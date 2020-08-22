UP projection mas mababa; 220K COVID-19 cases sa katapusan ng Agosto inaasahan







Manila, Philippines – Tinutulan ni Senator Manny Pacquiao ang isinusulong na gawing pribado ang PhilHealth upang masupil ang korapsyon.

“Sa oras na ginawang pribado ang PhilHealth, tiyak na tataas din ang bayarin ng mga miyembro dahil kailangan na nitong kumita gaya ng ibang mga pribadong health insurance providers,” ani Pacquiao.

Maalalang inihain ni Marikina City Representative Stella Quimbo ang panukalang ’empowering the President to privatize PhilHealth.’

Para naman kay Pacquiao, ito ay sumasalungat sa Universal Health Care law.

“The best thing is to jail its corrupt officials instead of privatizing PhilHealth. We just need to overhaul PhilHealth and fill it with people who are honest, dedicated and competent,” punto pa nito.

Naniniwala naman si Senator Grace Poe, chair ng Senate Committee on Public Services na kailangang palitan ang pamumuno.

Bukas din aniya siya sa usapin ng ‘privatization’ hangga’t may kauukulang kondisyon.

“In a way this is something that we can probably explore. I think the private sector has done better in managing businesses,” lahad pa nito sa isang panayam. RNT/FGDC