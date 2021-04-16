VEP walang kinikilingang bakuna; Media pinaalalahanan vs maling impormasyon







MANILA, Philippines – Nag-ikot si Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III sa ilang mga ospital sa Metro Manila upang masiguro ang kahandaan laban sa pagtaas ng bilang ng mga kaso ng COVID-19.

Kabilang sa mga binisita ng kalihim ang National Center for Mental Health (NCMH), Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP),National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI), at ang off-site extension ng Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center (JRRMMC) sa Quezon Institute bilang karagdagang kapasidad para sa pagtugon sa COVID-19.

Ang NCMH ay mayroong 960 additional beds para sa mga pasyenteng may mild symptoms ng COVID-19.

Naglaan din ang NCMH ng tatlong kama ng ICU para sa matinding COVID-19 cases.

Nakipagtulongan din ang NCMH sa mga hotel sa kalapit na lugar upang makapagbigay ng isolation at quarantine facilities para sa healthcare workers.

“We are grateful to both our hospitals and our healthcare workers for continuously providing their services to treat COVID-19 patients. While our hospitals and our healthcare workers have traditionally had their own specialties and service streams, the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the NCR+ area necessitated adjustments and additional resources to capably complement our ongoing response efforts,” ani Sec. Duque.

Binigyang diin pa ng kalihim na ang mga pagpapalaki na ginagawa sa kapasidad ng kalusugan ay hindi dapat ipakahulogan bilang isang senyales upang maging kampante sa pagsunod public health standards.

Aniya, ang “prevention” ay mananatiling pinakainam na pamamaraan ng pagbagal at pag-iwas sa karagdagang pagkalat ng COVID-19 lalao na sa ating mga tahanan, pamayanan at mga public spaces.

“Our hospitals are our final line of defense. We go to hospitals when we need medical care. But, there are things that we can do at a personal level, in our homes or offices, that can help prevent COVID-19 infection. By simply wearing a face mask properly and whenever necessary, and by avoiding unnecessary travels, we reduce our chances of getting infected or us transmitting the virus,” anang kalihim. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden