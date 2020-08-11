Wala nang malakihang pagpapauwi ng LSIs – Encabo

Remate Online
Manila, Philippines – Inihayag ni Presidential Management Staff (PMS) Assistant Secretary Joseph Encabo na ititigil na ang malakihang pagpapauwi sa mga Locally Stranded Individual (LSI).
Ito ang ipinangako ni Encabo sa mga mambabatas kasunod ng pagtawag ni panel chairman Lanao del Norte 1st district Rep. Khalid Dimaporo ng kanyang pansin kaugnay sa tumataas na kaso ng COVID-19 mula sa lalawigan hanggang sa katimugang bahagi ng Mindanao dulot ng mga dumarating na LSIs sa kanilang lugar.
“In our last meeting, several of the legislators have raised their concerns on the OFWs and LSIs coming to the Mindanao region. Mindanao was once protected from COVID-19 but because of the influx of LSIs and OFWs, we could not help it. And it’s also our duty as local leaders to make sure that our constituents return home if they want to go home,” paglalahad ni Encabo kay Dimaporo.
Nabatid na ang PMS ang nagunguna sa mga ahensya ng pamahalaan na may kauugnayan sa Hatid Tulong Program ng pamahalaan.
“The new approach now of the Hatid Tulong would no longer have a ‘grand sendoff’ system; we will now apply the ‘pocket sendoff’ system in order to manage well, facilitate well the movement of these LSIs and avoid the issue on social distancing,” ani Encabo.
Comments (5)
