WALANG PASOK: Miyerkoles, Nobyembre 11







TOKYO — Ikinatuwa ng Tokyo Olympics organizers ang balitang mayroon ng coronavirus vaccine pero sinabi nitong tuloy pa rin ang kanilang mahigpit na bio-security planning para sa naunsiyameng Games.

Ayon sa Olympic officials, hindi basehan ang pagkakaroon ng COVID-19 para matuloy o maidaos ang Olympics sa 2021.

Pero sinabi nito na kung magkakaroon ng epektibong vaccine ay siguradong madadali ang kanilang trabaho lalo pa at ibinalita na ang isang vaccine ay 90 percent na epektibo base sa ginawang trial.

“The organizing committee is not disconnected from society… and I heard the vaccine news,” ani Tokyo 2020 Games delivery officer Hidemasa Nakamura.

“And the organizing committee is feeling the same as you probably felt, positive sentiment and relief,” dagdag pa nito.

Nagkagulo ang global markets matapos sabihin ng US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer na maganda ang resulta ng vaccine at 90 percent itong epektibo sa isinagawang clinical trial sa 40,000 recipients para sa paghahanap ng vaccine.Rico Navarro