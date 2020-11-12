Trending Now

#UlyssesPH: Signal No. 2 itinaas sa 10 lugar

November 12, 2020 @ 2:32 PM
Manila, Philippines – Itinaas ng PAGASA ang Signal No. 2 sa 10 lugar sa patuloy na pananalasa ng bagyong Ulysses.

Dagdag pa rito, inaasahang lalabas na ng PAR ang nasabing bagyo bukas ng umaga.

Sa 2 p.m. bulletin, nakataas ang Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 sa mga sumusunod:

  • the western portion of Pangasinan (Bayambang, Bautista, Alcala, Santo Tomas, Malasiqui, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Basista, San Carlos City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Urbiztondo, Mangatarem, Aguilar, Bugallon, Lingayen, Labrador, Infanta, Mabini, Sual, Dasol, Burgos, Alaminos City, Agno, Bani, Bolinao, Anda)

  • Zambales

  • Bataan

  • Tarlac

  • Pampanga

  • the southwestern portion of Bulacan (Baliuag, Bustos, San Jose del Monte City, Santa Maria, Marilao, Pandi, Meycauayan City, Bocaue, Balagtas, Plaridel, Obando, Bulacan, Guiguinto, Malolos City, Pulilan, Calumpit, Paombong, Hagonoy)

  • Metro Manila

  • Cavite

  • the southwestern portion of Batangas (Talisay, San Nicolas, Laurel, Agoncillo, Taal, Santa Teresita, San Luis, Bauan, Mabini, Alitagtag, Lemery, Calaca, Balayan, Tuy, Nasugbu, Lian, Calatagan, Tingloy)

  • the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island

Habang TCWS No. 1 naman sa:

  • the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Bantay, Santa Catalina, Vigan City, Caoayan, Santa, Narvacan, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, Burgos, San Esteban, San Emilio, Quirino, Cervantes, Alilem, Sugpon, Suyo, Sigay, Gregorio Del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Cruz, Tagudin, Santa Lucia, Galimuyod, Candon City, Banayoyo, Santiago, Lidlidda)

  • La Union

  • the rest of Pangasinan

  • the southwestern portion of Abra (Tubo, Luba, Villaviciosa, Pilar, Manabo, San Isidro, Bangued, Pidigan, Langiden, San Quintin)

  • the western portion of Mountain Province (Bontoc, Sadanga, Sagada, Sabangan, Bauko, Tadian, Besao)

  • the western portion of Ifugao (Lagawe, Banaue, Hingyon, Hungduan, Tinoc, Asipulo, Lamut, Kiangan)

  • Benguet

  • Nueva Vizcaya

  • the southern portion of Aurora (Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

  • Nueva Ecija

  • the rest of Bulacan

  • the northern and western portions of Quezon (Lucena City, Pagbilao, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, Dolores, Tayabas City, Lucban, Mauban, Sampaloc, Real, General Nakar, Infanta)

  • Rizal

  • Laguna

  • the rest of Batangas

  • the northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan)

  • the rest of northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Santa Cruz, Mamburao)

Namataan ang sentro ni Ulysses sa layong 140 kilometrong kanluran ng Iba, Zambales taglay ang 130 km per hour na hangin malapit sa gitna at pagbugsong 160 kph.  RNT/FGDC


1,407 bagong kaso ng COVID naitala; 11 nasawi, 211 gumaling

November 12, 2020 @4:07 PM

Manila, Philippines – Umabot  na sa 402,820 ang kabuuang bilang ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa dahil sa karagdagang 1,407 na naitala ng Department of Health (DOH) ngayong araw ng Huwebes, November 12.

Nadagdagan naman ng 211 ang mga gumaling sa sakit habang 11 lamang ang pumanaw.

Sa ngayon, nasa 362,417 na ang kabuuan ng mga nakarekober at 7,721 naman ang pumanaw.

Ang aktibong kaso ay umabot na lamang sa 32,682 kung saan nasa 83.6% ang  mild cases; 9.4% ang asymptomatic; 4.4% ang critical; 2.4% ang severe; at ang moderate case ay 0.10%.

Karamihan sa mga lugar na may naitalang mataas na kaso ng COVID-19 ay ang Davao City na may 214; Eastern Samar,75; Rizal,75; Cavite,64 ;Quezon,54.

Tatlong duplicate naman ang inalis sa total case counts kung saan ito ay recovered cases.

Walo naman ang na-tag bilang recovered case ang na-reclassified  bilang deaths. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


P120M smuggled na sigarilyo nasabad sa CDO

November 12, 2020 @3:55 PM

Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang nasa P120 milyon halaga ng mga smuggle na sigarilyo ang nasabat ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Cagayan de Oro nitong nakaraang linggo.

Ayon sa BOC, nag-ugat ang pagkakahuli sa mga smuggled na sigarilyo makaraang makatanggap sila ng impormasyon mula sa isang concerned citizen na isang bangkang de motor ang may karga ng mga nasabing kontrabando.

Dahil dito, agad na nagsagawa ng operasyon ang BOC kung saan isang M/L Nur 1 vessel na mula sa Indonesia ang patungo sanang Indanan, Sulu ang kanilang hinarang kasama ang kanilang Anti-Smuggling operation team gayundin ang Naval Intelligence and Security Unit (NISU) Zamboanga, Naval Forces Western Mindanao, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine National Police, Philippine Marines, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, at iba pang intelligence operatives.

Sa isinagawang operasyon, nabuking at nakumpiska ang may 3,000 kahon ng mga ismagel na sigarilyo na tinatayang aabot sa P120 milyon halaga.

Itinurn-over ang mga nakumpiskang kontrabando sa BOC para sa beripikasyon ng dami ng mga smuggled na sigarilyo.

“This shall undergo proper disposition procedure pursuant to Customs laws. Also, a Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) will be issued against the subject goods for lack of permit from the National Tobacco Administration (NTA) and for violation of the Amended Rules and Regulations Governing the Exportation and Importation of Tobacco and Tobacco Products pursuant to Executive Order No. 245, as well as violations of R.A 8424 known as National Internal Revenue Code of the Philippines and Section 1401 of R.A 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act,” saad ng BOC.    JAY Reyes


‘White elephants’, ‘skeletons’ sa DPWH budget, ibinunyag ni Lacson

November 12, 2020 @3:43 PM

Manila, Philippines – Ibinulgar ni Senador Panfilo Lacson ang halagang P135 bilyon na inilaan ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) sa aabot sa 6,000 proyekto na hindi natapos sa kabila ng multi-milyong halaga ng pondo sa ilang nakaraang taon na pawang pagsasayang sa pera ng bayan.

Sa kanyang manipestasyon sa ginanap na deliberasyon ng P4.5 trilyong national budget sa 2021,  sinabi ni Lacson na kanyang natuklasan ang pagkakaiba sa pagitan ng “extraordinary huge amounts” at kakarampot na alokasyon sa infrastructure project sa ilang bahagi ng bansa.

 Aniya, natuklasan ng kanyang staff anbg 5,913 “rehased” project na nagkakahalagang P135 bilyon kabilang ang “skeletons” ng multi-purpose building (MPBs) at ilang inabandona sa iba’t-ibang kadahilanan at naging “white elephants.”

“There could not be a better illustration of how acts of corruption are committed than by the misuse and abuse of public funds — not anymore by the hundreds of thousands but by the millions of pesos, wasted during implementation of the national budget or the General Appropriations Act (GAA),” lahad ng senador.

“It would be like tolerating fraud if we continue allotting funds even after we have already seen how many of the local projects remained to be skeletons even after we have appropriated a few million pesos.”

Sinabi naman ni Senador Sonny Angara na maaaring ungkatin ni Lacson ang mga isyung inilutang ni Lacson kapag sinimulan ang talakayin ang badyet ng DPWH kasama si Secretary Mark Villar.

Dahil dito, ipinanukala ni Lacson na gastusin  ang halagang P68 bilyon na inilaan sa pagtatayo ng MPBs sa 2021, sa pagtatayo ng evacuation center o quarantine facilities.

“The proposals for the fund realignment may be discussed during the period of amendments,” ayon kay Angara.

Kinuwestiyon din ni Lacson  ang isyu ng pagkakaiba sa pagpopondo ng DPWH projects kumpara sa P15. 351 bilyon alokasyon sa isang urban engineering district sa Davao laban sa isa na nakatanggap lamang ng P42 milyon.

“What’s in those districts that could merit, not to mention, absorptive capacity? Because I cannot see how that engineering district could implement P15.351 billion of infrastructure projects [in one year],” lahad pa nito.

Sinabi ni Lacson na matapos nitong suyurin ang DPWH budget, natuklasan nito ang P7.9 bilyong proyekto sa Benguet province, P7.5 bilyon sa Albay province at P3.75 bilyon sa lalawigan ng Abra.

Tinukoy ni Lacson  ang dapat na engineering district na:  “That’s the honor roll, Mr. President—horror roll.”

Kausap ni Lacson si Senate President Vicente Sotto III na nagulat sa kanyang natuklasan.

“I never came across something like that in the past because before, allocations were usually meant to benefit not only a single district, but an entire province,” ayon kay Lacson. Ernie Reyes


PCG: Islander plane idineploy sa aerial surveillance

November 12, 2020 @3:31 PM

Manila, Philippines – Idineploy na ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Aviation Force (CGAF) ang kanilang BN Islander plane upang magsagawa ng aerial survellaince sa Marikina, Rizal, at CaMaNaVa.

Ayon sa PCG, ito ay upang tumulong sa isinasagawang rescue operations at matukoy ang lawak ng binahang mga lugar na apektado ng bagyong Ulysess.

Bukod dito, nakatakda ring ideploy ang airbus light twin engine helicopter na may tail number CGH-1451 at CGH-1452 upang magsagawa ng aerila rescue operation.

Sa ngayon ay nagpapatuloy ang rescue operation ng mga tauhan ng PCG sa Marikina, Rizal at iba pang lugar na lubhang nalubog sa baha.

Ayon pa sa PCG, nakapagdeploy na ng kabuuang 20  rescue teams na binubuo ng 72 personnel na equipped SAR gears; 10 rubber boats; 6 aluminum boats; 11 multipurpose vehicles; at 3 trucks upang tumulong sa apektadong pamilya sa Metro Manila at karating probinsya tulad ng Rizal at Cavite.

Naka-standby naman ang lima pang team sa PCG National headquarters sa Port Area para sa posibleng augmentation sa nagpapatuloy na evacuation at rescue operations. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


Plaridel, Sangley airports binaha; walang kuryente —CAAP

November 12, 2020 @3:20 PM

Manila, Philippines – Iniulat ng Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) na hindi nagtamo ng malaking pinsala ang kanilang mga paliparan dahil sa bagyong Ulysses.

Gayunpaman, binaha ang Plaridel Airport.

 “Cracked door panels and water leakages were also reported in its tower building due to storm surges. The airport facility experienced power interruption around 4:45 a.m. today,” saad sa kalatas.

Maging ang Runway 07 ng Sangley airport ay binaha rin.

“Power outage was also experienced since 12:20 a.m.,” lahad ng CAAP.

Area 5 – Bicol Region Airports:

  • Virac Airport – currently operational, no damage and on-duty personnel are relocated to safe areas

  • Naga Airport  – currently operational, no significant damage to facilities

  • Legazpi Airport – currently operational, no damage facilities

“Further, as reported by Area Manager 5 Cynthia Tumanut to CAAP Director General Capt. Jim Sydiongco, airports in area 5 incurred no additional damages from the typhoon. All personnel were also accounted for and safe.”

In Area 3 or airports in Jomalig, Mamburao, Marinduque, San Jose, Pinamalayan, Wasig, Romblon, Subic Bay, Iba, Baler, Alabat, Calapan, Lubang “sustained no damage in their facilities.”

Wala namang naiulat na napinsala sa Area 3 o mga paliparan sa Jomalig, Mamburao, Marinduque, San Jose, Pinamalayan, Wasig, Romblon, Subic Bay, Iba, Baler, Alabat, Calapan, at Lubang.

“Equipment and all personnel were also safe.”

 “CAAP airport managers are still ordered to be on high alert and to closely monitor their respective airports. Situation reports are also continuously monitored and consolidated by the CAAP Operations Center (OPCEN),” giit pa ng CAAP.

 “Airports have secured its powerplant and runway equipment, boarded their facilities, coordinated with the local DRMC offices, and has activated its procedures to mitigate the impact of the said typhoon.” RNT/FGDC


