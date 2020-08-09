Van na naglalaman ng P13M marijuana nasabat

Remate Online
Manila, Philippines – Naharang ng pinagsamang puwersa ng Clark Development Corporation- Public Safety Department, Mabalacat City Police at Regional Mobile Force Battalion 3 ang van na naglalaman ng 13 milyong pisong halaga ng Marijuana sa Clarkfield, Mabalacat city sa Pampanga.
Ayon kay Pampanga- PRO3 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Rhodel O. Sermonia, arestado ang dalawang supek na kinilalang sina Morgano Manalastas Y Aplasca, at Ronald Miranda Y Balanad.
Sa imbestigasyon ng mga otoridad, tumanggi ang mga suspek na inspeksyunin ang kanilang sinasakyang puting Nissan van sa Clark South gate ng Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway dahilan para hindi padaanin ang mga ito.
Aabot sa 97 plastic bricks na naglalaman ng tuyong dahon ng hinihinalang marijuana at 10 oblong-shaped plastic na naglalaman din ng nsabanggit na tuyong dahon na may bigat na 113 kilograms ang nakumpiska.
Bunsod nito, nahaharap ang mga suspek sa paglabag sa Sections 5 at 11 ng Article ll sa ilalim ng Republic Act 9165 o ang Anti-Illegal Drugs Law.
“I would like also to thank the public for their continued trust and support to the police for without their information and reports given to us thru our Rektang Konek Aksyon Agad, these accomplishments would not be realized,” saad ni Serminia. RNT/LF
Comments (5)
Like!! Great article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
I learn something new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon everyday.
I learn something new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon everyday.
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This article posted at this web site is in fact pleasant.
I used to be able to find good info from your blog posts.