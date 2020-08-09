Trending Now

Van na naglalaman ng P13M marijuana nasabat

August 9, 2020 @ 5:36 PM 2 hours ago
Manila, Philippines – Naharang ng pinagsamang puwersa ng Clark Development Corporation- Public Safety Department, Mabalacat City Police at Regional Mobile Force Battalion 3 ang van na naglalaman ng 13 milyong pisong halaga ng Marijuana sa Clarkfield, Mabalacat city sa Pampanga.

Ayon kay Pampanga- PRO3 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Rhodel O. Sermonia, arestado ang dalawang supek na kinilalang sina Morgano Manalastas Y Aplasca, at Ronald Miranda Y Balanad.

Sa imbestigasyon ng mga otoridad, tumanggi ang mga suspek na inspeksyunin ang kanilang sinasakyang puting Nissan van sa Clark South gate ng Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway dahilan para hindi padaanin ang mga ito.

 

Aabot sa 97 plastic bricks na naglalaman ng tuyong dahon ng hinihinalang marijuana at 10 oblong-shaped plastic na naglalaman din ng nsabanggit na tuyong dahon na may bigat na 113 kilograms ang nakumpiska.

 

Bunsod nito, nahaharap ang mga suspek sa paglabag sa Sections 5 at 11 ng Article ll sa ilalim ng Republic Act 9165 o ang Anti-Illegal Drugs Law.

“I would like also to thank the public for their continued trust and support to the police for without their information and reports given to us thru our Rektang Konek Aksyon Agad, these accomplishments would not be realized,” saad ni Serminia. RNT/LF

 


Nars na na-COVID, nagpalaboy matapos palayasin sa dorm, ni-rescue ng PRC

August 9, 2020 @6:32 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nasagip ng Philippine Red Cross ang isang nurse na pinaalis sa kanyang boarding house sa Makati matapos magpostibo sa COVID-19.

Nabatid na matapos ipagbigay alam ng nurse ang kanyang sitwasyon sa kanyang landlady ay sinabihan siyang dapat umalis na siya sa boarding house dahilan para maghanap ng bagong matutuluyan at nagpalakad-lakad sa kalye.

Hindi rin umano natulungan ng Barangay Olympia sa Makati ang nurse at sa halip ay may ibinigay lamang na contact number na kanyang tatawagan na hindi naman umano makontak.

Gayunman, isang kaibigan umano ng nurse ang nag-refer sa kanya sa PRC kung saan natagpuan ito na nakaupo sa gutter sa kahabaan ng Southville Makati, kanto ng JP Rizal.

Ayon kay Zenaida Beltejar, consultant  ng Philippine Red Cross Welfare services, nalungkot ito nang maabutan at nakita ang nurse na nakaupo sa gutter.

Dahil dito, sinabi naman ni PRC Chairman at Sen. Richard Gordon, na kanyang iuulat ang insidenteng ito sa mga opisyal ng gobyerno at hikayatin na maglagay ng polisiya na kulang sa mga lokal na pamahalaan.

Binigyan diin din ni Gordon na ito ay storya ng discrimination na dapat ay hindi ginagawa sa kapwa Pilipino at sa halip ay dapat tinutulongan.

Lumalabas din aniyang walang polisiya ang gobyerno dahil hindi nate-train ang mga barangay upang malaman ang gagawin sa mga ganitong kaso.

“Mukhang mali ang polisiya ng gobyerno. Isang nurse na magagamit natin sa paglaban sa COVID, lumalabas, walang policy ang gobyerno,” ayon pa kay Gordon.

Pinuna din ni Gordon ang mga landlady na dapat hindi nagpapaalis ng mga tao dahil hindi aniya maaring ikalat sa kalye ang katulad ng nasabing nurse. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


5 NPA, 1 sundalo, 1 sibilyan, patay sa bakbakan sa Ilocos Sur

August 9, 2020 @6:18 PM
Ilocos Sur- Isang sundalo, isang sibilyan at lima  sa panig ng New People’s Army  ang namatay sa bakbakan ng mga sundalo  at mga rebelde na nagsimula sa Brgy. Suagayan, Sta. Lucia na umabot hanggang sa Candon City ng lalawigang ito.

 

Kinilala ng mga awtoridad ang sundalong namatay na si Pfc. Wilfredo Doctor, Jr. ng 91IB reconnaissance company habang dalawa sa limang napaslang na NPA ay  kinilalang sina Rolando Marvil, aka Eugene, residente ng Brgy. Bugnay,  Candon City, Ilocos Sur at isang alyas “Maymay”.

 

Sinasabing si alyas “Maymay” ang NPA medic  ng  grupo habang ang isa sa mga lalaking namatay ay ang bomb expert naman  nila.

 

Bukod sa isang namatay sa grupo ng mga sundalo, may limang iniulat na nasugatan.

 

Isang sibilyan, kinilalang si Diosdado G. Valdez na napagkamalan ng NPA na isang intelligence ng militar ang napaslang din sa engkuwentro.

 

Dalawa pang sibilyan ang iniulat  na nasugatan sa matapos tamaan ng ligaw na bala.

 

Nakuha mula sa pinangyarihan ng bakbakan  ang mga gamit ng mga rebelde tulad ng apat na M16 rifles, dalawang M14 rifles, isang cal. 45 pistol, isang 9 mm pistol, isang shotgun, animm na improvised  explosive device, 15 blasting caps,  limang detonating  switch, dalawang rolyo ng 25 meters  wire, tatlong hand grenades, 15 na cellphone, mga subversive document, at mga assorted medicine. Rolando Gamoso


Mga magsasaka sa W. Visayas tumanggap na P48-M machinery sa ilalim ng RCEF

August 9, 2020 @5:17 PM
Manila, Philippines – Aabot sa 30 rice-based Farmer’s Cooperatives and Associations (FCAs) sa Western Visayas ang tumanggap ng unang batch ng farm machinery na nagkakahalaga ng P48 milyon sa ilalim na Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) nitong August 3 hanggang 8.

Ayon kay Engr. Romar Areno, Visayas Cluster Head of the Department of Agriculture (DA)- Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech), 10 units ng precision seeder at 20 units ng riding-type transplanter na nagkakahalaga ng P1.6 milyon bawat isa ay naipamahagi na.

Isa sa Farmers Cooperatives and Associations (FCA) sa Aklan ay tumanggap ng isang unit ng precision seeder, habang sa Capiz naman ay dalawa at sa Iloilo ay pito.

Kaugnay nito na-i-turned over ng PhilMech ang dalawang unit ng riding-type transplanter sa grupo ng magsasaka sa Aklan, habang sa Antique naman ay dalawang unit at sa Capiz-1, Iloilo -7 at Negros Occidental -8.

“These machines are used for planting rice. The precision seeder can plant pre-germinated seeds on a dry land preparation while the riding-type transplanter can plant young rice seedlings on a wetland preparation. Both can plant in a precise row spacing and distance between hills are adjustable depending on the desired space between 11 to 21 centimeters,” paliwanag pa ni Areno.

Ayon sa DA ang RCEF farm mechanization component ay mabebenipisyuhan ang may 38 FCAs mula sa 37 munisipalidad ng Western Visayas sa ilalim ng 2019 budget.

Upang matugunan ang pangangailangan kailangan lamang mag-aplay ang FCAs ng accreditation sa DA ang mga miyembro ng lehitimong association ay kailangan lamang may 50 hectares ng rice areas para maging kuwalipikado. Santi Celario


Rep Nograles sa mga solon: Pandemya muna bago death penalty

August 9, 2020 @5:03 PM
Manila, Philippines – Iminungkahi ni Rizal 2nd District Rep. Fidel Nograles sa mga kasamahang mambabatas na unahin muna ang ukol sa pandemya bago harapin ang ukol sa panukalang ibalik ang parusang bitay.

Giit ng kongresista na maraming kulungan sa bansa na kalat na ang COVID-19 na aniya’y mas naka-aalarma kaysa talakayin ang ukol sa death penalty.

Paglilinaw pa ni Nograles, Vice Chairman ng House Committee on Justice na suportado niya ang pagbabalik ng parusang bitay sa karumal-dumal na krimen, subalit makabubuti aniyang paglaanan ng panahon ng Kongreso ang mga isyung may kinalaman sa pandemya at kung paano maaampat ang pagkalat nito.

“Hindi naman sikreto na suportado natin ang death penalty for heinous crimes. But I think if we are going to talk about justice, pag-usapan na muna natin kung paano maiibsan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19 sa ating mga kulungan,” ani Nograles.

Giit pa ng mambabatas na mas mabuting talakayin ang pagbabalik sa parusang bitay kapag kontrolado na ng gobyerno ang krisis sa kalusugan.

“Let’s not feed the flames of indignation of our people who think that our focus lies elsewhere than helping them survive.”

Nananawagan si Nograles sa gobyerno na palayain ang mga tinatawag na “low-risk and vulnerable persons” sa mga kulungan upang hindi na mahawahan pa ng COVID-19.

Ang Pilipinas ay may pinakamataas na nagsisiksikan na kulungan sa bansa kung saan ang congestion rate ay nasa 534 porsyento.

“Sana sa ngayon, bunuin muna natin ang lakas at isip natin sa pag-ligtas ng mga buhay.  Kahit ang mga preso natin, may karapatang mabuhay,” dagdag pa ni Nograles.

Naunang ipinahayag ng Department of Interior and Local Government na nasa 22,000 na bilanggo na ang napalaya sa may 470 na kulungan sa ilalim ng Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

Umaasa si Nograles na marami pang sumunod upang matiyak ang kaligtasan hindi lamang ng mga preso kungdi maging ng mga jail personnel. Meliza Maluntag


Seaman, na-lockdown sa COVID-19; patay sa AFP-NPA encounter

August 9, 2020 @5:00 PM
Ilocos Sur – Namatay ang isang seaman nang tamaan ng ligaw na bala mula sa mga baril ng sundalo at New People’s Army na nagbakbakan sa Ilocos Sur kahapon.

 

Kinilala ang biktima na si Diosdado Valdez, ng Parioc 1st, Candon City, Ilocos Sur.

 

Napag-alamang lumabas umano ito ng bahay para magbayad ng talong na inaangkat at itinitinda ng ina nito.

ctto: Peter Peepay Valdez

Habang pauwi na ito, natiyempong nagsimula ang putukan ng magkabilang panig at natamaan ito ng bala na kanya ring ikinamatay.

 

Sumasakay sa barko si Valdez ngunit nang magbakasyon nitong Marso 2020, nahagip ito ng lockdown kaugnay ng community quarantine na pinaiiral ng pamahalaan laban sa coronavirus disease-19.

 

Habang naghihintay ng pagluwag ng kalagayan sa kanyang pagbabalik-trabaho, tumutulong muna ito sa kanyang mga magulang na naghahanapbuhay sa pamamagitan ng buy and sell ng mga gulay.

 

Bumuhos naman ang pakikiramay sa pamilya ng biktima kasabay ng panawagan ng mga mamamayan sa bayan ng Sta. Lucia at Candon City, kapwa sa Ilocos Sur na itigil na ng magkabilang panig ang giyera sa isa’t isa.

 

Ginawa ang panawagan upang luluwag daw ang kanilang gipit nang kalagayan dahil sa pandemyang dulot ng COVID-19.

 

Matatandaang nagkaroon na rin ng engkwentro sa Sta. Cruz na kadikit lang na bayan ng Sta. Lucia kamakailan lang na ikinamatay naman ng isang sundalo. RNT/Fred Cabalbag


