VEP walang kinikilingang bakuna; Media pinaalalahanan vs maling impormasyon

MANILA, Philippines – Umapela ang Department of Health (DOH) at Department of Science and Technology (DOST) sa mga media institution na magpalabas lamang ng tamang impormasyon tungkol sa COVID-19 situation sa bansa.
Tinutukoy ng DOH at DOST ang umanoy balitang may kinikilingan o may iisang brand ng ineendorso ang Vaccine Expert Panel (VEP).
Hindi naman na pinalawig ng dalawang departamento ang nasabing isyu pero pinaalalahanan ang mga media entity ukol sa mga maling impormasyon na inilalabas ukol sa bakuna na lubos na makaapekto sa pag-iisip ng mga Pinoy.
“In times of crisis, clear and effective communication can spell the difference between life and death. We have seen how crucial clear and effective communication is and it is for this very reason that we continue to expand our capacities to communicate always in pursuit of equipping Filipinos with the right knowledge to protect not only themselves but their loved ones as well,” ayon kay Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.
“We appeal primarily to our media partners to exercise caution when reporting potentially misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines are safe and vaccines are effective and we all know this. Let us work together to help Filipinos better understand the benefits of vaccines. In times of crisis, vaccines can spell the difference between life and death,” dagdag pa ng opisyal.
Ayon sa DOH at DOST ang VEP ay binuo para pag-aaralan ang kaligtasan at pagiging epektibo ng bakuna sa COVID-19.
Ang nasabing panel ay binubuo ng mga eksperto sa bakuna, mga dalubhasa sa teknikal at siyantipiko. Jocelyn Domenden-Tabangcura