‘Unahan at agawan’ sa COVID vax priority list itinanggi ng AFP
February 26, 2021 @ 7:31 PM
Frenchlyn Del Corro2021-02-26T19:33:08+08:00
Manila, Philippines – Itinanggi ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ang alegasyon na unahan at agawan sa COVID vaccine priority list.
“Hindi po kami nakikipag-agawan, hindi po kami nakikipag-unahan sa pagbabakunang ito. Kung ano ang mailaan sa amin, tatanggapin namin sapagkat mahalaga sa amin na protektado ang aming mga kasamahan,” lahad ni Major Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesperson.
“The vaccination of our soldiers will start as soon as the vaccines are aready available.”
Inanunsyong magbibigay ng 100,000 dose ng bakuna ang China sa Department of National Defense.
Sinabi ni Arevalo na ang 50,000 dose ay ilalaan sa mga sundalo. RNT/FGDC
February 26, 2021 @7:22 PM
Manila, Philippines – Kumpiyansa si Assistant Majority Leader at Iloilo City Rep. Julienne Baronda na pagtitibayin na ng Kamara ang panukalang Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers.
Ayon kay Baronda, ikino-consolidate na ng technical working group ang ipinasang substitute bill ng 39 na panukalang inihain para sa pagsusulong ng karapatan at dagdag na benepisyo para sa barangay health workers.
Kasabay nito, hinimok ni Baronda ang House Leadership na iprayoridad ang pagsasabatas ng mahalagang panukala.
Aniya, ang barangay health workers ay katuwang para sa paghahatid ng health services ng gobyerno.
Sa ilalim ng House Bill 1557 na inakda ni Baronda, isinusulong na mapalakas ang paghahatid ng serbisyong pangkalusugan sa mga komunidad sa pamamagitan ng pag-aatas sa mga LGUs na magtalaga ng hanggang limang barangay health workers na dadaan muna sa accreditation ng local health board.
Nakapaloob din sa panukala ang pagkakaloob ng benepisyo, incentives, allowances at pagtiyak ng security of tenure ng barangay health workers.
Nakatakda nang isalang sa deliberasyon ng plenaryo ang panukala at inaasahang maaprubahan ito agad sa ikalawa at ikatlo at huling pagbasa. Gail Mendoza
February 26, 2021 @7:14 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nilinaw ng Department of Health (DOH) na hindi mawawala ang priority status ng health workers sa COVID-19 vaccination program kahit tumanggi sa Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech.
Iginiit ni Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire na ang rekomendasyon ng National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) na maiturok ang Sinovac sa health workers ay hindi naman mandatory.
“Binibigay natin ngayon sa healthcare workers the decision if they want to accept it or not. Maaari naman nating ibigay sa ating healthcare workers because ‘yung ating objective of reducing morbidity and mortality, maa-achieve pa rin natin,” saad nito sa virtual briefing.
“Let’s say for example dinecline niya, then eligible pa rin naman siya doon sa susunod na tranche ng vaccine na darating,” pahayag ni NITAG member Dr. Maria Consorcia Quizon.
Hinikayat din ni NITAG member Dr. Nina Castillo-Carandang ang health workers na ikonsidera ang Sinovac jab.
“We always look to our healthcare workers for good examples of how to take better care of ourselves. If our healthcare workers are reluctant to accept vaccination, then that also sends a signal to the general public,” lahad nito.
“So we’d like to offer this opportunity for healthcare workers, if they’re willing to do so, to have themselves vaccinated with Sinovac… because we don’t know yet as to when the next vaccines of whatever brand are coming to the country.”
“[It] is not a contraindication nor a recommendation born of concern over the vaccine’s safety… It was never a question of the vaccine’s safety but a question of rational use of available resources,” paliwanag pa ng opisyal. RNT/FGDC
February 26, 2021 @7:07 PM
Manila, Philippines – Ipinagtataka ni Senator Risa Hontiveros na mayroon namang malaking intelligence funds ang Philippine National Police (PNP) at Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) ngunit bakit nauwi ang kanilang operasyon sa deadly shootout.
Iginiit nito ang P856 milyong intelligence fund para sa mga pulis at P500 milyon sa anti-drugs agency.
“How could this have happened, at all, in the first place? Why did the shootout take place for as long as an hour? Hindi ba pwedeng magkalinawan, even within the first few minutes, that a misencounter breaks out?” punto ni Hontiveros.
“Ang laki ng intelligence funds nila pareho pero ganyan ang nangyari.”
“The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) did admit that this has happened numerous times. These ‘misencounters’ should be rare, not common,” dagdag pa ni Hontiveros. RNT/FGDC
February 26, 2021 @7:00 PM
Manila, Philippines – Sinimulan na ang pagsasanay ng body cameras sa mga pulis bilang bahagi ng law enforcement operations.
Unang isinailalim ang National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) sa pagsasanay sa NCRPO headquarters sa Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.
Sinabi ni PNP Director for Logistics, Maj. Gen. Angelito Casimiro na makatatanggap ang bawat police station ng 16 body cameras kung saan walo ang ginagamit sa mga pagpapatrolya at walo sa mga operasyon.
“The DL (Directorate for Logistics) has been active in advancing its logistical programs and projects to support the operations and administration of the PNP we should not be immobilized by the fear of this pandemic but instead we should endure and overcome as one,” lahad ni Casimiro.
“We in the DL firmly believe that as time progressed, we should also advance with our means and methods on how to better serve the public and the country’s national police force.”
“Also, it enhances police transparency and legitimacy as well as civility of police citizen encounters, which create a huge impact on our policing and in the criminal justice system as a whole,” dagdag pa nito. RNT/FGDC
February 26, 2021 @6:52 PM
Manila, Philippines – Inaasahang uulanin ang bansa dahil sa easterlies, batay sa PAGASA.
Naitala rin ng PAGASA ang minimum temperature ng 22.3°C kaninang 6:30 a.m. at maximum temperature na 34.1°C nitong 3:30 p.m. RNT/FGDC