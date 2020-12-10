Ulat ng mga dyaryo ‘di ebidensya vs Leonen impeachment – solon
December 10, 2020 @ 11:35 AM
2 hours ago
Views:
102
Remate Online2020-12-10T12:10:03+08:00
Manila, Philippines – Ayon kay House Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez hindi matibay na ebidensya ang mga ulat mula sa mga dyaryo upang mapatalsik si Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.
“Newspaper reports will not hold in any proceedings, in any court and administrative proceedings like ours. There has to be a clear, direct testimony and there should be testimonial evidence and documentary evidence,” giit ni Rodriguez.
“Administrative proceedings like these require substantial evidence. There has to be substantial evidence that is brought about by the complaint and if there is none, then it will be dismissed,” dagdag ng mambabatas.
Ayon sa reklamo, wala umanong integridad si Leonen sa hindi umano paghain ng statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALN) sa loob ng 15 taon na mula sa kolum sa isang dyaryo.
Isinumite ito ni Edwin Cordevilla ng Filipino League of Advocates for Good Government sa tulong ni lawyer Larry Gadon.
Samantala, magsisimula ang pagdinig nito sa 2021. RNT/ELM
December 10, 2020 @1:14 PM
Views:
2
Manila, Philippines – Mananatiling bukas ang ibat- ibang ospital at health facilities ngayong Holiday Season .
Ito ay ayon kay Health Secretaruy Francisco Duque III kung saan nais ng kagawaran na manatili pa rin ang “skeletal force” lalo na at may banta pa rin ng Covid-19 sa bansa.
Sinabi ng kalihim na nais nilang maging operational ang mga laboratory at ospital sa Pasko at bagong taon at tiyakin na mayroong skeletal force upang patuloy ang operasyon.
Paliwanag ng kalihim , ito ay dahil hindi natin masasabi kung kakailangan ang testing kaya mas mainam na mayroon nang nakahanda o bukas na laboratory sa Pasko at Bagong Taon.
Aniya, kapag special holidays ay lagi namang may skeletal workforce para masiguro na may available sa oras na kakailanganin. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden
December 10, 2020 @1:02 PM
Views:
11
Manila, Philippines – Nagsagawa ng kilos protesta ang ibat-ibang grupo ngayong araw kasabay ng paggunita ng International Human Rights Day.
Kinondena ng mga nagraraly ang ibat-ibang usapin sa ilalim ng pamahalaang Duterte gaya nang jeepney phaseout, terorismo at ang patuloy na pag-atake ng administrasyon sa mga militante.
Hiniling din ng mga militante na itigil na ang red tagging sa mga indibidwal na kontra sa administrasyon.
Hindi naman alintana ng mga militante ang panaka-nakang pagbuhos ng ulan at nagpatuloy pa rin sa kanilang pagtitipon at martsa patungong Mendiola. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden
December 10, 2020 @12:50 PM
Views:
12
Manila, Philippines – Inihain na sa Kamara ang batas na magpapalawig ng bisa ng Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2) hanggang Marso 27, 2021.
Ihihain ito nina AAMBIS-OWA Party-list Representative Sharon Garin at Deputy Speaker Wes Gatchalian upang masigurong patuloy at mabisa ang pagbibigay ng tulong sa mga apektado ng pandemya.
Ayon kay Garin, kinakailangang palawigin ang batas dahil sa “substantial delay” sa paglalabas ng pondo.
Dahil dito mabibigyan ng karagdagang oras ang mga lokal na pamahalaan at government financial institutions (GFIs) na makumpleto ang pagkuha ng pondo para sa COVID-19 response at recovery interventions.
Naihain na rin ni Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto sa Senado ang counterpart bill nito.
“Upon the enactment of the bill, the availability of the appropriations provided under Section 10 of RA 11494 and Republic Act No. 11465, otherwise known as the General Appropriations Act of 2020, including interventions and the automatic appropriations of new programs, projects and activity under Section 4 (rr) of RA 11494, shall be extended until the next adjournment of the 18th Congress on March 27, 2021,” anila. RNT/ELM
December 10, 2020 @12:38 PM
Views:
24
Manila, Philippines – Ayon sa Department of Education (DepEd) patuloy na pinaiigting ng kagawaran ang edukasyon at mga pagsasanay sa mga guro upang iangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon sa bansa.
Ito ay matapos makakuha ng pinakamababang ranggo ang Pilipinas sa math at science ng mga Grade 4 ayon sa isang pag-aaral.
“It goes with like the motivation of the learners, the commitment and competence of the teachers, the effectiveness of school management and the availability of learning resources,” saad ni DepEd Undersecretary for Curriculum and Instruction Diosdado San Antonio sa isang panayam ng ANC.
Dagdag nito na gumagastos ang DepEd para sa mga educational facility at pinagyayabong ang National Educators Academy of the Philippines upang iangat ang kasanayan ng mga guro.
“In fact, recently, we also reviewed the Philippine Professional Standards for Teachers to be more attentive to the competencies expected of them so that they could be very effective,” aniya.
Sinusuri rin ng DepEd ang curriculum.
“The first phase has been finished. We discovered that while the standards, the contents and the learning standards are at par with those identified with other countries around the world, our curriculum as it is now prior to COVID 19 is congested,” ani San Antonio.
Sumasali rin ang bansa sa mga international large-scale assessment tulad ng PISA or the Program for International Student Assessment.
“This international large scale assessment we would be able to monitor the extent of effectiveness of the initiatives were currently pursuing now,” aniya.
Saad pa nito na mahalaga ang programang “Sulong Edukalidad” upang itaas ang kalidad ng edukasyon sa bansa.
“I think its a matter of intensifying all these efforts,” ani San Antonio.
“We will always be trying to make adjustments, monitor what’s happening and evaluate with the necessary adjustments on the plans,” dagdag nito. RNT/ELM
December 10, 2020 @12:25 PM
Views:
85
Manila, Philippines – Mananatiling isa sa mga “dangerous drug” sa Pilipinas ang cannabis o marijuana kahit inalis na ito ng United Nations bilang narcotic drug.
“It remains regulated because it is highly addictive and posses negative health, social, and legal consequences,” batay sa pinasamanang pahayag ng DDB at Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
Ayon kay Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) chairman Catalino Cuy kinokonsidera lamang ng batas ang medical marijuana ngunit hindi para sa recreational use.
Sa ilalim ng Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 na bawal ang “cultivation, possession, use, sale, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution and transportation” ng marijuana.
“Through this clarification, the DDB and PDEA hope that the reclassification of cannabis by the UN-CND will not send a wrong message to the public, especially the youth that it is safe and legal for recreational use,” anila. RNT/ELM