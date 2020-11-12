UlyssesPH: Signal No. 2 itinaas sa 10 lugar







Manila, Philippines – Idineploy na ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Aviation Force (CGAF) ang kanilang BN Islander plane upang magsagawa ng aerial survellaince sa Marikina, Rizal, at CaMaNaVa.

Ayon sa PCG, ito ay upang tumulong sa isinasagawang rescue operations at matukoy ang lawak ng binahang mga lugar na apektado ng bagyong Ulysess.

Bukod dito, nakatakda ring ideploy ang airbus light twin engine helicopter na may tail number CGH-1451 at CGH-1452 upang magsagawa ng aerila rescue operation.

Sa ngayon ay nagpapatuloy ang rescue operation ng mga tauhan ng PCG sa Marikina, Rizal at iba pang lugar na lubhang nalubog sa baha.

Ayon pa sa PCG, nakapagdeploy na ng kabuuang 20 rescue teams na binubuo ng 72 personnel na equipped SAR gears; 10 rubber boats; 6 aluminum boats; 11 multipurpose vehicles; at 3 trucks upang tumulong sa apektadong pamilya sa Metro Manila at karating probinsya tulad ng Rizal at Cavite.

Naka-standby naman ang lima pang team sa PCG National headquarters sa Port Area para sa posibleng augmentation sa nagpapatuloy na evacuation at rescue operations. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)