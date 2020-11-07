YOLANDA: MGA ALAALA AT ARAL







TO fill the nutritional gap among young school children and to address the hunger and malnourishment problem made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Valenzuela City government has started giving e-nutribuns to kindergarten and Grade 6 students.

A brainchild of Department of Science and Technology’s Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI), the enhanced nutribun or e-nutribun is a much-improved version of the nutribun, touted as the solution to malnutrition in the 1970s.

Mayor Rex Gatchalian said the local government has set aside P9.1 million for the continuing ‘Alagang Valenzuelano Chikiting’ Food Patrol initiative designed to supply over 7, 662 learners with e-nutribuns weekly until the end of December 2020.

“Our K-6 feeding program resumes. But because there is no face-to-face classes, the parents will be the ones to pick up the children’s nutribun provision. One nutribun pack is good for a week’s consumption.”

E-Nutribun is made mainly from vitamin-A rich squash purée. Nutrition studies reveal that a regular meal of Filipino children is typically poor in this nutrient and its serving alone can already fill 60% of the children’s vitamin A needs.

The city’s official e-nutribun supplier, DOST-accredited Tinapayan Festival, would deliver the fresh supply of baked goods to designated schools that will serve as pick-up points.

The schools belonging to the district then collect the Nutribun supply from the pick-up points and from there, the parents get their children’s bread stock come distribution time.

While training on the new bun technology is available for local entrepreneurs and technology adopters, talks are still underway between the DOST and city government regarding the technology transfer of e-nutribun production.

Mayor Gatchalian said the local government can likewise tap private entities or small, medium, and micro enterprises to bring the e-nutribun to the city.

Navotas, DPWH open 3rd community isolation facility

The Navotas City government and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have formally opened its third community isolation facility (CIF).

With 200-bed capacity, the CIF, which was located at the Navotas Centennial Park, will shelter residents with suspected or confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), according to Toby Tiangco.

In partnership with DPWH, the city government converted 50 40-footer container vans into an isolation facility.

Navotas has two existing CIFs – Navotas National High School and the second and Navotas Polytechnic College – which could accommodate 210 patients.

Each unit at CIF3 is furnished with a bed, table and chair, toilet and bath, air conditioning unit, and ‘NavoConnect’ Wi-Fi. It also has closed circuit television cameras for easy monitoring of patients and to limit physical visits of medical staff.

The CIF3 will house close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients who have undergone swab testing, the mayor said.

“We also want to be prepared in case the Department of Education proceeds with its plan to resume face-to-face classes in January next year. Our first two CIFs are educational institutions and we are not sure up to when we can use them as isolation facilities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rep. John Rey Tiangco expressed his gratitude to the national government for its continued assistance to the city.

“On August 8, we recorded 1,760 active cases, our highest number so far. Back then, all of us were neck-deep in work. But because of the steadfast support of our national government–from supplying testing kits to providing isolation facilities–we were able to significantly reduce our COVID-19 cases,” he said.

As of November 5, Navotas has 57 active cases, 149 deaths, and 4,953 recoveries. It has also conducted 37,533 swab tests.

Present during the CIF3 opening were Covid-19 testing czar Sec. Vince Dizon, DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia, and Department of Health-National Capital Region Director Dr. Corazon Flores.