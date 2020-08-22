UP projection mas mababa; 220K COVID-19 cases sa katapusan ng Agosto inaasahan

Frenchlyn Del Corro
Manila, Philippines – Inamyendahan ng University of the Philippines OCTA Research Group ang kanilang pagtataya sa coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 cases sa katapusan ng buwan.
Isa anila itong magandang resulta kung saan aasahan ang 220,000 kabuuang bilang ng infection sa naunang 250,000 na prediksyon dulot ng dalawang linggong lockdown sa Metro Manila at mga karatig probinsya.
“If we hit 220,000 total cases by the end of the month that’s actually a good result for us because that means we’re really maybe we are really slowing down the pandemic,” ani UP mathematics professor Guido David said during a virtual forum organized by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP).
Sa datos kahapon, Agosto 21 ay umabot na sa 182,365 ang kabuuang kaso ng COVID-19 sa Pilipinas.
“So worst case, we hit 230,000. Right now it’s looking like we might miss it by a little bit, maybe 225,000 or 220,000.”
Sa mungkahi ni David upang mapababa ang bilang ng kaso, ang GCQ dapat sa Metro Manila ay mas maging malawak kaysa sa naunang GCQ.