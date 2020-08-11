Trending Now

Wala nang malakihang pagpapauwi ng LSIs – Encabo

August 11, 2020 @ 6:52 PM 3 hours ago
Manila, Philippines – Inihayag ni Presidential Management Staff (PMS) Assistant Secretary Joseph Encabo na ititigil na ang malakihang pagpapauwi sa mga Locally Stranded Individual (LSI).

Ito ang ipinangako ni Encabo sa mga mambabatas kasunod ng pagtawag ni panel chairman Lanao del Norte 1st district Rep. Khalid Dimaporo ng kanyang pansin kaugnay sa tumataas na kaso ng COVID-19 mula sa lalawigan hanggang sa katimugang bahagi ng Mindanao dulot ng mga dumarating na LSIs sa kanilang lugar.

“In our last meeting, several of the legislators have raised their concerns on the OFWs and LSIs coming to the Mindanao region. Mindanao was once protected from COVID-19 but because of the influx of LSIs and OFWs, we could not help it. And it’s also our duty as local leaders to make sure that our constituents return home if they want to go home,” paglalahad ni Encabo kay Dimaporo.

Nabatid na ang PMS ang nagunguna sa mga ahensya ng pamahalaan na may kauugnayan sa Hatid Tulong Program ng pamahalaan.

“The new approach now of the Hatid Tulong would no longer have a ‘grand sendoff’ system; we will now apply the ‘pocket sendoff’ system in order to manage well, facilitate well the movement of these LSIs and avoid the issue on social distancing,” ani Encabo.

“Meaning to say the subsequent sendoff of these LSIs is going to be calibrated, calculated and in a graduated manner. We will schedule it on a weekly basis, hindi na yung one-time, big-time na sendoff. We’re going to do it per province or per region,” dagdag pa nito.

Sa ilalim ng bagong proseso, kokonsultahin muna ng PMS ang mga local government unit (LGU) sa itatalaga nitong quota ng mga LSI na kanilang tatanggapin kada dadating ang mga ito sa kanilang lugar.

Pero dahil sa tumataas na bilang ng nagpopositibo sa COVID-19 sa Mindanao at sa mga kalapit nitong probinsya, isinisisi ngayon ni Encabo ito sa mga LSIs na hindi kabilang sa kanilang programa.

“There are a lot of unmonitored, unsupervised, unrecognized movement of LSIs. We have documents on that. They are using the names of other government agencies, even the program itself (Hatid Tulong)…when in fact those movements were not under our auspices,” ayon pa kay Encabo. RNT/LF


Manila, Philippines – Pinabulaanan ng Malakanyang ang lumabas na balita na “Willie Revillame hijacks Roque press briefing to promote charity, GMA7 show”.

Noong Agosto 7, nakasali si Revillame sa press briefing ng Malakanyang at inanunsyo ang pagdo-donate P5 million sa jeepney drivers na nawalan ng kabuhayan dahil sa lockdown at P100,000 kada isang pamilya ng apat na Filipino na namatay sa malakas na pagsabog sa Beirut, Lebanon.

Sa nasabing briefing din ay nagawa kasing i-promote ni Revillame ang segment ng kanyang show sa GMA-7.

“Walang ganung nangyari. Pinatapos natin ang press briefing bago natin pinasalamatan at binigyan ng pagkakataon si Kuya Wil na magsalita,” ayon kay Sec. Roque.

Aniya pa, nais lamang niyang pasalamatan si Revillame dahil pumayag itong gamitin ang kanyang studio habang ang New Executive Building sa loob ng Malacañang complex, kung saan ginaganap palagi ang press briefings ay naka- lockdown.

“Bilang pasasalamat lang ‘yung ginawa natin na hinayaan natin siyang magpakita sa huling parte ng briefing because matulungin naman si Willie,” ayon kay Sec. Roque.

“Walang pinagkaiba ang pagtulong nya sa panahon ng pandemya [at] noong panahon ng Yolanda. Walang pulitika doon at walang hijacking,” anito. Kris Jose


Manila, Philippienes – Nadagdagan pa ng 17 ang kaso ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 sa hanay ng mga Pinoy sa ibang bansa dahilan para umabot na ito sa kabuuang 9,774 sa kasalukuyan.

Batay sa datos ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), walang naidagdag sa bilang ng mga namatay na nanatiling nasa kabuuang 708 habang wala ring naitalang recoveries na nasa 5,790.

Sa kasalukuyan ay nasa 3,276 pasyente pa rin ang nagpapagaling.

Samantala, nangunguna pa rin ang Middle East at Africa na may pinakamaraming kaso ng mga Pinoy abroad na nagpositibo sa COVID-19 kung saan nasa kabuuang 6,849 kaso ito na sinundan naman ng Europe na nasa 1,143 kaso habang mayroon namang 998 kaso sa Asia at ang Pacific Region at 784 kaso sa America. RNT/LF


Manila, Philippines – Inihayag ng GMA Network na muli nitong bibilihin ang Philippine Depositary Receipts o PDRs na hawak ng mga foreign national na isa sa itinuturing na violation na nakita ng Kongreso dahilan para ipasara ang ABS-CBN.

Ayon sa nasabing network, bibilhin nito ng P4.56 ang mga PDR base na rin sa presyuhan sa market, at gagawing common shares ng kompanya

Nabatid na ito ang naging desisyon ng board of directors ng GMA para proteksyunan ang mga investment na hawak ng mga non-Filipino.

Ipinaliwanag nila na ginawa nila ito dahil aniya,“ it might be affected by the findings and recommendations of the Technical Working Group as adopted by the House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Franchises on the application for a new franchise of ABS-CBN Corporation.”

Sa kasagsagan ng congressional hearings, pinayagan ng Securities and Exchange Commission ang pagbibigay ng PDRs sa ABS-CBN at GMA.

Sinabi rin ng mga mambabatas na tututukan nila ang mga PDR ng kapuso network matapos ihayag ng nasabing network na handa silang ibigay ang lahat ng hihilinging dokumento ng panel. RNT/LF


Manila, Philippines – Ibinulgar ni Senador Francis Tolentino na may miyembro ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) na mga senior citizens na may edad na mahigit isang daang taon at isang tatlong taong gulang na bata na nakalista bilang matanda.

Sa kanyang deliberasyon sa ginanap na pagdinig ng Senate Committee of the Whole hinggil sa isinasagawang imbestigasyon sa anomalya, sinabi ni Tolentino  na maraming kuwestiyonableng item sa database ng members ng ahensiya.

Natagpuan ni Tolentino na may miyembro ang PhilHealth na ipinanganak noong 1899 at 1900, bago pa magkagiyera ng Unang World War.

“Under pa ho tayo ng American rule noon, ang ating military governor-general, si General Arthur MacArthur pa at buhay pa po noon si Apolinario Mabini, buhay pa si General [Emilio] Aguinaldo,” ayon kay Tolentino.

Naunang Inamin ni  PhilHealth president and chief executive officer Ricardo Morales sa ginanap na pagdinig noong Agosto 4 na may 5,000 miyembroo ang ahensiya ng mga edad 130 anyos na nananatiling nasa database dahil walang dokumentong magpapatunay na namatay na sila.

Nitong Martes, nilagyan ng tag ang naturang miyembro bilang “as an anomaly. Inatasan na niya ang regional offices na iberipika sa kinauukulang awtoridad ang pagkakakilanlan at kalagayan ng mga centenarian members sa kanilang database.

Sinabi ni Tolentino na mas higit sa naturang bilang ang “super-centenarian” dahil may 42,000 sa isang rehiyon lamang.

Aniya, maapektuhan ang National Identification System kung pagbabasehan ang database ng PhilHealth.

Bukod sa mahigit 100 taong gulang na PhilHealth beneficiaries, tinukoy pa ni Tolentino ang mga miyembro ng may edad 60 pababa na kinilala bilang “active senior citizen” members.

Base sa database ng PhilHealth nitong Setyembre 27, 20-18, kabilang sa senior citizen ang isang 56-year-old, isang 34-year-old, isang 18-year-old, at tatlong taong gulang.

 “So it is possible that we have an overbloated list of members,” ayon kay Tolentino.

Tiniyak naman ni Morales na patuloy nilang nililinis ang kanilang database ng may 109 miyembro at makikipag-ugnayan sila sa   Philippine Statistics Authority at  Department of Social Welfare and Development hinggil dito.

“Yung database po ng (The database of the) corporation is a very important portion of its operations…Mahirap ho mag-maintain ng database… so constant po talaga ang effort sa paglinis ng database,” aniya. Ernie Reyes


Manila, Philippines – Patay ang tatlong seaman mula sa pansamantalang dumaong na barko sa katubigan ng Calaca, Batangas matapos na masulasok habang nililinis ang oil tank nitong Lunes, ayon sa pulisya.

Kinilala ang mga biktimang sina Enrique Jay Gaspado, 24, deck cadet seaman mula Valenzuela City; John Rey Illustrisimo, 22, mula Palawan; at Ryan Jay Bantilan, 25, mula Eastern Samar.

Ayons sa ulat na nakarating sa kampo Crme na natagpuan na lamang wala nang malay ang tatlo sa walang lamang cargo oil tank ng Motor Tankern Andina 200.

Pinaniniwalaang nasulasok ang mga ito habang nililinis ang tangke bandang alas-10 ng umaga ng Lunes.

 “The gas odor and low oxygen supply inside probably caused the suffocation of the victims,” saad sa ulat.

Agad namang dinala ang tatlo sa Ospital ng Calaca ngunit idineklara na itong dead on arrival. RNT


