VEP walang kinikilingang bakuna; Media pinaalalahanan vs maling impormasyon

April 16, 2021 @ 2:24 PM 57 mins ago
Views: 17
MANILA, Philippines – Umapela ang Department of Health (DOH) at Department of Science and Technology (DOST) sa mga media institution na magpalabas lamang ng tamang impormasyon tungkol sa COVID-19 situation sa bansa.

Tinutukoy ng DOH at DOST ang umanoy balitang may kinikilingan o may iisang brand ng ineendorso ang Vaccine Expert Panel (VEP).

Hindi naman na pinalawig ng dalawang departamento ang nasabing isyu pero pinaalalahanan ang mga media entity ukol sa mga maling impormasyon na inilalabas ukol sa  bakuna na lubos na makaapekto sa pag-iisip ng mga Pinoy.

“In times of crisis, clear and effective communication can spell the difference between life and death. We have seen how crucial clear and effective communication is and it is for this very reason that we continue to expand our capacities to communicate always in pursuit of equipping Filipinos with the right knowledge to protect not only themselves but their loved ones as well,” ayon kay Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

“We appeal primarily to our media partners to exercise caution when reporting potentially misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines are safe and vaccines are effective and we all know this. Let us work together to help Filipinos better understand the benefits of vaccines. In times of crisis, vaccines can spell the difference between life and death,” dagdag pa ng opisyal.

Ayon sa DOH at DOST ang VEP ay binuo para pag-aaralan ang kaligtasan at pagiging epektibo ng bakuna sa COVID-19.

Ang nasabing panel ay binubuo ng mga eksperto sa bakuna, mga dalubhasa sa teknikal at siyantipiko. Jocelyn Domenden-Tabangcura

 


18 tumba sa pandemya sa CAMANAVA, death toll sa 1,664

April 16, 2021 @3:17 PM
Views: 3
MANILA, Philippines – Patay ang 18 indibidwal sa Caloocan-Malabon-Navotas-Valenzuela (CAMANAVA) area dahil sa COVID-19 nitong Abril 15, at lumobo na sa 1,664 ang COVID death toll sa nasabing bahagi ng Kalakhang Maynila.

Walo ang patay sa Caloocan City at 1,630 ang active cases sa lungsod.  Pumalo na sa 22,209 ang tinamaan ng COVID sa siyudad, kung saan 19, 938 na ang gumaling at 641 na ang namatay.

Apat naman ang patay sa Navotas City at 1,060 ang active cases matapos na 96 ang gumaling ngunit 109 naman ang magpositibo.  Umakyat na sa 9,748 ang tinamaan ng COVID sa lungsod, at sa bilang na ito ay 8,405 na ang gumaling ant 283 na ang binawian ng buhay.

Apat din ang patay sa Valenzuela City at 1,218 ang active cases makaraang 106 ang magpositibo at 29 lamang ang makarekober.  Sumampa na sa 15,405 ang confirmed cases sa lungsod, kung saaan 13,455 na ang recovered at 372 na ang sumakabilang-buhay.

Dalawa naman ang patay sa Malabon at ngayon ay 368 na ang COVID death toll sa siyudad. Maliban dito, 80 ang nadagdag na confirmed cases at sa kabuuan ay 11,082 ang positive cases sa siyudad, 828 dito ang active cases. Sa kabilang banda, 144 naman ang gumaling at 9,886 na ang total recovered patients. Merly Iral


Año, work-from-home muna matapos ang heart surgery

April 16, 2021 @3:10 PM
Views: 6
MANILA, Philippines – Balik-trabaho na si Interior Secretary Eduardo Año matapos ang tatlong buwan na leave dahil sa kanyang kalusugan, kabilang na ang isinagawang heart surgery.

Ayon kay Department of the Interior and Local Government spokesperson Usec.  Jonathan Malaya na pinayagan na ng kanyang mga doktor si Año na magbalik-trabaho pero work-from-home muna simula ngayong Biyenres.

“After more than three months of grueling struggle, including a heart operation, the Secretary is well, in high spirits, and ready to reassume his duties in the Department as well as in the National Task Force COVID-19 and in the IATF-EID,” ayon kay Malaya.

Habang wala si Año, si Interior Undersecretary Bernardo Florece ang tumayong officer-in-charge sa DILG. RNT


Reserbang stock para sa masisirang bakuna, siniguro ng DOH

April 16, 2021 @3:00 PM
Views: 9
MANILA, Philippines – Siniguro ng Department of Health (DOH), Biyernes, ang publiko ukol sa probinsyon na itinatag para sa reserbang stock ng bakuna bunsod ng pagkasira ng 30 vials ng COVID-19 vaccine sa Misamis Oriental fire.

Ayon kay Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, ang imbestigasyon sa pagkasunog ng Misamis Oriental Provincial Health Office ay nagpapatuloy, kung saan maikokonsiderang sir ana ang nasabing mga vial dahil sa mainit na temperature.

“Ito namang ating immunization program… nilalagyan po natin talaga ng buffer for wastage ‘yan so ito po ay hindi makakaapekto sa ating bakunahan or immunization program,” pagsisiguro naman ng opisyal.

Miyerkoles nang nasunog ang nasabing opisina. Kinumpirma naman niDOH Region 10 director Dr. Jose Llacuna Jr. na 30 vials ang nasira. RNT


Duque nag-ikot sa mga ospital sa NCR

April 16, 2021 @2:49 PM
Views: 11
MANILA, Philippines – Nag-ikot si Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III sa ilang mga ospital sa Metro Manila upang masiguro ang kahandaan laban sa pagtaas ng bilang ng mga kaso ng COVID-19.

Kabilang sa mga binisita ng kalihim ang National Center for Mental Health (NCMH), Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP),National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI), at ang  off-site extension ng Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center (JRRMMC) sa Quezon Institute bilang karagdagang kapasidad para sa pagtugon sa COVID-19.

Ang NCMH ay mayroong 960 additional beds para sa mga pasyenteng may mild symptoms ng COVID-19.

Naglaan din ang NCMH ng tatlong kama ng ICU para sa matinding COVID-19 cases.

Nakipagtulongan din ang NCMH sa mga hotel sa kalapit na lugar upang makapagbigay ng isolation at quarantine facilities para sa healthcare workers.

“We are grateful to both our hospitals and our healthcare workers for continuously providing their services to treat COVID-19 patients. While our hospitals and our healthcare workers have traditionally had their own specialties and service streams, the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the NCR+ area necessitated adjustments and additional resources to capably complement our ongoing response efforts,” ani Sec. Duque.

Binigyang diin pa ng kalihim na ang mga pagpapalaki na ginagawa sa kapasidad ng kalusugan ay hindi dapat ipakahulogan bilang isang senyales upang maging kampante sa pagsunod public health standards.

Aniya, ang “prevention” ay mananatiling pinakainam na pamamaraan ng pagbagal at pag-iwas sa karagdagang pagkalat ng COVID-19 lalao na sa ating mga tahanan, pamayanan at mga public spaces.

“Our hospitals are our final line of defense. We go to hospitals when we need medical care. But, there are things that we can do at a personal level, in our homes or offices, that can help prevent COVID-19 infection. By simply wearing a face mask properly and whenever necessary, and by avoiding unnecessary travels, we reduce our chances of getting infected or us transmitting the virus,” anang kalihim. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


3 buwang sanggol, lola, 38 pa sapul ng COVID-19 sa Bulacan

April 16, 2021 @2:40 PM
Views: 16
BULACAN – Nasa 40 indibidwal ang tinamaan ng COVID-19 kabilang ang tatlong buwan na babaeng sanggol at 90 anyos na babae sa bayan ng Bulakan ng lalawigang ito kahapon.

Sa update ng Municipal Health Office bandang 5:00 p.m., kinilala ang sanggol na si COVID patient number 737 na residente ng Brgy.Sta Ana at ang 90 anyos na si COVID patient number 766 ay residente ng Brgy.Bagumbayan.

Nabatid na si COVID patient number 737 at 766 na senior citizen ay kapwa symptomatic, na-swab nitong Abril 13 at nakumpirmang positibo kinabukasan.

Kabilang sa sinasabing tinamaan ng virus ay sina COVID patient number 734 hanggang kay 773.

Payo ng Provincial Health Office na palagiang maghugas ng kamay, mag-sanitize, magsuot ng face mask, face shield at panatilihin ang social distancing dahil hindi tumitigil ang banta ng COVID-19.  Dick Mirasol III


