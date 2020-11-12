UlyssesPH: Signal No. 2 itinaas sa 10 lugar

Frenchlyn Del Corro
Manila, Philippines – Itinaas ng PAGASA ang Signal No. 2 sa 10 lugar sa patuloy na pananalasa ng bagyong Ulysses.
Dagdag pa rito, inaasahang lalabas na ng PAR ang nasabing bagyo bukas ng umaga.
Sa 2 p.m. bulletin, nakataas ang Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 sa mga sumusunod:
the western portion of Pangasinan (Bayambang, Bautista, Alcala, Santo Tomas, Malasiqui, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Basista, San Carlos City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Urbiztondo, Mangatarem, Aguilar, Bugallon, Lingayen, Labrador, Infanta, Mabini, Sual, Dasol, Burgos, Alaminos City, Agno, Bani, Bolinao, Anda)
Zambales
Bataan
Tarlac
Pampanga
the southwestern portion of Bulacan (Baliuag, Bustos, San Jose del Monte City, Santa Maria, Marilao, Pandi, Meycauayan City, Bocaue, Balagtas, Plaridel, Obando, Bulacan, Guiguinto, Malolos City, Pulilan, Calumpit, Paombong, Hagonoy)
Metro Manila
Cavite
the southwestern portion of Batangas (Talisay, San Nicolas, Laurel, Agoncillo, Taal, Santa Teresita, San Luis, Bauan, Mabini, Alitagtag, Lemery, Calaca, Balayan, Tuy, Nasugbu, Lian, Calatagan, Tingloy)
the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island
Habang TCWS No. 1 naman sa:
the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Bantay, Santa Catalina, Vigan City, Caoayan, Santa, Narvacan, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, Burgos, San Esteban, San Emilio, Quirino, Cervantes, Alilem, Sugpon, Suyo, Sigay, Gregorio Del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Cruz, Tagudin, Santa Lucia, Galimuyod, Candon City, Banayoyo, Santiago, Lidlidda)
La Union
the rest of Pangasinan
the southwestern portion of Abra (Tubo, Luba, Villaviciosa, Pilar, Manabo, San Isidro, Bangued, Pidigan, Langiden, San Quintin)
the western portion of Mountain Province (Bontoc, Sadanga, Sagada, Sabangan, Bauko, Tadian, Besao)
the western portion of Ifugao (Lagawe, Banaue, Hingyon, Hungduan, Tinoc, Asipulo, Lamut, Kiangan)
Benguet
Nueva Vizcaya
the southern portion of Aurora (Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)
Nueva Ecija
the rest of Bulacan
the northern and western portions of Quezon (Lucena City, Pagbilao, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, Dolores, Tayabas City, Lucban, Mauban, Sampaloc, Real, General Nakar, Infanta)
Rizal
Laguna
the rest of Batangas
the northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan)
the rest of northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Santa Cruz, Mamburao)