remains unavailable by 2022.

Nanawagan din si Jimenez sa Kongreso na aksyunan ang nakabinbing panukala sa pagkakaroon ng alternatibong pamamaraan ng pagboto, tulad ng pagboto sa pamamagitan ng koreo.

Nabatid na ang orihinal na budget proposal ng Comelec ay P14.57B, subalit tinapyasan ito ng Department of Budget and Management at ginawang P14.34 bilyon. RNT 


