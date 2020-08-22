Trending Now

UP projection mas mababa; 220K COVID-19 cases sa katapusan ng Agosto inaasahan

UP projection mas mababa; 220K COVID-19 cases sa katapusan ng Agosto inaasahan

August 22, 2020 @ 9:32 AM 8 mins ago
Views: 2
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Inamyendahan ng University of the Philippines OCTA Research Group ang kanilang pagtataya sa coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 cases sa katapusan ng buwan.

Isa anila itong magandang resulta kung saan aasahan ang 220,000 kabuuang bilang ng infection sa naunang 250,000 na prediksyon dulot ng dalawang linggong lockdown sa Metro Manila at mga karatig probinsya.

“If we hit 220,000 total cases by the end of the month that’s actually a good result for us because that means we’re really maybe we are really slowing down the pandemic,” ani UP mathematics professor Guido David said during a virtual forum organized by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP).

Sa datos kahapon, Agosto 21 ay umabot na sa 182,365 ang kabuuang kaso ng COVID-19 sa Pilipinas.

“So worst case, we hit 230,000. Right now it’s looking like we might miss it by a little bit, maybe 225,000 or 220,000.”

Sa mungkahi ni David upang mapababa ang bilang ng kaso, ang GCQ dapat sa Metro Manila ay mas maging malawak kaysa sa naunang GCQ.

“More testing, contact tracing, isolation should be properly done and then localized lockdowns should be properly implemented.” RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Robin Padilla, kinuyog ng bashers dahil sa appointment!

August 22, 2020 @9:30 AM
Views: 6
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Literal na kinuyog ng mga bashers ang aktor na si Robin Padilla at ang Philippine Army dahil sa appointment ng aktor bilang Philippine Army Communications Panel Chief.

Karamihan sa mga netizens ay nagtatanong kung bakit si Robin pa ang na-appoint sa nasabing position sa kabila ng kanyang pagiging ex-convict.

Kinukuwestyon din ng mga netizen ang qualifications ng aktor para hawakan ang isang sensitibong posisyon sa gobyerno.

May ilan naman na sinisisi ang pamunuan ng Philippine Army dahil diumano’y bumaba raw ang standard ng institusyon dahil sa appointment ni Binoe.

Sabi pa ng netizen na si @istrayber: “Ahahaha! WTF is goin’ on with our military? Are they going lower than the lowest standards?”

For the record, si Robin ay napili bilang Committee Chairperson of the Communications panel of the Philippine Army’s Multi-Sectoral Advisory Board (MSAB).

Ang MSAB ay ang namamahala ng tamang dissemination of information tungkol sa mga operasyon ng Army.

May insider naman ang nagsabi na ayaw sanang tanggapin ni Binoe ang posisyon dahil sa politika at dahil sa mga alingasngas.

Sa totoo lang ay bago pa lang naman si Robin sa posisyon at puwede naman natin siyang bigyan ng chance para maipakita na worthy siya at karapat-dapat sa appointment. Joey Sarmiento


  •  
  •  
  •  

Ilang nurse ‘di na nagtrabaho sa takot sa COVID-19

August 22, 2020 @9:20 AM
Views: 9
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Aminado si Health Secretary Francisco Duque III na may ilang nurse na ang tumigil sa trabaho dahil sa takot na mahawahan ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Nakausap ko ‘yung ibang mga private hospitals na ang sinasabi ng kanilang mga directors, mataas ‘yung attrition rate. It’s not because kulang sa nurse kung hindi marami rin ang mga magulang na ayaw na nila pabalikin ang kanilang mga anak na mga nurses para mag-trabaho sa mga ospital dahil ‘yung takot at kaba na baka mahawa sila,” kwento ni Duque.

“May mga personal reasons, eh, kung bakit ‘yung iba ayaw pumasok o binitawan na ang kanilang mga puwesto,” lahad pa nito.

Dahil dito, hirap din aniya sila na maglagay ng mga doctors to the barrios sa Cebu kaya mahalaga na iparamdam sa medical workers na sila ay suportado ng gobyerno sa gitna ng pandemya.

“Hindi mo naman matanggal din ‘yung takot pero ang kapalit naman non gumagawa tayo ng paraan na mapaunlad ang kanilang compensation ang benefits,” paliwanag pa ni Duque.

“Ito nga sa Bayanihan Act 2, meron nga tayo ritong ipinasama na compensation and benefits, no, ‘yung routine testing, life insurance, accommodation, transport, [and] mental health services.” RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

3M unreported COVID-19 cases is a ‘stretch’ – UP prof

August 22, 2020 @9:09 AM
Views: 11
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Duda si Professor Guido David ng University of the Philippines’ Institute of Mathematics sa estimasyong nasa tatlong milyong Pilipino na may coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 ang hindi naiulat mula Abril hanggang Hunyo.

“Maybe I could buy that there were more cases than what was reported, particularly in certain demographic groups, but I think three million is a stretch,” ani David sa online forum.

“I’m not saying it’s impossible. In theory, it is possible, anything is possible. But the likelihood of that seems very low to me,” punto pa nito.

Kung totoo aniya ang pagtataya ng Ateneo de Manila, tiyak na mayroong nasa 12 milyong kaso ng COVID-19 na ang Pilipinas.

Paliwanag pa nito, ang ginamit na metodolohiya sa pag-aaral ay ‘problematic’ dahil ginamit nito ang case fatality rate (CFR) ng Singapore bilang baseline.

“Case fatality rate is different across different countries. In some countries it’s higher but in some countries like Singapore, it’s a lot lot low,” punto ni David.

“Admittedly we did not have a lot of tests back in April, May, and then June we started to increase our testing capacity, but at that time, our positivity rate was only 5%. The 5% is actually the world’s standard and it’s actually very low.”

“If there were more, there should have been more positive test results.”

Isa pa ritong idiniin ay hindi pa mataas ang hospital occupancy noong panahong iyon.

“It’s a given that more than half of them will have symptoms even mild symptoms, More of them would have gone to hospitals. The fact that they did not go to hospitals and fill up the hospitals suggest that we did not have that many cases.”

“They are reporting what they have. There is no deliberate intention to hide the number of cases but I think lot of cases may have gone unreported–not just because we lack testing– but I think citizens are afraid to come out and let people know that they have symptoms, they have mild symptoms,” tugon pa ni David. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Retiradong parak patay sa pamamaril

August 22, 2020 @9:03 AM
Views: 5
  •  
  •  
  •  

Tagbilaran – Patay ang isang retiradong pulis na tinambangan umano ng riding-in-tandem kahapon, Agosto 21 sa bayan ng Panglao.

Batay sa imbestigador na si Corporal Chito Jerome Galua ng Panglao Police Station, kinilala ang biktima na si Ramon Arboleras Bolongaita, dating miyembro ng Philippine National Police.

Sa ulat, nagbibisikleta si Bolongaita sa Purok 3 in Sito Valenzuela sa Barangay Poblacion nang tambangan.

Nagtamo ito ng tama ng bala sa ulo na agad niyang ikinamatay.

Kasalukuyan namang tumatakbo ang imbestigasyon. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Pacquiao tutol sa PhilHealth privatization; mga korap ikulong

August 22, 2020 @8:57 AM
Views: 11
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Tinutulan ni Senator Manny Pacquiao ang isinusulong na gawing pribado ang PhilHealth upang masupil ang korapsyon.

“Sa oras na ginawang pribado ang PhilHealth, tiyak na tataas din ang bayarin ng mga miyembro dahil kailangan na nitong kumita gaya ng ibang mga pribadong health insurance providers,” ani Pacquiao.

Maalalang inihain ni Marikina City Representative Stella Quimbo ang panukalang ’empowering the President to privatize PhilHealth.’

Para naman kay Pacquiao, ito ay sumasalungat sa Universal Health Care law.

“The best thing is to jail its corrupt officials instead of privatizing PhilHealth. We just need to overhaul PhilHealth and fill it with people who are honest, dedicated and competent,” punto pa nito.

Naniniwala naman si Senator Grace Poe, chair ng Senate Committee on Public Services na kailangang palitan ang pamumuno.

Bukas din aniya siya sa usapin ng ‘privatization’ hangga’t may kauukulang kondisyon.

“In a way this is something that we can probably explore. I think the private sector has done better in managing businesses,” lahad pa nito sa isang panayam. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...