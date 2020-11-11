WALANG PASOK: Miyerkoles, Nobyembre 11

Remate Online
Manila, Philippines – Kanselado ang klase Miyerkoles, Nobyembre 11 dahil kay Severe Tropical Storm Ulysses sa ilang mga lugar.
Narito ang listahan ng walang pasok:
Bulacan
Plaridel: face-to-face classes, online classes, other blended learning modalities in all levels
Cagayan: all levels, public and private
Camarines Norte: all levels, public and private, until lifted
Camarines Sur: all levels, public and private, until Nov. 15, dahil kay Super Typhoon Rolly
Parañaque City: all levels, public and private
Pasig City: all levels
Taguig City: kindergarten to high school
Ateneo de Manila University: kindergarten to high school
OB Montessori Center: Advanced Casa to Grade 12
Quezon City Academy: online classes
San Sebastian Cathedral School of Tarlac: kindergarten to high school, synchronous and asynchronous classes