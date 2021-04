VALENZUELA SENIOR CITIZENS ALSO GET COVID SHOTS

4 hours ago







SOME 5,909 ‘Valenzuelano’ senior citizens or those belonging to the A2 Priority Group were inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the one week vaccination drive.

“This is only the first batch of senior citizens to be vaccinated as the local government continues to encourage everyone to register at www.valtrace.appcase.net for their Vaccination Registration,” according to Mayor Rex Gatchalian.

The four vaccination sites — Pio Valenzuela Elementary School, Polo National High School, Canumay West Elementary School and Valenzuela Polytechnic College, were expected to inoculate the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to around 700 senior citizens.

The city had administered AstraZeneca for the first 850 registered senior citizens and Sinovac for the remaining senior citizens.

The second batch of COVID-19 vaccination for registered senior citizens will be on April 23 to 30.

As an update, the city government recently finished vaccinating the A1 Priority Group or the frontliners.

Vaccination for the A3 Priority Group or persons with comorbidity is still ongoing and is being simultaneously conducted with the inoculation of senior citizens to beef up its VCVax COVID-19 Vaccines Rollout Plan.

Meanwhile, the local government has launched the VCVax Help Center to strengthen its call for COVID-19 vaccination and to assist Valenzuelanos on their vaccination appointments and understanding the COVID-19 vaccine and its side effects.

Mayor Gatchalian clarified that the city will now have two call centers that will address two distinct concerns.

“In order to lessen the callers in our City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) about vaccination concerns, we are opening the VCVax Help Center so the CESU Mega Contact Tracing Center will be only for COVID-19 response and concerns, while the VC Vax Help Center is for vaccination concerns.”

The VCVax Help Center hotline is (02) 8-8222463 or 8-VACCINE. It will operate from Mondays to Saturdays, 8AM to 5PM.

This is not to be confused with the 24/7 Mega Contact Tracing Center of CESU with hotline 137-160 as the Mega Contact Tracing Center will only accommodate COVID-19-related queries, reports or notification of COVID-19 exposure, requests for swab tests for medical reasons, isolation procedures, and for other emergencies and related information about the deadly disease.

Mayor Gatchalian reminds Valenzuelanos not to worry as the local government force continues to deliver vaccination appointment letters as the city strictly implements an appointment system in the vaccination sites.

Navotas accepts walk-in vaccinees for A2, A3

In a bid to increase the uptake of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine, the Navotas City government has allowed walk-ins for vaccination.

According to Mayor Toby Tiangco, seniors and those aged 18-59 with comorbidities may walk in for vaccination in the city.

“We did a trial recently and we were able to inoculate 244 of the 300 target vaccinees. We were glad of this turnout and decided to implement the system in three other vaccination sites,” he said.

The mayor said the city received a number of messages from residents eager to get vaccinated but have yet to receive their schedule.

“By offering a walk-in system, those eligible and interested could avail of the vaccine at the soonest.”

“As of now, we have four vaccination sites. Three can accommodate 300 scheduled vaccinees and 150 walk-ins. One is solely for 300 walk-ins,” he said.

The mayor urged those who wish to get vaccinated to register at https://covax.navotas.gov.ph/.

“We can accept only those listed in our NavoBakuna COVID-19 vaccination program. This is why we always remind the public to have themselves registered, including all their family members aged 18 and above.”

Kaunlaran High School can accommodate 150 seniors from 8 a.m. to 12 nn. and 150 persons with comorbidity from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Vaccination will be done on a first come, first served basis.

On one hand, San Jose Academy, Tumana Health Center, and Tanza Health Center will start accepting 150 walk-ins from 1 p.m. onwards.

Those with comorbidity need to bring any of the following: medical certificate within 18 months, prescription for maintenance medicines within six months, hospital records, surgical or pathological records, or doctor’s clearance.