UP magpapatupad ng 'no fail policy' – Student Regent
November 26, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Inanunsyo ng Office of the Student Regent (OSR) na walang estudyante sa University of the Philippines (UP) ang makakukuha ng bagsak na grado ngayong semestre.
Sa Twitter post, sinabi ng OSR na magpapatupad ang UP ng ‘no fail policy’ kung saan nangangahulugang walang estudyante ang makakukuha ng gradong “4” o “5”.
Maglalabas naman anila ang Vice President for Academic Affairs ng guidelines ukol dito.
“This is an initial victory for the UP student body as we continuously fight for the most inclusive and compassionate solutions for our education! UP, pakinggan ang UP community!” saad ng OSR sa tweet. RNT/FGDC
November 26, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Nakapasa ang bunsong anak ni dating National COVID-19 Task Force adviser Dr. Tony Leachon sa isinagawang Physician Licensure Exam
“Congratulations to our youngest son, Jolo for passing the November 2020 PRC Physician Licensure examinations,” tweet ni Leachon.
“Praise the Lord. Another doctor in the family!”
Kasabay nito ay ibinahagi rin ni Leachon ang isa pang larawan ng kanyang anak na si Vana at asawang si Marge na kapwa doktor.
“Proud moment! 4 doctors in our family,” saad pa nito sa caption.
“My wife , Marge, daughter Vana, youngest son Jolo and one public servant , eldest son Mikan in [Oriental] Mindoro. To God be the glory.” RNT/FGDC
November 26, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Naaresto na ang mga suspek sa pagpatay kay Palawan lawyer Eric Jay Magcamit, batay sa Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).
Ayon kay IBP President Domingo Egon Cayosa, nakasuhan na ang mga pumatay isang linggo makalipas ang brutal na pamamaril kay Magcamit noong November 17.
Hindi naman pinangalanan ni Cayosa ang mga nadakip na suspek.
“We appreciate and commend the swift action and all those who helped bring the murderers before the bar of justice,”pahayag ng opisyal. RNT/FGDC
November 26, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Tiniyak ng Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) na ‘stable’ ang suplay ng isda sa kabila ng pananalasa ng magkasunod na bagyong nakapinsala sa sektor ng pag-iisda.
Sa virtual presser, sinabi ni DA Undersecretary for Agri-Industrialization and for Fisheries Cheryl Caballero na ang fish inventory ay na-project sa 87,539 metric tons (MT).
Batay naman kay DA spokesperson Noel Reyes, naitala ang 4,552.26 MT pinsala sa kanilang sektor.
Ipinresenta rin ang isang infographic na angpapakita ng overall supply ng isda na nasa 3,420,232 MT kung saab 2,946,165 MT dito ay mula sa local supply. RNT/FGDC
November 26, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Iniulat ni National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) executive director Ricardo Jalad na ang pinsala sa insprastraktura dulot ng bagyong Ulysses ay pumalo na sa P10.79 bilyon.
Tinataya aniyang nasa apat na milyong indibidwal ang napinsala ng bagyon Ulysses mula sa mga rehiyon ng Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, National Capital Region, at Cordillera Administrative Region.
Paglilinaw ni Jalad, nananatili sa 73 ang nasawi.
“Buti naman itong 73 napanatili na sa ganiyan, two weeks na ‘yan, wala ng naidadagdag. Si Super Typhoon Rolly naman mas mababa, 25 deaths ang inabot diyan.”
“Lahat ho ng naapektuhan ay binibigyan ng tulong even ‘yung mga hindi lumikas,” giit pa ng opisyal. RNT/FGDC
November 26, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Inanunsyo na ng Meralco na naibalik na ang kuryente sa service area na napinsala ng bagyong Ulysses.
“As of November 24, 2020, Meralco has completed full restoration of all of its facilities and electric service affected by Typhoon Ulysses,” lahad ng Meralco.
Naunang target ng Meralco na maibalik ang kuryente noon pang November 15 ngunit hindi agad natapos dahil sa may mga lugar na baha pa rin. RNT/FGDC