Wala nang malakihang pagpapauwi ng LSIs – Encabo

3 hours ago







Manila, Philippines – Inihayag ni Presidential Management Staff (PMS) Assistant Secretary Joseph Encabo na ititigil na ang malakihang pagpapauwi sa mga Locally Stranded Individual (LSI).

Ito ang ipinangako ni Encabo sa mga mambabatas kasunod ng pagtawag ni panel chairman Lanao del Norte 1st district Rep. Khalid Dimaporo ng kanyang pansin kaugnay sa tumataas na kaso ng COVID-19 mula sa lalawigan hanggang sa katimugang bahagi ng Mindanao dulot ng mga dumarating na LSIs sa kanilang lugar.

“In our last meeting, several of the legislators have raised their concerns on the OFWs and LSIs coming to the Mindanao region. Mindanao was once protected from COVID-19 but because of the influx of LSIs and OFWs, we could not help it. And it’s also our duty as local leaders to make sure that our constituents return home if they want to go home,” paglalahad ni Encabo kay Dimaporo.

Nabatid na ang PMS ang nagunguna sa mga ahensya ng pamahalaan na may kauugnayan sa Hatid Tulong Program ng pamahalaan.

“The new approach now of the Hatid Tulong would no longer have a ‘grand sendoff’ system; we will now apply the ‘pocket sendoff’ system in order to manage well, facilitate well the movement of these LSIs and avoid the issue on social distancing,” ani Encabo.

“Meaning to say the subsequent sendoff of these LSIs is going to be calibrated, calculated and in a graduated manner. We will schedule it on a weekly basis, hindi na yung one-time, big-time na sendoff. We’re going to do it per province or per region,” dagdag pa nito.

Sa ilalim ng bagong proseso, kokonsultahin muna ng PMS ang mga local government unit (LGU) sa itatalaga nitong quota ng mga LSI na kanilang tatanggapin kada dadating ang mga ito sa kanilang lugar.

Pero dahil sa tumataas na bilang ng nagpopositibo sa COVID-19 sa Mindanao at sa mga kalapit nitong probinsya, isinisisi ngayon ni Encabo ito sa mga LSIs na hindi kabilang sa kanilang programa.

“There are a lot of unmonitored, unsupervised, unrecognized movement of LSIs. We have documents on that. They are using the names of other government agencies, even the program itself (Hatid Tulong)…when in fact those movements were not under our auspices,” ayon pa kay Encabo. RNT/LF