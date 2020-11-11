Trending Now

WALANG PASOK: Miyerkoles, Nobyembre 11

WALANG PASOK: Miyerkoles, Nobyembre 11

November 11, 2020 @ 8:09 AM 1 hour ago
Views: 100
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Kanselado ang klase Miyerkoles, Nobyembre 11 dahil kay Severe Tropical Storm Ulysses sa ilang mga lugar.

Narito ang listahan ng walang pasok:

  • Bulacan

    • Plaridel: face-to-face classes, online classes, other blended learning modalities in all levels

  • Cagayan: all levels, public and private

  • Camarines Norte: all levels, public and private, until lifted

  • Camarines Sur: all levels, public and private, until Nov. 15, dahil kay Super Typhoon Rolly

  • Parañaque City: all levels, public and private

  • Pasig City: all levels

  • Taguig City: kindergarten to high school

  • Ateneo de Manila University: kindergarten to high school

  • OB Montessori Center: Advanced Casa to Grade 12

  • Quezon City Academy: online classes

  • San Sebastian Cathedral School of Tarlac: kindergarten to high school, synchronous and asynchronous classes

RNT/ELM


  •  
  •  
  •  

Organizers ng Olympics natuwa sa balita na may Covid-19 vaccine na

November 11, 2020 @9:17 AM
Views: 5
  •  
  •  
  •  

TOKYO — Ikinatuwa ng Tokyo Olympics organizers ang balitang mayroon ng coronavirus vaccine pero sinabi nitong tuloy pa rin ang kanilang mahigpit na bio-security planning para sa naunsiyameng Games.

Ayon sa Olympic officials, hindi basehan ang pagkakaroon ng COVID-19  para matuloy o maidaos ang Olympics sa 2021.

Pero sinabi nito na kung magkakaroon ng epektibong vaccine ay siguradong madadali ang kanilang trabaho lalo pa at ibinalita na ang isang vaccine ay 90 percent na epektibo base sa ginawang trial.

“The organizing committee is not disconnected from society… and I heard the vaccine news,” ani Tokyo 2020 Games delivery officer Hidemasa Nakamura.

“And the organizing committee is feeling the same as you probably felt, positive sentiment and relief,” dagdag pa nito.

Nagkagulo ang global markets matapos sabihin ng US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer na maganda ang resulta ng vaccine at 90 percent itong epektibo sa isinagawang clinical trial sa 40,000 recipients para sa paghahanap ng vaccine.Rico Navarro


  •  
  •  
  •  

Israel kailangan ng 500 Filipino caregiver

November 11, 2020 @9:16 AM
Views: 6
  •  
  •  
  •  

Israel – Nangangailangan ngayon ng 500 Filipino caregivers ang Israel ayon sa Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

Batay sa POEA, 90 porsyento nang tatangapin ay kababaihan habang 10 porsyento ang kalalakihan.

Ang kwalipikadong aplikante ay hindi kinakailangang magbayad ng placement fee ngunit gagastos sa mga dokumentong kailangan.

Magkakaroon ito ng buwang sweldo na $1,500 o mahigit P75,000.

Ayon kay POEA administrator Bernard Olalia, ang aplikante ay dapat 23 taong gulang, may taas na 4’11” at timbang na 45 kg.

“Baka may pasyente silang medyo mabigat, hindi puwedeng maliit ‘yong ating caregiver,” ani Olalia.

Kinakailangan ding high school graduate at nakatapos ng caregiving course sa Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

May kontrata itong tatagal ng hanggang limang taon.

Dagdag pa ng POEA, sagot ng kwalipikadong aplikante ang pamasahe sa eroplano.

Maaaring bumisita sa www.poea.gov.ph. Upang mag-apply. RNT/ELM


  •  
  •  
  •  

Catanduanes naghahanda na kay Ulysses

November 11, 2020 @9:03 AM
Views: 39
  •  
  •  
  •  

Bicol, Philippines – Naghahanda na ang mga residente ng Catanduanes sa pagdating ni Tropical Storm Ulysses matapos mapuruhan ni Rolly.

“Pinag-iisipan namin kung saan pang evacuation center puwede silang pumunta dahil 2,225 ang nawalan ng kabahayan,” ayon kay Bato Mayor Juan Rodulfo.

Sa paghagupit ni Rolly, maraming paaralan ang nasira na dapat ay magsisilbing evacuation center.

Dahil dito, pansamantalang nakikitira ang mga residente sa mga konkretong mga bahay.

“Bagamat ang direction is pataas, hindi pa rin tayo nagtitiwala kaya kaninang umaga nag-memo tayo for a force evacuation,” ayon naman kay Governor Joseph Cua.

Kasalukuyang nakataas ang Signal No.2 sa Catanduanes dahil kay Ulysses.

Inaasahang dumaan ito sa Catanduanes at Camarines Norte ngayong araw. RNT/ELM


  •  
  •  
  •  

Mayabang na player, wala pang napatutunayan

November 11, 2020 @8:54 AM
Views: 21
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Sino itong basketbolista na masyadong nadadala sa kanyang kasikatan at pakiramdam nito ay sikat at super husay na niyang manlalaro.

Pero ang totoo niyan, wala siyang karapatan maging mayabang dahil wala pa naman itong napatutunayan.

Maski naman noong nasa collegiate pa siya ay hindi ito naging parte ng kampeonato ng kanyang eskwelahan dahil kung kailan nito iniwan ang unibersidad ay saka  nag-kampeon ang team nito. Isang malakas na sampal ito sa player .

Ibang iba ang ugali ng batang basketbolista sa kanyang ama na napakahusay maglaro at katunayan ilang beses itong naging best import.

Mahal ng import ang media, hindi tulad ng anak nito na ilag sa media na kailangan pang magpa alam sa agent nito bago siya magpa interview.

Kapag hindi nagbago sa masamang ugali ng basketbolista ay maagang matatapos ang career nito. Hindi pa naman huli ang lahat nagsisimula pa lang ang kanyang career sa professional league HULA WHOOPS? Dwayne Rituel.


  •  
  •  
  •  

Drilon: Anti-insurgency fund sapat sa pagbili ng bakuna kontra COVID-19

November 11, 2020 @8:49 AM
Views: 62
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Sapat umano ang pondo mula sa Anti-insurgency fund upang makabili ng bakuna kontra coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ayon kay Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.

“[COVID-19 national task force chief Carlito] Galvez said government intends to buy an initial 50 million doses of vaccines for 25 million Filipinos. That means 2 doses per person. At US$5 [per] dose, or US$10 for 2 doses, that’s US$250 million or P12.5 billion needed to immunize 25 million Filipinos,” saad nito sa isang mensahe.

“The anti-insurgency fund for 2021 is P19 billion. We do not have to borrow,” giit ni Drilon.

Ito ay matapos sabihin ni COVID-19 vaccine czar Galvez na ikonsidera ng pamahalaan ang pag-utang ng $9 bilyon sa World Bank upang ipambili ng bakuna.

Dagdag pa ng senador na pananatilihin niya ang P19 bilyong panukalang badyet sa anti-insurgency task force kung ito ay magagamit sa mga proyektong kinakailangan ng mga komunidad.

Aniya dapat ilaan ang badyet sa calamity response, ayuda, at pagtatayo ng mga pabahay.

Ayon naman kay Senate Finance Committee chairperson Sonny Angara, P18 bilyon ang inilaan sa COVID-19 vaccine sa 2021 budget, P10 bilyon dito ay para sa mga unprogrammed appropriation.

“Kung sa tingin na nila mayroon nang chance avaialable before 2021, why not? Kasi baka agawaan ‘yan eh,” punto nito sa isang online interview.

“Kung may funding source naman sila for 2020… maaaring may savings naman sila that would answer for it, that’s even better because it will free up funds in 2021 or it may extend the coverage of those who can avail of the vaccine,” lahad ni Angara. RNT/ELM


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...